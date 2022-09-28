Read full article on original website
Related
UPMATTERS
Mackinac Bridge Authority urges Michigan Senate to pass bridge safety legislation
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Tuesday, Mackinac Bridge Authority called on the Michigan Senate to take action on House Bill 5315 (Damoose, R-107) which was passed with overwhelming support in the Michigan House on February 16, 2022. The legislation – which was set for a vote by the full Senate last week but was pulled from the agenda at the last minute – would make it a felony to trespass on Michigan’s major bridges including the Mackinac Bridge.
Did You Know 4 Michigan Governors Weren’t Born in the U.S.?
Not sure if you noticed, but another election season is upon us in Michigan. (If only there were TV commercials to remind us, right?) The Michigan governor's race is one of the nation's most hotly contested in 2022, and it got us wondering... what does it take to run for governor of Michigan?
FOXBusiness
Republican states announce opposition to Manchin energy permitting deal: 'Drastic federal overstep'
FIRST ON FOX: A coalition of 18 Republican states wrote a letter to Senate leadership Monday, announcing their opposition to Democrats' permitting reform legislation. The states' attorneys general, led by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, argued in the letter that the Energy Independence and Security Act — which Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., unveiled last week — would strip states of the authority to regulate their own power grids. The states also ripped the deal for being rushed, not allowing the public to understand its provisions or costs.
Comments / 0