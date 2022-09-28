Read full article on original website
WCVB
Here's why MBTA says old Orange Line cars can't be sold, turned into diner
MEDFORD, Mass. — Were you hoping that enjoying a cup of coffee and perhaps a slice of pie inside a former Orange Line train might exorcise all those memories of inexplicable delays, unidentifiable odors and fellow riders who don't take off their backpacks?. Sorry. You're probably out of luck.
Wachusett Dam Day 2022 will open top of dam in Clinton to visitors
It’s arguably the best dam view around. Twice a year the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation opens the top of the Wachusett Dam in Clinton. It’s a rare opportunity for visitors to stroll across what was once the largest gravity dam in the world. On Sunday, Oct....
nbcboston.com
Mom, 2 Kids Struck By Vehicle While Crossing Street in Peabody; Driver Facing Charges
Two children were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Friday afternoon in Peabody, Massachusetts, police said. The kids were with their mom when all three were struck in the area of 106 Lynn Street near County Street, according...
bpdnews.com
Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to a Robbery that Occurred at The Rose Garden in the Southwest Corridor Park
Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individual in relation to a Robbery and Assault & Battery that occurred on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 3:22 PM at the Rose Garden in the Southwest Corridor Park (near 363 Massachusetts Avenue). The suspect is described as a Black Female in...
whdh.com
Hollis, NH police investigating possible home delivery scam
HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Hollis, New Hampshire are searching for information about a possible home delivery scam. Hollis Police said in a statement that a resident on Silver Lake Road reported suspicious activity in front of his home around 10 a.m. Thursday. In a video of the incident...
Watertown News
City May Change Rules for Demolishing Historic Buildings
A City Council Committee has started looking at doubling the maximum delay for demolition of a historic home or building, but also to remove many properties from consideration for the demo delays. The Historical Commission can put a delay on demolishing homes and buildings that have historic significance in an...
whdh.com
Dorchester man charged in daytime armed robbery in Downtown Crossing
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is being held on bail after being charged in a daytime armed robbery in Downtown Crossing. Shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, a victim told Boston Police was entering the Corner mall when he was robbed of his backpack by a man brandishing a weapon.
wgbh.org
Meet Lynn’s mayor Jared Nicholson, who wants to develop the waterfront and clean up the beaches
You may have heard the rhyme: Lynn, Lynn, the city of sin. But the new mayor, Jared Nicholson, has a different attitude. He sees it as a city of growth. Nicholson is a father — his son just started preschool and a second child is on the way. He’s also a former college wrestler who still takes part in a beach-wrestling tournament every summer.
NECN
Firefighters Battling Large Blaze at Nashua Strip Mall
A large fire was burning late Friday night at a commercial building in Nashua, New Hampshire. The Nashua Fire Department said flames broke out at 495 Amherst Street, which is the listed address for a strip mall that includes Lanna Asian Market, Ciao's Pizza, an All State office, and Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream.
Elderly Woman Dies After Being Struck By Car Monday Night Near Downtown Haverhill
A 79-year-old woman was killed early Monday night after being struck by a car near downtown Haverhill. According to a Haverhill police log, officers were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at 8:47 p.m., on Winter Street, near the intersection with Locust Street. Carrie Kimball, spokesperson...
NECN
Cohasset Woman's Dog Attacked in Her Own Backyard: ‘It's Concerning'
A Massachusetts woman is grateful her dog is okay after a coyote attacked the 14-pound Dachshund Thursday morning in the backyard of her Cohasset home. Amy Martin says "Tsuki" is stitched up and scarred, but home resting after the "scary" incident. She says Tsuki was outside in her fenced-in yard with her boyfriend when a coyote appeared out of nowhere around 8:15 a.m.
‘Outrageous’: Trash piling up in Lawrence after residents forced to leave garbage at their curbs
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Trash is piling up on the streets of Lawrence because residents have been forced to leave their garbage at their curbs due to an ongoing issue with the vendor that oversees collection service for the city. The owners of JRM Hauling and Recycling recently sold their...
universalhub.com
Replacement for shuttered Roslindale Square restaurant could come soon, keep much of its menu, atmosphere
The Boston Licensing Board could decide tomorrow whether to grant Virginia Schubert permission to re-open the Birch Street Bistro in Roslindale Square as Midnight Morning, and, if so, whether it also has any full-alcohol licenses for new restaurant. Boston Restaurant Talk reports that Schubert, a Jamaica Plain resident, plans to...
Haverhill’s Electricity Supplier Pulls the Plug on New Enrollments; Mayor says 16,000 will Still Benefit
The City of Haverhill’s discount energy supplier pulled the plug Thursday—at least temporarily—on some residents hoping to save hundreds each month on home electricity costs. Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini and Energy Consultant Orlando Pacheco told the public Tuesday night that those who were not automatically enrolled...
The Swellesley Report
Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard
A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
‘Peek-a-boo’: NH man allegedly points gun at tow truck driver checking lot for parking stickers
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Authorities arrested a New Hampshire man on Wednesday for allegedly hiding in his car and threatening a tow truck driver with a gun after the driver was checking a vehicle lot for parking stickers. Michael Kenney, 43, of Manchester, was charged with criminal threatening with a...
Eater
One of Greater Boston’s Best Thai Restaurants Is Moving
Cha Yen Thai Cookery, one of Greater Boston’s best Thai restaurants and a particular favorite for its ice cream, is expanding across the street, according to an Instagram post. The updated address will be 620 Mt Auburn St, Watertown, the former home of Andrea’s House of Pizza, which closed August 19 after 40 years when the owners retired. Cha Yen owner Manita Bunnagitkarn, who also runs masterful Kala Thai Cookery in the heart of Boston, says in the video she’s hoping to finish renovations in about six months and add new menu items in the new space, as well as hang onto the old venue for another project.
Worcester recycling rules changing: What you need to know to not have them left at the curb
Starting on Oct. 1, Worcester residents will need to follow new recycling rules if they don’t want their recyclables to be left at the curb. The city announced that as of Saturday, recycling bins containing unacceptable materials will not be collected— specifically advising residents against putting their recyclables in plastic bags.
Boston Globe
These are the best train routes in New England, according to readers
Readers shared 10 scenic routes for your next train trip. Boston.com readers love train travel, and with the proposal for an overnight train from Boston to Montreal, Canada gaining steam, we asked readers for their favorite train travel in New England. They sent us local train routes that were both practical and picturesque.
spectrumnews1.com
Iconic Worcester barber shop Tommy M's closes
WORCESTER, Mass. — Tommy Magnusson, a former standout athlete from South High, has run Tommy M’s barber shop on Shrewsbury Street for the last 25 years. Magnusson closed his doors for good on Wednesday, and fitting for a shop that has seen so many athletes and coaches in its chairs through the years, his last customer was Holy Cross football coach Bob Chesney.
