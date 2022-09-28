ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, MA

bpdnews.com

Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to a Robbery that Occurred at The Rose Garden in the Southwest Corridor Park

Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individual in relation to a Robbery and Assault & Battery that occurred on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 3:22 PM at the Rose Garden in the Southwest Corridor Park (near 363 Massachusetts Avenue). The suspect is described as a Black Female in...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Hollis, NH police investigating possible home delivery scam

HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Hollis, New Hampshire are searching for information about a possible home delivery scam. Hollis Police said in a statement that a resident on Silver Lake Road reported suspicious activity in front of his home around 10 a.m. Thursday. In a video of the incident...
HOLLIS, NH
Watertown News

City May Change Rules for Demolishing Historic Buildings

A City Council Committee has started looking at doubling the maximum delay for demolition of a historic home or building, but also to remove many properties from consideration for the demo delays. The Historical Commission can put a delay on demolishing homes and buildings that have historic significance in an...
WATERTOWN, MA
NECN

Firefighters Battling Large Blaze at Nashua Strip Mall

A large fire was burning late Friday night at a commercial building in Nashua, New Hampshire. The Nashua Fire Department said flames broke out at 495 Amherst Street, which is the listed address for a strip mall that includes Lanna Asian Market, Ciao's Pizza, an All State office, and Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream.
NASHUA, NH
NECN

Cohasset Woman's Dog Attacked in Her Own Backyard: ‘It's Concerning'

A Massachusetts woman is grateful her dog is okay after a coyote attacked the 14-pound Dachshund Thursday morning in the backyard of her Cohasset home. Amy Martin says "Tsuki" is stitched up and scarred, but home resting after the "scary" incident. She says Tsuki was outside in her fenced-in yard with her boyfriend when a coyote appeared out of nowhere around 8:15 a.m.
COHASSET, MA
The Swellesley Report

Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard

A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
WELLESLEY, MA
Eater

One of Greater Boston’s Best Thai Restaurants Is Moving

Cha Yen Thai Cookery, one of Greater Boston’s best Thai restaurants and a particular favorite for its ice cream, is expanding across the street, according to an Instagram post. The updated address will be 620 Mt Auburn St, Watertown, the former home of Andrea’s House of Pizza, which closed August 19 after 40 years when the owners retired. Cha Yen owner Manita Bunnagitkarn, who also runs masterful Kala Thai Cookery in the heart of Boston, says in the video she’s hoping to finish renovations in about six months and add new menu items in the new space, as well as hang onto the old venue for another project.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

These are the best train routes in New England, according to readers

Readers shared 10 scenic routes for your next train trip. Boston.com readers love train travel, and with the proposal for an overnight train from Boston to Montreal, Canada gaining steam, we asked readers for their favorite train travel in New England. They sent us local train routes that were both practical and picturesque.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Iconic Worcester barber shop Tommy M's closes

WORCESTER, Mass. — Tommy Magnusson, a former standout athlete from South High, has run Tommy M’s barber shop on Shrewsbury Street for the last 25 years. Magnusson closed his doors for good on Wednesday, and fitting for a shop that has seen so many athletes and coaches in its chairs through the years, his last customer was Holy Cross football coach Bob Chesney.
WORCESTER, MA

