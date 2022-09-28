It’s the first of its kind in Colorado, a magnet school has opened up in Aurora this fall semester! The Clara Brown Entrepreneurial Academy is working to polish the minds of youngsters from kindergarten to 8th grade. The school is teaching kids the core skills they need to be a future CEO, starting with the grades mentioned above, and will increase the grade level each year until they reach 8th grade.

AURORA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO