Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
monvalleyindependent.com
Leps set to start 3A conference play
After running the gauntlet of four top opponents in non-conference play, Belle Vernon Area is set to get into Class 3A Interstate Conference play. When South Allegheny comes calling on “The Beach” Friday, it will be the Leopards’ first game in the 3A ranks since 2015. To...
monvalleyindependent.com
Rams top Falcons in OT
Ringgold’s Zachary Alvarez scored the “golden goal” in extra time Tuesday to defeat Connellsville, 4-3, in a pivotal section matchup at Joe Montana Stadium. Nick Evans and Alvarez each scored two goals for the Rams (5-7, 5-4), while Noah Barno, Juraj Stasko and David Molisee provided assists.
WPIAL rules East Allegheny transfer eligible for regular-season football but not playoffs
East Allegheny junior Amir Rollins, a transfer from Penn Hills, is allowed to play football in the regular season, but he remains ineligible for the playoffs, the WPIAL ruled Tuesday. Penn Hills administrators had flagged his transfer as potentially motivated by athletics, but the WPIAL board didn’t find evidence to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Birdie puts on his game face, brings his ‘A’ game to Week 5 Westmoreland County picks
The Birdie has been covering high school football for a long time and has lent an ear to a lot of postgame interviews. Local coaches have been dive-bombing him with cliches like he used to dive-bomb car windshields when he was a young chick hanging out on telephone wires. “Not...
Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 5
Norwin (1-4, 0-1) at 5-Penn-Trafford (3-2, 0-1) Norwin has dropped its past two games, both at home, to Plum, 42-13, and Woodland Hills, 35-0. Penn-Trafford is coming off a 28-17 loss to Hempfield. Penn-Trafford won the 2021 meeting, 35-14. … The Knights are led by junior wide receiver Jackson Pons with 19 catches for 324 yards and four touchdowns. The quarterback is Tristyn Tavares, who has completed 31 of 74 yards for 463 yards and four touchdowns. Penn-Trafford is led by quarterback Conlan Greene, who has rushed for 369 yards and five touchdowns while completing 60 of 111 passes for 714 yards and five touchdowns. Tommy Kalkstein rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown against Hempfield.
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 5
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown against Hempfield last Friday. He also has 13 catches for 137 yards. On defense, he has 20 tackles and an interception. Kaleb Riggs. Greensburg Salem, Sr., T/DT. The 6-2, 250-pound versatile two-way tackle has started for three seasons for...
monvalleyindependent.com
Charpentier, Orsatti push Bearcats past Cougars
They were “Doing the Bearcat” up on the hill at Ellsworth Athletic Field Monday night as the Bentworth girls picked up a critical win over rival Charleroi in Section 2-1A action. Tessa Charpentier scored a pair of goals in the first half and freshman Brina Orsatti added a pair of insurance goals just over two minutes apart in the second half to push the Bearcats to a 4-1 win over the Cougars.
monvalleyindependent.com
Jaguars storm the beach, bury Leps
It was natural for Natalie Lamenza. The Thomas Jefferson junior scored three straight goals for a first-half natural hat trick in leading the Jaguars to a 7-0 victory over Belle Vernon Area in a local Section 2-3A clash at James Weir Stadium Monday night. To read the rest of the...
monvalleyindependent.com
Mason Crosby Jr. – Monessen
Mason Crosby Jr., of Monessen, departed this life on Sept. 16, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital. Mason was born on Jan. 23,1951, son of the late Azlie and Mason Crosby Sr. He was a graduate of West Newton High School. Mason was a member of Recovery N.4. He is survived by sons, Mason Harris and Kevin Crosby; daughters, Sierra, Kiania and Shawnte Crosby and Patricia Lowry; sister, Rosie Crosby; brothers, Bobby and Otis Crosby; 22 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his devoted companion, Tanya Riddell; and his dog, Jackson. At at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, there will be a balloon release at the Herman Mihalic River Launch and Park (Mason’s favorite fishing spot), followed by a family gathering and time of remembrance at the Monessen Civic Center, 861 Donner Ave., Monessen.
Pittsburgh Panrs
Pitt’s Fall Rise Showing in National Polls
PITTSBURGH – Pitt Athletics continues to experience unprecedented success during the fall season with the football, men's soccer, women's soccer and volleyball teams each ranking in the Top-25 of their respective national polls. Pitt is one of two athletic departments in the country with all four programs – football, men's soccer, women's soccer, and volleyball – ranked in the national polls this week.
monvalleyindependent.com
Bernard Joseph Garland – Fairfield, Pa., formerly of Belle Vernon
Bernard Joseph Garland, 79, of Fairfield, Pa., formerly of Belle Vernon, passed away Sept. 11, 2022. He was born in Westmoreland County, Pa., on April 19, 1943, son of the late Helen Sandusky Garland Paulish and Joseph Garland. He retired from Walsh Group and enjoyed his career in the construction field. When not working, he enjoyed his spare time golfing, fishing, woodworking, studying genealogy and spending time with his cat, Murf. Bernard is survived by his wife, Rosemarie Garland; two children, Cristin Garland and Joseph Garland; four grandchildren, Alysha Garland, Claire Garland, Alexandra Garland and Wyatt Black; one great-grandchild, Jaxson Ryan; two stepsons, Robert Mathews and Aaron Mathews; two stepdaughters, Tracey Aaron and Vicki Prokopovitch; three siblings, Ronnie (Kris) Demillion, Donnie (Joanne) Garland and Judith (Melivin) Garland Strang; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his ex-wife and the mother of children, Glenda Garland; and three siblings, Ken (Marsha) Garland, Victor Sandusky and Sandy Garland Keith.
Pittsburgh natives in Florida give update on hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is rapidly intensifying off Florida, gaining top winds of 155 mph, just shy of a Category 5. The National Hurricane Center says only two category 5 hurricanes have hit the U.S. in the past 30 years. Fort Myers is at the highest risk.
Luke & Mike's in Aspinwall gets new culinary team
There’s a new culinary team at Luke & Mike’s Frontporch in Aspinwall. The newest face customers will see there is Scott Baker, of Pittsburgh’s North Side. Baker, 31, will serve as executive kitchen supervisor. He was born in Charleston, S.C. After graduating high school, Baker began working...
Franklin Regional puts new spin on homecoming vote
Franklin Regional officials have introduced an additional round of homecoming voting this year to recognize student achievement. “We chose four categories — academics, arts, athletics and citizenship — and asked students to first nominate classmates for those categories, explaining their reasoning,” said FR Communications Director Tina Gillen.
explore venango
2022 Back to School Photo Winners Announced
ExploreClarion.com, exploreVenango.com, and exploreJeffersonPA.com announced the winners of the 2022 “Back to School” photo contest. Abigail and Ella Nuhfer were excited to head back to school at Cranberry High School. Their photo was submitted by Kelly Cubbon. Clarion County. Cambryn Bladel started her freshman year at Redbank Valley...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park a perfect place to live
Joe Koeppl said he had the "perfect childhood" and the primary reason for that, he added, was he is a Bethel Park native. “Bethel Park is a great community to grow up in,” he said. “There is a sense of community living here.”. Though he now lives in...
monvalleyindependent.com
Geraldine Marie Yarnall
Geraldine Marie Yarnall passed peacefully at age 91 in her home after a long bout with Alzheimer’s, with her children at her bedside. She was born June 2, 1931, in the Philipsburg section of California, Pa. Geraldine graduated from the first class of the consolidated East Pike and California High School and Penn Commercial Business School. Geraldine, or “Gin” as her family nicknamed her, was preceded in death by her parents, William Stanick I and Mary Sepesy Stanick; two sisters, Ann and Bertha; three brothers, William II, Stephen and George; and her husband, Tom R. Yarnall Sr. Left to cherish her memory are her oldest son, Tom Jr. of Oakdale; son, Joseph of Pittsburgh; daughter, Nancy of San Antonio; son, Eric of Pittsburgh; and her youngest sister, Mary Elaine Rossell. Geraldine, or “Gerry” as she was known at California University of Pennsylvania, was secretary to the president in her early years, and later an administrator with her team to keep all academic records in order and ensure student registrations went smoothly. She adored young children. They seemed to gravitate to her. More than once or twice, at the mall, a young child would walk up to her alone or come and sit next to her on the bench. A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful people at Gallagher Home Hospice; and a sincere thank you as well to Father Ed Yuhas of St. Katherine Drexel Parish for being with our family at critical times during our mother’s illness. Her children will miss her terribly. Her oldest son said of his mother, “She was the most unselfish and decent person I’ve ever known.” Many were the times when she forewent purchases for herself of an item she would love to have, deferring to something for her children. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org or say a Mass in Geraldine’s name. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth St., California, PA 15419.
monvalleyindependent.com
Lee Allen Harmon – Monongahela
Lee Allen Harmon, 80, of Monongahela (Valley Inn), passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in the Mon-Valley Care Center, Carroll Township. He was born in Monongahela, on Dec. 30, 1941, son of the late Vernon H. and Myrtle Beeler Harmon. A 1959 graduate of Monongahela High School, Lee worked for over 20 years in the maintenance/electrical department for the Ringgold School District before retiring and opening Harmon’s Gun Shop in Monongahela. He was a lifetime member of the Valley Inn Volunteer Fire Department where he was past chief and held several positions over the years. One of the founding members of the Valley Inn Sportsman’s Association, Lee loved to hunt, fish and spend time with his buddies at camp and was a member of the NRA. Lee is survived by his daughter, Sharalee Harmon of Monongahela; a brother, Charles (Marlene) Harmon of Mercersburg; two sisters, Linda (Paul) Zadnik of New Eagle and Evelyn Salzman of Monongahela; and his loyal pup Harlee. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon McCarty Harmon, who passed away March 26, 2019. Friends will be received at MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. The Valley Inn Volunteer Fire Department will conduct services in the funeral home at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: VIVFD, 810 Dry Run Road, Monongahela, PA 15063. Condolences can be made at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
Pittsburgh couple postpones Florida wedding due to Hurricane Ian, at least 20 guests stranded
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh couple was supposed to get married on Marco Island this week but now they’ve had to postpone due to Hurricane Ian. However, the bride tells Channel 11 that’s not her biggest concern. “We have so many friends that are already down there that...
Demolition in the works 4 years after Washington County landslide
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Neighbors reached out to WPXI’s Cara Sapida with concerns about a landslide four years after she first covered the story. Fallowfield Township officials condemned three homes on Woodward Avenue back in October 2018. Neighbors say nothing has been done since that day, but bricks continue to crumble.
