Geraldine Marie Yarnall passed peacefully at age 91 in her home after a long bout with Alzheimer’s, with her children at her bedside. She was born June 2, 1931, in the Philipsburg section of California, Pa. Geraldine graduated from the first class of the consolidated East Pike and California High School and Penn Commercial Business School. Geraldine, or “Gin” as her family nicknamed her, was preceded in death by her parents, William Stanick I and Mary Sepesy Stanick; two sisters, Ann and Bertha; three brothers, William II, Stephen and George; and her husband, Tom R. Yarnall Sr. Left to cherish her memory are her oldest son, Tom Jr. of Oakdale; son, Joseph of Pittsburgh; daughter, Nancy of San Antonio; son, Eric of Pittsburgh; and her youngest sister, Mary Elaine Rossell. Geraldine, or “Gerry” as she was known at California University of Pennsylvania, was secretary to the president in her early years, and later an administrator with her team to keep all academic records in order and ensure student registrations went smoothly. She adored young children. They seemed to gravitate to her. More than once or twice, at the mall, a young child would walk up to her alone or come and sit next to her on the bench. A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful people at Gallagher Home Hospice; and a sincere thank you as well to Father Ed Yuhas of St. Katherine Drexel Parish for being with our family at critical times during our mother’s illness. Her children will miss her terribly. Her oldest son said of his mother, “She was the most unselfish and decent person I’ve ever known.” Many were the times when she forewent purchases for herself of an item she would love to have, deferring to something for her children. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org or say a Mass in Geraldine’s name. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth St., California, PA 15419.

