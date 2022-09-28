Read full article on original website
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Turnbridge/River District development incentives head to city and county for approval
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) has agreed to pursue the second of four commercial redevelopment districts to facilitate improvement within downtown Clarksville. The IDB took action Wednesday morning, green-lighting an Economic Impact Plan (EIP) for the Turnbridge/River District. The district extends for...
Proposed solar system regulations headed to Hopkinsville City Council
Hopkinsville planning officials approved a draft solar energy system policy that says large-scale operations with ground-mounted panels must be set back at least 1,000 feet from property boundaries and at least 2,000 feet from residences, schools, hospitals and nursing homes. The Community and Development Services governing board adopted the amendment...
whvoradio.com
Cadiz-Trigg Planning Commission Hears Plans For Family Dollar Tree, Wildcat Chevrolet
A pair of considerable developments for US 68/80 came to light during Tuesday’s session of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission — involving local shopping and the automotive industry. Commissioners first reviewed the plans and progress of a 10,500-square-foot Family Dollar Tree — set to join the Jolly Ranch...
whopam.com
Christian Fiscal Court rescinds resolution related to proposed solar farm
After hearing over an hour of public comments, Christian Fiscal Court on Tuesday morning rescinded a resolution approved in June that was a preliminary agreement for the county to later issue industrial bonds to assist Oriden as it plans to construct a solar farm in the Dogwood community. Heather Cooke...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkdzradio.com
Elevate Windows And Doors To Locate In Hopkinsville’s New Spec Building
Another significant investment in Kentucky’s manufacturing sector is headed for Christian County. Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning the arrival of Elevate Windows and Doors LLC, which will invest more than $16 million and create 200-plus full-time jobs in production and distribution in Hopkinsville. Company leaders are planning to...
Texas window and door manufacturer to invest $16M in Hopkinsville plant and create 203 jobs
The 100,000-square-foot spec building in Hopkinsville’s Commerce Park I will become a manufacturing and distribution hub for a window and door manufacturer that plans to employ 203 full-time workers. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Elevate Windows and Doors will invest approximately $16 million in the facility. Based in...
whopam.com
New special prosecutor appointed in investigation of Trigg sheriff
The investigation into Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree has been turned over to a new special prosecutor. Todd County Attorney Jeff Traughber was initially assigned the case in July by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, but he sent a letter to the executive director of special prosecutions on September 14 requesting to be removed from the case.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Greenway Rail Trail Reopens Following Inspection
City of Hopkinsville officials has announced the re-opening of the Greenway Rail Trail pedestrian bridge following a Wednesday inspection. The bridge, which crosses over Lafayette Road and Country Club Lane, was closed Tuesday afternoon when a crack was reported in a retaining wall on the north end of the structure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Complaint filed to remove Alderman, exposed for using racial slurs, from city council
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - A complaint has been filed with a Sumner Count judge to force an alderman, exposed in a series of WSMV4 Investigations for repeatedly using racial slurs, to step down from Portland’s city council. But the complaint has nothing to do with Alderman Thomas Dillard’s racist...
wnky.com
On-site hires at SHRM’s Greenwood Mall Job Fair Thursday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Southern Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management, or SHRM, is setting up to host its second annual job fair inside Greenwood Mall. Thursday from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m, swing by to talk with 24 industries hiring Manufacturing, retail, food service, healthcare positions and more. SHRM says this is the perfect opportunity to find a job opportunity with no degree required.
wkdzradio.com
Greenway Rail Trail Bridge Closed Until Further Notice
City officials with Hopkinsville have announced that the Greenway Rail Trail pedestrian bridge crossing Lafayette Road and Country Club Lane is closed until further notice — pending a visit from structural engineers planned for Wednesday morning. Cracks in surrounding stonework were observed and reported Tuesday afternoon, which has led...
clarksvillenow.com
1,200 more parking spaces opening downtown thanks to APSU, to support F&M Bank Arena
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Construction will begin soon on two parking garages, adding over 1,300 new spaces to downtown Clarksville. While those projects are in the works, parking may be an issue downtown for a few months after the 6,000-person capacity F&M Bank Arena opens. Local officials are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clarksvillenow.com
Appleton Harley-Davidson celebrates 70 years serving Clarksville bikers | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Appleton Harley-Davidson recognized a major milestone on Saturday as they celebrated 70 years as a business serving customers in Clarksville. The motorcycle dealership opened in 1952, and they are still family owned and operated and serving the community. Hundreds of people attended the party...
Feeding America awards grants to Hopkinsville organizations
Feeding American, Kentucky’s Heartland has awarded grants to two hunger relief organizations in Hopkinsville. The Pathfinder Pantry at Hopkinsville Community College received $32,310 and will use the money to buy a commercial freezer and to increase staff and expand operating hours, according to a press release from FAKH. The...
wkdzradio.com
Bond Reduced For Greenville Road Cold Case Murder Defendant
An issue involving one of the attorneys tasked with representing a Hopkinsville woman charged in a Christian County cold case murder has caused a brief delay in the proceedings. Lashanda Person and Annastaja Hathaway appeared in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday before Judge Andrew Self. The two are charged with...
wkdzradio.com
CCPS Celebrates ‘Commitment To Graduation’ With Class Of 2026
Officials with Christian County Public Schools put a key focus on its freshman Class of 2026 Wednesday morning, with its inaugural “Commitment to Graduation” Ceremony in the Stadium of Champions. Tom Bell, chair of the CCPS school board, noted that Kentucky’s graduation rate sits, on average, at 94%....
whvoradio.com
Building Damaged In Todd County Fire
A building on West Jefferson Davis Highway in Elkton was damaged in a fire Wednesday morning. Todd County Emergency Manager Daniel Smith says the owner was installing a new garage door and using a blowtorch when the front of the building caught fire. Firefighters from Elkton and Fairview fire departments...
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Literacy Council Crowns Spelling Bee Champs
The language a human can acquire is ludicrous, especially in performance to persuade the judges and establish a champion. Ten of those words challenged children Tuesday night at the 2nd Annual Christian County Literacy Council Spelling Bee. The largest of the three divisions was third through fifth grade. Though “ludicrous”...
wkdzradio.com
GOOD NEWS – Davis Named Grand Marshal Of ‘It’s A Kid’s Christmas’ Hopkinsville Parade
The HES-EnergyNet Hopkinsville Christmas Parade is, once again, headed to downtown for its holiday light show — set for 5:15 PM, Saturday, December 10. And this year’s parade theme, and Grand Marshal, honors children. The 2022 parade theme is “It’s A Kid’s Christmas,” and Terence Davis, executive director...
Hopkinsville Christmas parade will have a kid-focused theme and grand marshal
Terrence Davis, the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Hopkinsville-Christian County, will be the grand marshal of this year’s Christmas parade, city officials announced Wednesday. The theme of the Dec. 10 parade will be “It’s a Kid’s Christmas.” It will start at 5:15 p.m., following the...
Comments / 0