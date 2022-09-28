ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

clarksvillenow.com

Turnbridge/River District development incentives head to city and county for approval

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) has agreed to pursue the second of four commercial redevelopment districts to facilitate improvement within downtown Clarksville. The IDB took action Wednesday morning, green-lighting an Economic Impact Plan (EIP) for the Turnbridge/River District. The district extends for...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Hopkinsville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
wkdzradio.com

Elevate Windows And Doors To Locate In Hopkinsville’s New Spec Building

Another significant investment in Kentucky’s manufacturing sector is headed for Christian County. Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning the arrival of Elevate Windows and Doors LLC, which will invest more than $16 million and create 200-plus full-time jobs in production and distribution in Hopkinsville. Company leaders are planning to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

New special prosecutor appointed in investigation of Trigg sheriff

The investigation into Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree has been turned over to a new special prosecutor. Todd County Attorney Jeff Traughber was initially assigned the case in July by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, but he sent a letter to the executive director of special prosecutions on September 14 requesting to be removed from the case.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Greenway Rail Trail Reopens Following Inspection

City of Hopkinsville officials has announced the re-opening of the Greenway Rail Trail pedestrian bridge following a Wednesday inspection. The bridge, which crosses over Lafayette Road and Country Club Lane, was closed Tuesday afternoon when a crack was reported in a retaining wall on the north end of the structure.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

On-site hires at SHRM’s Greenwood Mall Job Fair Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Southern Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management, or SHRM, is setting up to host its second annual job fair inside Greenwood Mall. Thursday from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m, swing by to talk with 24 industries hiring Manufacturing, retail, food service, healthcare positions and more. SHRM says this is the perfect opportunity to find a job opportunity with no degree required.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Greenway Rail Trail Bridge Closed Until Further Notice

City officials with Hopkinsville have announced that the Greenway Rail Trail pedestrian bridge crossing Lafayette Road and Country Club Lane is closed until further notice — pending a visit from structural engineers planned for Wednesday morning. Cracks in surrounding stonework were observed and reported Tuesday afternoon, which has led...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Bond Reduced For Greenville Road Cold Case Murder Defendant

An issue involving one of the attorneys tasked with representing a Hopkinsville woman charged in a Christian County cold case murder has caused a brief delay in the proceedings. Lashanda Person and Annastaja Hathaway appeared in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday before Judge Andrew Self. The two are charged with...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

CCPS Celebrates ‘Commitment To Graduation’ With Class Of 2026

Officials with Christian County Public Schools put a key focus on its freshman Class of 2026 Wednesday morning, with its inaugural “Commitment to Graduation” Ceremony in the Stadium of Champions. Tom Bell, chair of the CCPS school board, noted that Kentucky’s graduation rate sits, on average, at 94%....
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Building Damaged In Todd County Fire

A building on West Jefferson Davis Highway in Elkton was damaged in a fire Wednesday morning. Todd County Emergency Manager Daniel Smith says the owner was installing a new garage door and using a blowtorch when the front of the building caught fire. Firefighters from Elkton and Fairview fire departments...
TODD COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Christian County Literacy Council Crowns Spelling Bee Champs

The language a human can acquire is ludicrous, especially in performance to persuade the judges and establish a champion. Ten of those words challenged children Tuesday night at the 2nd Annual Christian County Literacy Council Spelling Bee. The largest of the three divisions was third through fifth grade. Though “ludicrous”...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

