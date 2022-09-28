ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

What Cramer is watching Friday — September be gone, inflation still hot, Nike glut

U.S. stock futures point to a modestly higher open on the last day of September and the final day of the third quarter on Wall Street. Big losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq for the month and the quarter. A terrible session on Thursday, with the S&P 500 hitting its lowest level since November 2020. The Federal Reserve's favorite inflation indicator comes in hotter than expected Friday before-the-bell and shows prices are still rising at a rapid clip. Elevated bond yields dip.
CNBC

‘The Fed is breaking things’ – Here’s what has Wall Street on edge as risks rise around the world

Markets entered a perilous new phase in the past week, one in which statistically unusual moves across asset classes are becoming commonplace. Surging volatility in what are supposed to be among the safest fixed income instruments in the world could disrupt the financial system's plumbing, according to Mark Connors, former Credit Suisse global head of risk advisory.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says this ‘trifecta’ needs to see dampening inflation for the Fed to stop raising rates

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that there are three crucial areas where inflation needs to come down for the Federal Reserve to stop inflicting pain on the stock market. "They're beating inflation in so many places. Unfortunately, they're not winning on food, they're not winning on housing, and they're not winning on wages and they need to hit that trifecta before this will end," he said.
CNBC

Fed's preferred gauge shows inflation accelerated even more than expected in August

Inflation in August was stronger than expected despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring down prices, according to data Friday that the central bank follows closely. The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy rose 0.6% for the month after being flat in July. That was faster than the 0.5% Dow Jones estimate and another indication that inflation is broadening.
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts name the best stocks to ride a market downcycle

With an ugly September in the rear-view mirror, it's tempting for investors to make impulsive decisions. The three major indexes ended the month with sizeable losses, rocked by spiking bond yields and a Federal Reserve that will do whatever it takes to bring down inflation. related investing news. As frightening...
CNBC

Gold bound for dismal quarter on aggressive rate hike fears

Gold rose to a one-week high as the dollar retreated from recent highs on Friday but bullion was headed towards its worst quarter since March last year, buckling under fears of impending large interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Spot gold rose 0.06% to $1,661.79 per ounce by 4:00...
CNBC

The Final Call: XOM & XBI

The traders offer their final trades for the week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Scott Nations.
CNBC

CCTV Script 30/09/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on September 30, 2022. According to Enki Research, the economic damage caused by Hurricane Ian could range from $60 billion to $70 billion, hitting many key local industries such as tourism, agriculture, etc. The first thing is...
CNBC

Here are the top 15 start-ups to work for in Singapore, according to LinkedIn

The days of easy money for start-ups are gone as interest rates soar and economic uncertainties loom. But according to a new study from LinkedIn, these 15 start-ups have risen above these challenges in Singapore. In particular, fintech, education and telehealth start-ups dominated the list on the "LinkedIn Top Start-ups...
