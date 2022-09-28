CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that there are three crucial areas where inflation needs to come down for the Federal Reserve to stop inflicting pain on the stock market. "They're beating inflation in so many places. Unfortunately, they're not winning on food, they're not winning on housing, and they're not winning on wages and they need to hit that trifecta before this will end," he said.

