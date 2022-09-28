Read full article on original website
What Cramer is watching Friday — September be gone, inflation still hot, Nike glut
U.S. stock futures point to a modestly higher open on the last day of September and the final day of the third quarter on Wall Street. Big losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq for the month and the quarter. A terrible session on Thursday, with the S&P 500 hitting its lowest level since November 2020. The Federal Reserve's favorite inflation indicator comes in hotter than expected Friday before-the-bell and shows prices are still rising at a rapid clip. Elevated bond yields dip.
‘The Fed is breaking things’ – Here’s what has Wall Street on edge as risks rise around the world
Markets entered a perilous new phase in the past week, one in which statistically unusual moves across asset classes are becoming commonplace. Surging volatility in what are supposed to be among the safest fixed income instruments in the world could disrupt the financial system's plumbing, according to Mark Connors, former Credit Suisse global head of risk advisory.
Is the UK now a buy? Analysts weigh in after market meltdown and Bank of England intervention
The Bank of England on Wednesday was forced to intervene in the bond market with a temporary purchase program. U.K. bond yields are on course for their sharpest monthly incline since at least 1957, while the pound fell to an all-time low against the dollar on Monday. Although some analysts...
Cramer’s week ahead: 3 events will determine if the market's bad momentum will continue in October
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that three key events next week will determine if the nightmarish month for the stock market will continue into October. The release of the nonfarm labor report Friday. Cramer said he expects it to show inflated hiring and wages. Two speaking engagements by Cleveland...
Ron Insana: Something big could be about to break in markets as rates continue to rise
I wrote about the action of central bankers last week, suggesting that the rapid increase in interest rates, led by the U.S. Federal Reserve, would lead to a meaningful break in financial markets, whether at home or abroad sometime soon. Well, it appears that day has come. related investing news.
Jim Cramer says this ‘trifecta’ needs to see dampening inflation for the Fed to stop raising rates
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that there are three crucial areas where inflation needs to come down for the Federal Reserve to stop inflicting pain on the stock market. "They're beating inflation in so many places. Unfortunately, they're not winning on food, they're not winning on housing, and they're not winning on wages and they need to hit that trifecta before this will end," he said.
Fed's preferred gauge shows inflation accelerated even more than expected in August
Inflation in August was stronger than expected despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring down prices, according to data Friday that the central bank follows closely. The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy rose 0.6% for the month after being flat in July. That was faster than the 0.5% Dow Jones estimate and another indication that inflation is broadening.
Facebook scrambles to escape stock's death spiral as users flee, sales drop
Meta is trading at its lowest since early 2019, and the stock is one of the worst performers this year in the S&P 500. The company's problems are mounting, whether it's the ad hit from Apple's iOS changes or the growing threat posed by TikTok. "I'm not sure there's a...
There are no American F1 drivers. McLaren CEO Zak Brown has a theory about that
Formula One is revving up for the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend with a stunning cast of racers, but none of them are from the U.S. — and McLaren's CEO Zak Brown has a theory about that. "The talents are there, the resources are there. It's really about when...
With 52% of Brazil votes counted, Bolsonaro has slight lead
RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — With 52% of the votes counted, far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro is slightly leading former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil's presidential election. Bolsonaro has 46.3% support compared to 44.9% for da Silva of the leftist Workers’ Party. Six other...
Friday, Sept. 30, 2022: Cramer says buy this discount retailer after another company's warning
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share their thoughts on how the latest inflation reads will not deter the Federal Reserve from hiking interest rates even further. They also break down the stock they like off of Nike's inventory glut issues.
Brazil counting votes in historic presidential race
Incumbent Jair Bolsonaro has trailed in recent polling, but he cast doubt on the validity of the polls.
Top Wall Street analysts name the best stocks to ride a market downcycle
With an ugly September in the rear-view mirror, it's tempting for investors to make impulsive decisions. The three major indexes ended the month with sizeable losses, rocked by spiking bond yields and a Federal Reserve that will do whatever it takes to bring down inflation. related investing news. As frightening...
Final Trades: NFLX, OLLI, AAPL & CPB
The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Jeff Mills and Julie Biel.
Gold bound for dismal quarter on aggressive rate hike fears
Gold rose to a one-week high as the dollar retreated from recent highs on Friday but bullion was headed towards its worst quarter since March last year, buckling under fears of impending large interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Spot gold rose 0.06% to $1,661.79 per ounce by 4:00...
The Final Call: XOM & XBI
The traders offer their final trades for the week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Scott Nations.
CCTV Script 30/09/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on September 30, 2022. According to Enki Research, the economic damage caused by Hurricane Ian could range from $60 billion to $70 billion, hitting many key local industries such as tourism, agriculture, etc. The first thing is...
Here are the top 15 start-ups to work for in Singapore, according to LinkedIn
The days of easy money for start-ups are gone as interest rates soar and economic uncertainties loom. But according to a new study from LinkedIn, these 15 start-ups have risen above these challenges in Singapore. In particular, fintech, education and telehealth start-ups dominated the list on the "LinkedIn Top Start-ups...
How Gautam Adani became the world's fourth richest person while billionaires like Jeff Bezos lost tens of billions
Gautam Adani has had a very good year. The Indian billionaire briefly surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become the second-richest person in the world in September, according to Bloomberg. He's now ranked as the world's fourth wealthiest person. Outside Southeast Asia, Adani is hardly a household name. That might...
Russian pipeline leaks spark climate fears as huge volumes of methane spew into the atmosphere
Climate scientists acknowledged that it is hard to accurately quantify the exact size of the emissions and say the leaks are a "wee bubble in the ocean" compared to the massive amounts of methane emitted around the world every day. Nonetheless, environmental campaigners argue the incident reaffirms that the risk...
