Washington, DC

Howard swimming and diving ready for Battle of the Burr

By Derek Forrest
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Howard swimming and diving team is getting set for one of their biggest weekends of the season as they host Georgetown in the Battle of the Burr.

The Battle of the Burr plans to be the biggest swimming event in HBCU history Saturday, October 1st. The event will host DJs, Howard’s marching band, food vendors and special guests.

Maritza Correia McClendon became the first Puerto Rican of African American decent to be a member of the U.S. Olympic team, and the first to medal at the Olympics. McLendon will represent Howard University as a guest assistant coach.

Katie Meili, who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in the 100-meter backstroke, will represent Georgetown as a guest assistant coach.

Howard is expecting upwards of 2,000 fans in attendance for the event. “Because we’re the only show in town, we decided to put together something extra special for our home competition against Georgetown University”, said head coach Nick Askew. “We are expecting to triple or quadruple the attendance, which will put us in the atmosphere of being one of the most attending swimming and diving events in the country at the collegiate level.”

