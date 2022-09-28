The Moro and Mindy Show was one of my favorites. I always thought the lesson at the end was a good idea because it gave people something to really think about. It was true to life, it was every day life
I joined the Science Fiction Book Club when I was 10. For a dime I got five large Sci-Fi anthologies (and only had to buy four more volumes within 12 months. That proved to be no problem.) Their motto was, “Today’s fiction is tomorrow’s fact.” Robin and Pam got those of us who watched the show over the hump of the day to day grind and provided a bit of light hearted laughter to lift our spirits and ask the important question, “What if”?
