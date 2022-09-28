Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Whether he’s going at it solo or collaborating with a tight-knit clique of East Coast MCs, Cise Greeny blacks out on the regular and is extremely chill about it; his twisty wordplay sounds like it’s no sweat. The Queens rapper opens “Berzerk” by announcing “We havin’ fun with it, I can’t even front,” and that feeling would be clear even if he never said that. Over a crackling soul loop and crusty drums, he’s just flexing what he can do on the mic; changing tempos on a dime, cramming lines together, name checking La The Darkman songs. As he says about halfway through the track, “They wish it came this easy to them.” He’s not lying.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO