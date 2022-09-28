Read full article on original website
Tyrannical Vibes
Mike Kolb moved to New York City in 2012 to study opera at Brooklyn College, but it wasn’t until he became immersed in the borough’s DIY scene that the singer-songwriter found an outlet for the feelings he sought to express. In 2017, he began home-recording songs under his own name, infusing the quaint, bare-bones aesthetic of classic indie pop with the rigor of his classical training. While these two elements of his style might seem like opposing forces on paper, in practice they form a delicate symbiosis. On early efforts like 2018’s Making Moves EP, Kolb emoted with the ease of a marathon runner’s warm-up jog, offsetting his theatrical, Morrissey-esque instincts on the mic with a muted, warbly instrumental palette.
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Whether he’s going at it solo or collaborating with a tight-knit clique of East Coast MCs, Cise Greeny blacks out on the regular and is extremely chill about it; his twisty wordplay sounds like it’s no sweat. The Queens rapper opens “Berzerk” by announcing “We havin’ fun with it, I can’t even front,” and that feeling would be clear even if he never said that. Over a crackling soul loop and crusty drums, he’s just flexing what he can do on the mic; changing tempos on a dime, cramming lines together, name checking La The Darkman songs. As he says about halfway through the track, “They wish it came this easy to them.” He’s not lying.
Cash Cobain and Chow Lee Are the Horniest Rappers Out
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. Sex and the city with Cash Cobain and Chow Lee. Cash Cobain and Chow Lee treat all of New York like it’s an X-rated dating...
