Florida State

TheDailyBeast

DeSantis Cares About Deaths From Hurricane Ian. Just Not From COVID.

Ron DeSantis was being exactly what a governor should be in an emergency during Tuesday morning’s press conference about the approaching Hurricane Ian. He was the personification of calm and clarity as he stepped up to the podium at the State Emergency Operations Center.Noting that the “Category 3 hurricane” was “anticipated to land in Cuba very soon,” DeSantis allowed that the scientists tracking the storm could not predict its exact course. But that did not prompt him to call the science itself into question. He spoke of the storm’s “cone of uncertainty” much as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke...
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis acknowledges flood claim concern as Ian cuts path across Florida

'There’s obviously going to be some folks that are going to be in need of support and relief and we’re obviously going to work as best we can.'. Some Florida residents in Hurricane Ian’s path could face a total loss of their home without insurance coverage to replace it if they don’t have flood insurance. It’s too early to say how many, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, but he admitted it could be an issue after the storm clears.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Activists, Democrats seek to energize Black voters. ‘Change is coming, because I don’t owe anyone anything.’

Political activists and Democratic elected officials in South Florida are stepping up efforts to energize African American and Caribbean American voters, hoping they’re a potent and decisive force in November’s elections. A strong turnout among Black voters is crucial for Democrats. Without it, the party has little hope of winning the marquee contests — for governor and U.S. Senate — and could ...
Toby Hazlewood

Democrat Pete Buttigieg Slams Ron DeSantis Immigrant Flights – “The Problem Is More Useful to You Than the Solution”

Does Governor DeSantis really want to resolve the border crisis?. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 22, Democrat and U.S. Secretary for Transport - Pete Buttigieg - spoke at the Texas Tribune Festival, and among the many topics he addressed were the recent initiatives by Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis to fly 50 illegal immigrants from Venezuela, to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Val Demings Worth?

Val Demings, 65, is a politician and former law enforcement officer who has been a congresswoman from Florida representing the Orlando area since 2017. She is seeking to dethrone Republican Senator...
click orlando

News 6 reporter Mike DeForest meets hungry couple on International Drive during Hurricane Ian

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – While reporting live on Hurricane Ian in Orange County, News 6 reporter Mike DeForest encountered a man and woman out looking for food. International Drive, the usually bustling tourist destination, was mostly empty when the couple who said they were from Orlando asked, “Are we on TV?” then said, “We rented a room and we’re chilling out.”
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: No, Ron DeSantis was not a Navy Pilot nor was he a SEAL.

Ron Pretending to be a Navy Pilot(public use) After a disastrous media ad where DeSantis dresses up in a fighter pilot costume and pretends to be a ‘top gov’ in an obvious attempt to infringe on the commercial rights of the famous movie, ‘Top Gun - Maverick’, some people are questioning Ron DeSantis’ entire military career. In the ad, according to Boing Boing, “he flexes his big boy muscles as he struts around in military garb acting like the toxic schoolyard bully that he is.” Before you start screaming ‘fake news’, lets find out the truth.
allears.net

“Life-Threatening Floods” Warned for Central Florida, Including Disney World and Universal Orlando

As Hurricane Ian hits Central Florida, we’ve been watching the effects of the storm and monitoring the weather warnings. Yesterday, there were tornado watches and tornado warnings as the hurricane approached, but now that the storm has arrived in the area, there’s another big problem — flooding. The latest weather reports are showing high risks of flash floods.
Florida Phoenix

With tens of millions, Ron DeSantis’s campaign is dominating the airwaves in race for governor

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, political advertising may slow down in the coming days. That would put a pause on what has so far been an overwhelming advantage in TV this month for Gov. Ron DeSantis over Charlie Crist in the race for Florida governor. Between Sept. 5-18, 2022, there were more than […] The post With tens of millions, Ron DeSantis’s campaign is dominating the airwaves in race for governor appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Requests President Biden Approve Major Disaster Declaration and 100 Percent Federal Cost Share for 60 Days for Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis requested President Biden grant a Major Disaster Declaration for all 67 counties, for all categories, and all types of assistance, due to the ongoing devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian. If granted, a Major Disaster Declaration provides a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals, as well as funds for both emergency and permanent work and public infrastructure. The request can be found here.
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist to pull ads from Ian-impacted markets

The Democrat goes dark in Tampa, Fort Myers, Orlando and Jacksonville markets. As Hurricane Ian bears down on the state, one gubernatorial campaign is nearly going dark on television. Democrat Charlie Crist announced plans Monday to pull ads from markets likely to be impacted by the storm, a move that...
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Hurricane Ian will cause flooding: Tuesday morning update for Volusia

The National Hurricane Center reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, that Volusia County can expect heavy rain and possible flooding beginning Wednesday from Hurricane Ian. "Considerable flooding is expected across Central Florida into Southern Georgia and Coastal Carolina with significant, prolonged river flooding expected across central to northern Florida," the NHC reported.
