Deborah Lynn Smalling Kirby was born into this world on December 25, 1960, in Lafayette, Tennessee, to the late James Edward Smalling and Hazel Molene Halliburton Smalling. She departed this life for her Heavenly Home on September 20, 2022, at the age of sixty-one years, eight months, and twenty-six days. The most important thing Deborah ever did was seek The Lord. She was saved by The Lord’s sweet grace as a young girl on the swing set at her grandparent’s house. Deborah was a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Deborah was well known for her friendly and bubbly personality. In her past time, she enjoyed reading and writing. Deborah loved her family dearly. She was the main caretaker of her parents until their death. Deborah’s boys and their families were a great source of pride for her.

LAFAYETTE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO