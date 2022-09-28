ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charmco, WV

Prep Volleyball: Greenbrier West sweeps Liberty and PikeView

By Rusty Udy
Lootpress
Lootpress
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28AYMH_0iD2oEW500

Gallery by Tina Laney

Greenbrier West came to Glen Daniel Tuesday night riding a 10-match winning streak.

When the Cavaliers loaded up to head home to Charmco, the streak had grown to 12 after a tri-match sweep of PikeView and Liberty.

The Cavaliers kept the winning momentum going with a 2-1 (25-21, 19-25, 25-17) win over the Panthers in their best-of-three match before sweeping the home-standing Raiders, 2-0 (25-15, 25-12).

Although she was happy to see her team come away with two wins Tuesday, Greenbrier West head coach Cindy Nutter still sees room for improvement in her ball club.

“I thought we were actually playing a little down tonight, but they were able to pull it through,” Nutter said. “We have a very solid team, but sometimes they get a little too relaxed. I am trying to keep them from doing that, but it is hard to do sometimes.”

Leading 13-11, the Cavaliers ran off six straight points and maintained the eight-point bulge at 23-15. Six attacking errors allowed the Panthers to creep back within three points before West closed out the first set.

Preslee Treadway led Greenbrier West with four kills and Meagan Poticher had three aces.

In set two, PikeView looked like the team head coach Steve Compton has been looking for all season.

Trailing 8-6, the Panthers outscored West 9-1 to take a lead it would never relinquish. The Cavaliers would battle back to within two points late in the match on a kill and an ace from Poticher, but the Panthers sealed the win scoring four straight points.

Katie Begley and Haley Justice each had four kills in the win and Hannah Harden recorded three aces, while Riley Meadows had two.

In the final set, Greenbrier West looked like a team that had won 10 matches in row led by four bombs from Kadie O’Dell and three more from Poticher.

Trailing 8-7, the Cavaliers went on a 14-3 run and never looked back.

“Kadie can really rip it and Preslee is usually doing pretty good. Her timing was a little off tonight, but she has some beautiful tips. She sees the floor really well,” Nutter said. “Meagan Poticher is really doing a great job of blocking for us and she is learning how to hit the ball really well. I have also been working in two different right side hitters. Makayla (Alley) does a great job and Ava Barclay is learning as well. She has never really played volleyball at the high school level.”

Greenbrier West held a 16-15 lead on the home team in set one before going on a 9-0 run for an easy win. O’Dell had three kills and Poticher had a pair of blocks to go along with four aces from Riley Robertson.

Set two was no better for Liberty who struggled with West’s front line in a 25-12 setback. O’Dell recorded five kills and Treadway had three.

“I like what I see, but we do need to get a little more focused. As long as we keep going down the right path and keep growing, we will be fine,” Nutter said.

The strength for the Raiders this season has been their serving and their scrappy play on defense. In the final match of the night, those strengths were on full display.

After falling behind 3-0, the Raiders exploded on a 13-2 run and rolled to a 25-12 win.

The Raiders had seven aces in the game led by Josie Hartshorn with three, along with Nevaeh Yates and Dylann Trump who had two apiece.

Liberty ran out to an 11-7 lead in set two before PikeView stormed back to take a 15-13 lead. A serving error and an attacking error followed by two aces from Hartshorn turned the tide and the Raiders never trailed, winning by five points.

In the final set of the night, Trump had three aces, while Yates had two aces and two kills.

“I saw a team that was playing together the last two (sets). The first two, I didn’t see that. When they play together and they have a good time, this is the end result,” Liberty head coach Denise Arline said. “I told them in the first match that they looked miserable and it was making me feel miserable. I just wanted to get out there and play and have a good time. We played the game that Greenbrier West wanted us to play. We didn’t play our game. We played our game against PikeView and we were really good in the final match tonight.”

Outside of the second set against Greenbrier West, PikeView was plagued with self inflicted errors that led to its tough night.

“That is the way it has been all year. I wish I had an answer for it. It is nights like this that you question whether you can coach or not,” Compton said. “I just want them to relax and go play, but we seem to keep getting in our own way.”

.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Prep Football: Semifinal rematch highlights night of homecomings

One of the least desirable nights for a sportswriter during the prep football season is a homecoming. The festivities usually drag on, most teams schedule an opponent that likely won’t be competitive and for those hassled by deadlines they’re pushed against them. That said Friday features one of...
HIGH SCHOOL
Lootpress

Prep Football: PikeView-James Monroe postponed until Monday

PikeView athletic director Jason Underwood confirmed to Lootpress that Friday’s scheduled game between PikeView and James Monroe has been postponed until Monday at 6:30 p.m. due to impending rain in the forecast. The game was originally moved to a 7 p.m. kickoff in an effort to avoid the rain...
PRINCETON, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football: West’s Holliday earns Player of the Week honors

This season has belonged to the defenses and none have stood out more than Greenbrier West’s. The Cavaliers have yet to yield a point through five games – the only team in the state to hold that distinction. Friday’s 54-0 win over Meadow Bridge was the latest standout performance in that stretch and was also a record-breaking one. Previously the Cavaliers had shutout their first four opponents in 1981 and ’83.
CHARMCO, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Liberty, WV
City
Princeton, WV
Princeton, WV
Sports
City
Charmco, WV
City
Glen Daniel, WV
Charmco, WV
Sports
Lootpress

Prep Football: Flying Eagles earn Offensive Line of the Week honors

Editor’s Note: Offensive line is one of the most unheralded and underappreciated position groups in all of sports. There are no numbers to quantify the performance of the group and the only time the boys up front are recognized is when they’re penalized or make a mistake. Moving forward, Lootpress will identify one offensive line group every week based on their performance and recognize them as our “Offensive Line of the Week.”
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

75th Majorette and Band contest held in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Chilly conditions prevailed over the 75th edition of the Kanawha County Schools Majorette and Band competition at Laidley Field Tuesday. Riverside, South Charleston, George Washington, Herbert Hoover, Sissonville, Nitro, St. Albans and Capital high school bands competed in the inter-county contest that has now been taking place for three-quarters of a century. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Woodrow Wilson brings Fall festivities Downtown with Homecoming Parade

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Floats, students, and vehicles of both the emergency and standard variety passed through the streets of Downtown Beckley Wednesday for Woodrow Wilson High Schools 2022 Homecoming Parade. Departing from Park Avenue at 6:00pm Wednesday, the expansive procession pushed steadily past the familiar locales of the...
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Volleyball#Raiders#Sweeps#Cavaliers#Poti
woay.com

West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Buster James Hampton

Buster James “Jim” Hampton, 70, of Crab Orchard, WV passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022. Born December 4, 1951 to the late Buster and Violet Hampton of MacArthur, WV. Mr. Hampton was a retired Explosive/Blaster with 20+ years of service. He was also a Coal Miner at...
CRAB ORCHARD, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Lootpress

Westside 2022 Homecoming Parade announced

CLEAR FORK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Early details emerged Wednesday on Westside High School’s annual Homecoming Parade event. A Wednesday afternoon announcement confirmed that the parade will be held Thursday, October 27, and will begin at 4:00pm. The announcement follows attempts by the school to pin down a sufficient...
CLEAR FORK, WV
lootpress.com

Lucky winner wins 20,000 dollars off lottery ticket in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — A Lotto America ticket worth $20,000 was sold at Paula’s in Clarksburg on Emily Drive. The ticket matched all five numbers, but the Star Ball was not correct and the All-Star bonus was not purchased. The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WOWK

Good Day at 4: West Virginia man takes on American Idol

BECKLEY, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man is shooting for the stars, as he prepares to meet the judges of American Idol, face-to-face. We had the chance to speak with Kamron Lawson from Beckley West Virginia, ahead of this once in a lifetime opportunity.
Lootpress

Lennie I Blake

Lennie I Blake, age 86, of Beckley, West Virginia passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Lennie was born February 2, 1936.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman shot in shoulder in Charleston, West Virginia

Editor’s Note: Updates to this article can be found here. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the shoulder in Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department. Metro 911 officials say a call about a shooting in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue in Charleston just after 5:15 […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

RetroReset Video Games & Collectibles to host Grand Opening Weekend

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – RetroReset Video Games & Collectibles have announced an upcoming Grand Opening Weekend celebration to celebrate the establishment of their brand new Crossroads Mall location. The announcement comes shortly after the store’s soft opening at Crossroads Mall earlier this month, and reveals several exciting events to...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy