Ricky D Wooten
Ricky Dewayne Wooten was born into this world on September 3, 1953, in Lafayette, Tennessee, to the late Ollie Comas Wooten and Naomi Lorice Cosby. He departed this life on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the age of sixty-nine years and fifteen days. Along with his parents, Ricky was also preceded in death by his brothers, Roger Wooten and Larry Joe Wooten.
Deborah Smalling Kirby
Deborah Lynn Smalling Kirby was born into this world on December 25, 1960, in Lafayette, Tennessee, to the late James Edward Smalling and Hazel Molene Halliburton Smalling. She departed this life for her Heavenly Home on September 20, 2022, at the age of sixty-one years, eight months, and twenty-six days. The most important thing Deborah ever did was seek The Lord. She was saved by The Lord’s sweet grace as a young girl on the swing set at her grandparent’s house. Deborah was a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Deborah was well known for her friendly and bubbly personality. In her past time, she enjoyed reading and writing. Deborah loved her family dearly. She was the main caretaker of her parents until their death. Deborah’s boys and their families were a great source of pride for her.
Tammy Jo Murray Wilmore
Tammy Jo Murray Wilmore, age 63 of Lafayette, TN passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN. Graveside Services & Interment were conducted Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11 a.m. from the Anderson & Son Memorial Park in Lafayette with Brother Tony Day officiating. Billy Wilmore, Tony Wilmore, Jay Murray, Kyle Shoulders, Reagan Newberry, & Josh Wilmore served as pallbearers.
School Resource Officer Prevents Tragedy
In an act of heroism, School Resource Officer Aaron Shipley prevented a tragedy on Friday afternoon, after he used his patrol vehicle to ram the car of a reckless driver on Sycamore Street, who was speeding down the parade route heading toward Central Elementary, where students, teachers and other spectators were waiting outside to watch the MCHS homecoming parade.
