Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
READ: RFP from Hillsdale professor to revise social studies standards in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is paying retired Hillsdale College professor William Morrisey $200,000 to facilitate a revision of the state’s social studies content standards. Morrisey was selected by the state after submitting an RFP for the contract. The state has not told...
mitchellnow.com
DWU crowns 2022 homecoming royalty
MITCHELL, S.D. — Dakota Wesleyan University crowned its homecoming royalty Monday night during Coronation. Darby Deffenbaugh, of Kimball, and Adam DeJong of Watertown, were named the DWU Homecoming Royalty for 2022. Darby Deffenbaugh, Kimball, is a double major in Elementary Education and Psychology. She has competed in Track and...
siouxfalls.business
From southeast S.D., family grows business into sheep equipment industry leader
This paid piece is sponsored by the Prairie Family Business Association. John and Doralee Lynch had decided to give it five years. “I told my wife, if we can’t make this go in five years, I guess I’ll have to do something different,” Lynch said. “I always call it cutting the umbilical cord because we were on our own.”
dakotanewsnow.com
O’Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though school may be a pain sometimes, it’s something that Braxton Schafer looks forward to each day. He also getting some help with his confidence along the way. Having to leave O’Gorman High School for his hair is still something that’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotanewsnow.com
Prayer vigil held in Sioux Falls for Faulkton student
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Families and students from Faulkton as well as surrounding communities gathered outside the Sanford Children’s Hospital tonight to pray for Kayden Hammond. Hammond is a junior at Faulkton High School. He was diagnosed with leukemia in January of 2022. On September 14th Hammond...
dakotanewsnow.com
Countdown to debate: South Dakota professors weigh in on who could benefit most
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota News Now will host a debate between Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D, S.D.), and libertarian candidate Tracey Quint as they compete for the position of South Dakota Governor. The debate airs Friday, September 30th, at 7:00 pm on...
dakotanewsnow.com
No threat found at Brookings High School, authorities say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say there is no safety threat at the Brookings High School after receiving a check the well-being call for someone sitting in a car parked in the school’s lot. Brookings police received a call at 11:40 a.m. regarding a person sitting...
dakotanewsnow.com
A meaningful new tradition started last Friday in HS Football between Castlewood and Hamlin
CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Seperated by just 21 miles, Hamlin and Castlewood High School are natural rivals in all sports except football, where differences in classification kept them apart until last year. “So we both submitted to the state that we’d like to play each other and it’s kind...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dakotafreepress.com
Pig City: Add Wholestone Slaughterhouse, and 1 in 10 Wieners Would Come from Sioux Falls
Trevor Mitchell does some math and says doubling Sioux Falls’s slaughterhouses could lead to nearly one tenth of America’s pork coming from Sioux Falls:. If Wholestone Farms’ proposed Sioux Falls plant comes to fruition and reaches its full potential, Sioux Falls could be responsible for nearly 10% of the country’s pork processing by the end of the decade.
South Dakota’s Minimum Wage Is Going Up
Workers in South Dakota will see a little more in their paychecks in the next few months. The state is raising the minimum wage, effective January 1, 2023. The current rate of $9.95 per hour will increase to $10.80 per hour. That 85 cents per hour bump translates to an extra $6.80 (before taxes) per 8-hour work day, $34 per 5-day work week, $136 per month, and $1,632 per year.
dakotanewsnow.com
Harrisburg school threat deemed not credible, ends in arrest of student
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An investigation into a perceived threat made against Harrisburg High School was ultimately deemed to be “not credible” by Lincoln County authorities, but not before a scare for students, parents, and staff. Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff Steve Swenson received word...
Get Ready To Get Baked: Sioux Falls Bakery To Create Weed Treats
There are many bakeries around the Sioux Empire that provide delicious sweets for any occasion. Intoxibakes in Sioux Falls, for example, provides yummy desserts with a little extra twist. The local bakery is known as "South Dakota's Original Boozy Bakery." Intoxibakes is one of the first South Dakota bakeries to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Introducing you to KELOLAND’s new meteorologist
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND weather team has been a four-person staff for over twenty years. But with this new hour-long show at four o’clock and our long-standing commitment to weather coverage, we’ve hired a new meteorologist — Meghan Chada. Meghan Chada grew up...
sdpb.org
What's next for the Deuel County Good Samaritan Society?
This video is from SDPB's news program, South Dakota Focus. In Deuel County, the shutdown of Clear Lake’s nursing home has made some people angry. They blame state lawmakers and the Good Samaritan Society. In some ways, the loss is even stronger because of the community’s long history with the organization.
Expect Packed Parking Lots at This Sioux Falls Location Saturday
A trio of big events in Sioux Falls this weekend could lead to some major parking headaches. Big crowds are expected to test the limits of the parking lots in and around the Convention Center, Premier Center, and Howard Wood Field, Saturday (October 1). The day starts at 9:45 AM...
gowatertown.net
Watertown receiving $1.1 million grant for development of new industrial park
WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.1 million grant to the city of Watertown, South Dakota, for construction, water, and roadway infrastructure improvements to establish a new industrial park. This infrastructure and industrial park...
Sioux Falls Is Home to Two of the Most Popular Steakhouse Chains in America
There are only three national steakhouse chains that do more than $1 billion dollars in sales each year and you can find two of them in Sioux Falls. Eat This, Not That is out with a new ranking of the top ten most profitable steakhouse chains in America and each of the top two restaurants has a presence in South Dakota's largest city.
brookingsradio.com
Brookings woman injured in collision with semi dump trailer
A Brookings woman is injured in a Wednesday afternoon collision east of Brookings. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says a pickup driven driven by 22-year-old Lauren Schweldhelm of Brookings collided with the dump trailer of a semi being driven by 33-year-old Travis Sik, 33, of Minneota, MN. It happened shortly before 3:00 pm at the intersection of 478th Avenue and 213th Street.
KELOLAND TV
Cresten Capital acquires more of Phillips Avenue
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In just five years, a Sioux Falls investment group has purchased six prime Phillips Avenue properties downtown. It started with the purchase of the historic Beach Pay building in 2017, now Cresten Capital owns the rest of block. “We just closed within the last...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Aberdeen man attempted to grab 3-year-old girl in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the parents saw the suspect lurking around their daughter days before he attempted to grab her. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the parents were outside the women’s mission in northeast Sioux Falls around 12:30 p.m. with their 3-year-old daughter. The little girl was not right by the parent’s side, but she was within a reasonable distance when the suspect walked by and said something to the little girl. The 3-year-old’s mother said the suspect tried to grab the little girl by the arm. The mother yelled at the suspect, and then the man continued walking.
Comments / 0