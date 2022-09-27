ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

mitchellnow.com

DWU crowns 2022 homecoming royalty

MITCHELL, S.D. — Dakota Wesleyan University crowned its homecoming royalty Monday night during Coronation. Darby Deffenbaugh, of Kimball, and Adam DeJong of Watertown, were named the DWU Homecoming Royalty for 2022. Darby Deffenbaugh, Kimball, is a double major in Elementary Education and Psychology. She has competed in Track and...
MITCHELL, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

O’Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though school may be a pain sometimes, it’s something that Braxton Schafer looks forward to each day. He also getting some help with his confidence along the way. Having to leave O’Gorman High School for his hair is still something that’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Prayer vigil held in Sioux Falls for Faulkton student

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Families and students from Faulkton as well as surrounding communities gathered outside the Sanford Children’s Hospital tonight to pray for Kayden Hammond. Hammond is a junior at Faulkton High School. He was diagnosed with leukemia in January of 2022. On September 14th Hammond...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

No threat found at Brookings High School, authorities say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say there is no safety threat at the Brookings High School after receiving a check the well-being call for someone sitting in a car parked in the school’s lot. Brookings police received a call at 11:40 a.m. regarding a person sitting...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotafreepress.com

Pig City: Add Wholestone Slaughterhouse, and 1 in 10 Wieners Would Come from Sioux Falls

Trevor Mitchell does some math and says doubling Sioux Falls’s slaughterhouses could lead to nearly one tenth of America’s pork coming from Sioux Falls:. If Wholestone Farms’ proposed Sioux Falls plant comes to fruition and reaches its full potential, Sioux Falls could be responsible for nearly 10% of the country’s pork processing by the end of the decade.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota’s Minimum Wage Is Going Up

Workers in South Dakota will see a little more in their paychecks in the next few months. The state is raising the minimum wage, effective January 1, 2023. The current rate of $9.95 per hour will increase to $10.80 per hour. That 85 cents per hour bump translates to an extra $6.80 (before taxes) per 8-hour work day, $34 per 5-day work week, $136 per month, and $1,632 per year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Harrisburg school threat deemed not credible, ends in arrest of student

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An investigation into a perceived threat made against Harrisburg High School was ultimately deemed to be “not credible” by Lincoln County authorities, but not before a scare for students, parents, and staff. Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff Steve Swenson received word...
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Introducing you to KELOLAND’s new meteorologist

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND weather team has been a four-person staff for over twenty years. But with this new hour-long show at four o’clock and our long-standing commitment to weather coverage, we’ve hired a new meteorologist — Meghan Chada. Meghan Chada grew up...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

What's next for the Deuel County Good Samaritan Society?

This video is from SDPB's news program, South Dakota Focus. In Deuel County, the shutdown of Clear Lake’s nursing home has made some people angry. They blame state lawmakers and the Good Samaritan Society. In some ways, the loss is even stronger because of the community’s long history with the organization.
DEUEL COUNTY, SD
gowatertown.net

Watertown receiving $1.1 million grant for development of new industrial park

WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.1 million grant to the city of Watertown, South Dakota, for construction, water, and roadway infrastructure improvements to establish a new industrial park. This infrastructure and industrial park...
WATERTOWN, SD
brookingsradio.com

Brookings woman injured in collision with semi dump trailer

A Brookings woman is injured in a Wednesday afternoon collision east of Brookings. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says a pickup driven driven by 22-year-old Lauren Schweldhelm of Brookings collided with the dump trailer of a semi being driven by 33-year-old Travis Sik, 33, of Minneota, MN. It happened shortly before 3:00 pm at the intersection of 478th Avenue and 213th Street.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cresten Capital acquires more of Phillips Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In just five years, a Sioux Falls investment group has purchased six prime Phillips Avenue properties downtown. It started with the purchase of the historic Beach Pay building in 2017, now Cresten Capital owns the rest of block. “We just closed within the last...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Aberdeen man attempted to grab 3-year-old girl in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the parents saw the suspect lurking around their daughter days before he attempted to grab her. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the parents were outside the women’s mission in northeast Sioux Falls around 12:30 p.m. with their 3-year-old daughter. The little girl was not right by the parent’s side, but she was within a reasonable distance when the suspect walked by and said something to the little girl. The 3-year-old’s mother said the suspect tried to grab the little girl by the arm. The mother yelled at the suspect, and then the man continued walking.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

