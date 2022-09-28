ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waipahu, HI

the university of hawai'i system

Vulcan golf teams finish strong at season opener

The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s and men’s golf teams opened their seasons with strong finishes at the Saint Martin’s University Bishop Invitational, held September 23–24. The women’s golf team claimed fourth place and the men’s golf team finished fifth. More on...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

State officially informs Stadium Authority of agency transfer

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A power change over who is building the new Aloha Stadium has created more more questions and conflict. The state formally confirmed for the Stadium Authority board Thursday the news that's been out for over a week, that the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism will now oversee the project.
HONOLULU, HI
#Linus School Sports#Waipahu High School#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports#Arthur S Awards
KITV.com

Jamba plans to open its 1st drive-thru location in Hawaii

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Jamba Hawaii plans to open its first drive-thru location at the former Genki Sushi space along Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City. This week, the popular smoothie chain filed building permits to open a new store, which will include a drive-thru -- something its other locations do not have.
PEARL CITY, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Best Shave Ice on O‘ahu

Baldwin’s Sweet Shop in Waimalu had lemon peel syrup even before the lemon peel craze—it’s just one of the unique local kine flavors they offer that I love. Well, this summer, I revisited Baldwin and found that they now have grated lemon peel (the dried, salted kind) as an extra topping! Not only does it add more lemon peel flavor to my shave ice, I love having the chewy peel in every bite of the tart ice. Excuse me while I salivate. —Melissa Chang.
WAIMALU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

PODCAST: Here’s what an ukulele from the late 1800s sounds like

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ukulele has a distinct sound, but have you ever thought about how it would sound if it were to come from the late 1800s or early 1900s?. Shawn Yacavone is owner of Ukulele Friend, selling specialty vintage and custom ukulele. LISTEN:. He first became interested in...
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Sept. 29-Oct. 5

In partnership with the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, this monthlong online festival provides free content-rich events, with stage performances, storytelling, music, art and nationally and internationally recognized speakers and authors. The community forum will present 65 online events—plus two in-person—with over 150 presenters. Topics include Hawaiian culture, sustainability, the economy, technology, performing cultural arts, the literary industry.
HONOLULU, HI
thisweekhawaii.com

Hawaii All American Rodeo 2022 in Waimanalo

Thursday, September 29, 2022 – Opens at 4pm, Show 7pm. Friday, September 30 – (Family Night) Open 4pm, Show 7pm. Saturday, October 1 – (Union Day) Open 4pm, Show 7pm. Sunday, October 2 – (Finale Night) Open 2pm, Show 5pm. New Town and Country Stables in...
WAIMANALO, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Free carpenter pre-apprenticeship training offered at Honolulu CC

Seats are available in a free eight-week carpentry pre-apprenticeship training program offered by Honolulu Community College for residents interested in pursuing career pathways in the skilled trades as carpenters, drywallers and millwrights starting October 10, 2022. The successful completion of this intensive, hands-on course serves as a direct pathway to...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Rainbow Wahine basketball hits the court for first practice of 2022-23 season

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team returned to work on Tuesday. The Rainbow Wahine hit the court for the team’s first practice of the 2022-23 season as UH enters as the defending Big West Conference champions in search of reaching back-to-back NCAA Tournaments for the first time in program history. Last season’s memorable run […]
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Mam’s Tuck Shop Brings Savory Hand-Sized Meat Pies to Ala Moana

When ‘Ohana Hale Marketplace shut its doors five months ago, there was a lot of uncertainty about whether and where many of its vendors would eventually reopen. For fans of Mam’s Tuck Shop—formerly known as Mam’s Meat Pies—trepidation about the future of what was then O‘ahu’s only New Zealand-style handheld pie shop was real. Last weekend, after months as an online business, Mam’s reopened in its own brick-and-mortar shop not far from its previous location. I see you, minced meat pie!
HONOLULU, HI

