KITV.com
School Pride: Waipahu High School Arthur's Awards return after two year hiatus
Waipahu High School bleeds blue and gold. And one of the ways students and staff represent it -- is during homecoming week -- at the coveted "Arthur's Awards." Repping that blue and gold: Waipahu High School shows school pride as Arthur's Awards makes a comeback. Waipahu High School bleeds blue...
Oahu teacher wins National History Teacher of the Year
A history teacher at St. Andrew's Schools in Honolulu has been awarded the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.
KITV.com
Hawaii drivers asked to complete 2022 Carpool Survey for chance to win $25 Zippy's gift card
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Hawaii Transportation officials are asking the public to weigh in on a survey that seeks to identify the carpooling trends of state drivers. And you could win a $25 Zippy’s gift card for your trouble, too. The 2022 Carpool Survey, which runs through Oct. 31,...
KITV.com
Keauhou Bay development making waves among the community as plans change
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The development of Keauhou Bay on the Island of Hawaii is making some waves. As some residents speak out against the project, Kamehameha Schools has changed its plans for the area. Planning for development is heading into the Environmental Impact Study part of the process....
the university of hawai'i system
Vulcan golf teams finish strong at season opener
The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s and men’s golf teams opened their seasons with strong finishes at the Saint Martin’s University Bishop Invitational, held September 23–24. The women’s golf team claimed fourth place and the men’s golf team finished fifth. More on...
KITV.com
State officially informs Stadium Authority of agency transfer
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A power change over who is building the new Aloha Stadium has created more more questions and conflict. The state formally confirmed for the Stadium Authority board Thursday the news that's been out for over a week, that the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism will now oversee the project.
KITV.com
After 30 years, restaurant 3660 On The Rise closes -- but will pivot to a new concept
HONOLULU (KITV-4) A longtime popular Kaimuki restaurant on Saturday shuttered its doors. After 30 years , 3660 On The Rise closed, mainly due to staffing challenges during and following the Covid 19 pandemic. But it is being reborn as a new eating concept. Chef Russell Siu, 3660 on the Rise...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Women share stories of friendship from their time at Hawaiʻi pineapple canneries
It’s been 115 years since James Dole moved his pineapple canning operations to Honolulu — and more than 30 years since it closed. But you can still hear the stories of those who worked there, thanks to the Center for Oral History at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
KITV.com
Jamba plans to open its 1st drive-thru location in Hawaii
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Jamba Hawaii plans to open its first drive-thru location at the former Genki Sushi space along Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City. This week, the popular smoothie chain filed building permits to open a new store, which will include a drive-thru -- something its other locations do not have.
KITV.com
Court battle to bring pro-surfer Kalani David's remains back to Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Kalani David was just 24-years-old when he drowned on Sept. 17 after suffering a seizure while surfing in Costa Rica. And now a family dispute is preventing him from returning to his island home. Known as a child prodigy in both the surfing and skating worlds, Kalani...
KITV.com
Aloha Stadium auctioning off hundreds of items and memorabilia ahead of renovations
AIEA (KITV) -- The public will have one last chance to tour Aloha Stadium, along with the opportunity to purchase unique memorabilia and other items from the historic venue. Oahu Auctions and Liquidations will be hosting a series of online auctions of Aloha Stadium goods starting in early October.
honolulumagazine.com
Best Shave Ice on O‘ahu
Baldwin’s Sweet Shop in Waimalu had lemon peel syrup even before the lemon peel craze—it’s just one of the unique local kine flavors they offer that I love. Well, this summer, I revisited Baldwin and found that they now have grated lemon peel (the dried, salted kind) as an extra topping! Not only does it add more lemon peel flavor to my shave ice, I love having the chewy peel in every bite of the tart ice. Excuse me while I salivate. —Melissa Chang.
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: Here’s what an ukulele from the late 1800s sounds like
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ukulele has a distinct sound, but have you ever thought about how it would sound if it were to come from the late 1800s or early 1900s?. Shawn Yacavone is owner of Ukulele Friend, selling specialty vintage and custom ukulele. LISTEN:. He first became interested in...
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Sept. 29-Oct. 5
In partnership with the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, this monthlong online festival provides free content-rich events, with stage performances, storytelling, music, art and nationally and internationally recognized speakers and authors. The community forum will present 65 online events—plus two in-person—with over 150 presenters. Topics include Hawaiian culture, sustainability, the economy, technology, performing cultural arts, the literary industry.
Nanakuli football enters Cover2 rankings
Nanakuli is 5-1 heading into its matchup against Kaimuki on Saturday.
KITV.com
Controversy over concrete: some angered by plastered coast on Oahu's north shore
PUPUKEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Criticism mounted on social media this week over an Instagram video capturing a slope on the shores of Paumalu, or Sunset Beach, covered in concrete with a layer of sand over it. Seawalls, or any device to solidify a coastline, is counterproductive, climate change expert Chip...
thisweekhawaii.com
Hawaii All American Rodeo 2022 in Waimanalo
Thursday, September 29, 2022 – Opens at 4pm, Show 7pm. Friday, September 30 – (Family Night) Open 4pm, Show 7pm. Saturday, October 1 – (Union Day) Open 4pm, Show 7pm. Sunday, October 2 – (Finale Night) Open 2pm, Show 5pm. New Town and Country Stables in...
the university of hawai'i system
Free carpenter pre-apprenticeship training offered at Honolulu CC
Seats are available in a free eight-week carpentry pre-apprenticeship training program offered by Honolulu Community College for residents interested in pursuing career pathways in the skilled trades as carpenters, drywallers and millwrights starting October 10, 2022. The successful completion of this intensive, hands-on course serves as a direct pathway to...
Rainbow Wahine basketball hits the court for first practice of 2022-23 season
The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team returned to work on Tuesday. The Rainbow Wahine hit the court for the team’s first practice of the 2022-23 season as UH enters as the defending Big West Conference champions in search of reaching back-to-back NCAA Tournaments for the first time in program history. Last season’s memorable run […]
honolulumagazine.com
Mam’s Tuck Shop Brings Savory Hand-Sized Meat Pies to Ala Moana
When ‘Ohana Hale Marketplace shut its doors five months ago, there was a lot of uncertainty about whether and where many of its vendors would eventually reopen. For fans of Mam’s Tuck Shop—formerly known as Mam’s Meat Pies—trepidation about the future of what was then O‘ahu’s only New Zealand-style handheld pie shop was real. Last weekend, after months as an online business, Mam’s reopened in its own brick-and-mortar shop not far from its previous location. I see you, minced meat pie!
