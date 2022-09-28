ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Party stores saying goodbye to Fond du Lac community

By Paul Steeno
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UQJ2q_0iD2mhqc00

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The party is coming to an end at one longtime Fond du Lac business.

“Everybody comes in and they’re so excited to talk with you about their weddings their baby showers all of these events that they have coming up in their lives,” said Casey Mueller who is the general manager at the 50-50 Factory Outlet in Fond du Lac.

Mueller has been the general manager at the party supplies store for about three years where she helps people pick out balloons, decorations, and other supplies for special occasions.

‘Wisconsin is pulling for him’: Little Doug to receive new heart pump

“We’re here for celebrations and making those milestones in your life special,” said Mueller.

Wednesday is the beginning of the end for the store. At 9 a.m., a going-out-of-business sale will begin and will continue until inventory runs out. Store owner Scott Lystrup said inflation, supply chain snags, and staffing shortages all factored into his decision to close the store.

“I’d like to end this business with our heads held high and showing a profit as opposed to running the business into the ground,” said Lystrup.

He said supply chain issues got so bad last year that some of their Halloween inventory came in after the holiday. He also said things are just more expensive.

“Freight has been a big one, probably a 30 percent increase on some of our freight,” said Lystrup. “The cost of helium to keep things moving that’s probably been a 50 percent increase.”

Lawrence University professor David Gerard said that these are problems impacting small businesses around the country. He said stimulus payments and the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates have both led to the inflation that the country is seeing right now.

“What I think is happening recently is the supply constraints are really tightening things up so you’re seeing really big price spikes or drops depending on which way demand is going,” said Gerard.

Appleton Police officers cleared of criminal charges following shooting incident

But Lystrup and his employees are staying positive. After all, it’s hard to be unhappy when you’re surrounded by birthday balloons and Halloween decorations even when all the fun stuff won’t be there for much longer.

“I think people are going to remember this as a very unique store, that it was the place to be the place to go,” said Mueller.

50-50 Factory Outlet has four locations, in addition to Fond du Lac, there are locations in Eau Claire, Janesville, and Schofield. All locations are closing, for more information on the going-out-of-business sales at each of the locations click here .

Lystrup said he’s still deciding what to do with the businesses once they officially close.

“It’s sad to see a staple in the community go,” said Mueller.

Envision Greater Fond du Lac said the 50-50 Factory Outlet has been an economical option for events held by local residents and businesses for years. The store had been in Fond du Lac for about 35 years.

“Take action now,” said an official with Envision Greater Fond du Lac when asked what their advice would be too small businesses in the area as they navigate these challenging economic times. “Start the conversation about what your business needs to look like in order to sustainably exist in the future.”

Envision Greater Fond du Lac County assists entrepreneurs by means of business plan technical support, financial projections, networking connections, connecting small businesses to lenders and gap finance options, market viability services and guidance regarding legal registration, permitting and licensing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox11online.com

Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest

(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Fond Du Lac, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Business
Fond Du Lac, WI
Business
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Government
City
Schofield, WI
City
Janesville, WI
City
Eau Claire, WI
Fond Du Lac, WI
Sports
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
wearegreenbay.com

Sheboygan Police: South Business Drive reopened to motorists

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department has given an update regarding the crash on South Business Drive. According to officers, the road is open to motorists. No further details were provided. Sheboygan PD investigates crash, asks drivers to avoid S. Business Dr. THURSDAY, 9/29/2022, 6:15 p.m. SHEBOYGAN,...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Party
97ZOK

Man Arrested in Wisconsin For Flashing His Junk at Restaurant

Imagine you're taking the family out for dinner, and you see WAY TOO MUCH at the restaurant. I'm not talking the dessert tray being brought out when you are stuffed...by the way, why do they always do that? No, this is more like getting a "tiny" peek at something that would ruin your appetite.
MANITOWOC, WI
nbc15.com

Silver Alert issued for Milwaukee man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Silver Alert has been issued in Milwaukee County for a man who has been missing since Wednesday morning. Gary Miller, 73, was last seen wearing a gray crew neck t-shirt, gray sweatpants, black and white shoes, with a dark colored baseball cap, and using a maroon walker.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire at The Braising Pan in West Bend; no injuries

WEST BEND, Wis. - Firefighters on Thursday morning, Sept. 29 responded to the scene of a fire at The Braising Pan restaurant in West Bend. The call came in around 1:15 a.m. According to officials, the fire was reported by "the cleaning person that was on scene to clean the restaurant. The caller evacuated the building.
WEST BEND, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
wearegreenbay.com

Walnut Street Bridge in Green Bay closed down, unkown cause

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re commuting in the City of Green Bay tonight, avoid the Walnut Street Bridge as Storm Team 5’s Skyview Network Camera shows the bridge is closed at this time. Video shows emergency personnel are on the scene working to fix the...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
MARSHFIELD, WI
NBC26

Neenah trail expansion sits on potential archaeological site

NEENAH (NBC 26) — There is good news for Riverside Park fans. The Lakeshore Avenue Trail extension is back on track. “So, what we’re doing here today is an extension of the Lakeshore Avenue Trail… taking it from the east side of the park around to the west side of the park along the shoreline so folks can continue their walks, their bikes, their jogs, however they choose to use the shoreline and take in the views of the water,” said Michael Kading, Neenah parks & recreation director.
NEENAH, WI
WJFW-TV

Former Wisconsin reporter credited with saving woman from floodwaters

ORLANDO Fl. (WJFW) - A former reporter in Wisconsin was caught on camera rescuing a woman in flood waters in Florida after she got stuck. Tony Atkins, who use to work for TMJ4 out of Milwaukee, now works for WESH-TV in Orlando. While out covering Hurricane Ian, Atkins witnessed a woman attempt to drive through floodwaters before getting stuck.
ORLANDO, FL
wxerfm.com

The Top 11 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 9/30/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 11 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. The Jackson Elementary School in Sheboygan Brat Fry is tonight (Friday) from 4-7. It’s also their first ever craft fair. Up to 22 vendors along with food and raffles. https://wxerfm.com/events/338810/
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Weekly food and drink specials from Parker John’s

(WFRV) – Who says weekdays can’t be fun? From Sunday Funday to Thirsty Thursday, Parker John’s has specials that will have you looking forward to each day. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a run down of what to expect so you can start planning your weekday visits.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Announce Major Renovation Project

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, a Midwest League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, announced a major renovation project that will ‘significantly enhance the facilities’ prior to the 2023 season. The owners of the Timber Rattlers, Third Base Ventures, made the announcement on Thursday, revealing ‘new seating areas, improved player amenities, an […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy