Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts wins Learfield Directors’ Cup for the first time in program historyThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?Instawork Economic ResearchBoston, MA
Related
‘Peek-a-boo’: NH man allegedly points gun at tow truck driver checking lot for parking stickers
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Authorities arrested a New Hampshire man on Wednesday for allegedly hiding in his car and threatening a tow truck driver with a gun after the driver was checking a vehicle lot for parking stickers. Michael Kenney, 43, of Manchester, was charged with criminal threatening with a...
Boston police seeking suspect after ‘unprovoked’ attack in Longwood Medical area
A woman told police she was struck with a blunt object. Boston police are looking for a man who allegedly struck a woman with a blunt object Monday in the Longwood Medical area. The “unprovoked” assault took place in the area of Binney Street around 1:50 p.m., police said....
WMUR.com
Police pursuit through multiple New Hampshire communities ends in arrest, police say
BELMONT, N.H. — A Concord man is facing several charges after allegedly leading state police on a chase. Troopers said the pursuit of Tyler Hoyt began in Belmont on Monday night on Route 106 and ended in Concord after spike strips were deployed. Officials said they are also investigating...
Two men held on $50,000 bail on South Boston fentanyl trafficking charges
BOSTON, September 28, 2022 — Two Dorchester men are being held on $50,000 bail each after being arrested Tuesday in South Boston for trafficking fentanyl and other charges, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. TOMORE MULBAH, 47, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, breaking and entering in the nighttime and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mychamplainvalley.com
Motorcyclist killed in New Hampshire crash
Bedford, NH — A Merrimack man was killed Wednesday when he was thrown from his motorcycle on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford. Officers said Craig Faulkner, 57, crashed at the Exit 13 off-ramp. Faulkner was taken to a local hospital, where he died from. his injuries. Investigators believe...
Elderly Woman Dies After Being Struck By Car Monday Night Near Downtown Haverhill
A 79-year-old woman was killed early Monday night after being struck by a car near downtown Haverhill. According to a Haverhill police log, officers were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at 8:47 p.m., on Winter Street, near the intersection with Locust Street. Carrie Kimball, spokesperson...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Man covered in blood will not leave Hanover Street bathroom
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
manchesterinklink.com
Merrimack motorcyclist killed in Everett Turnpike crash
BEDFORD, NH – A Merrimack man was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford. On September 28, 2022, at approximately 6:51 p.m., Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks along with fire and medical personnel from the Bedford Fire Department responded to the report of a motorcycle crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike South, Exit 13 off-ramp.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Investigation underway after 1 person killed in New Hampshire fire
HOOKSETT, N.H. — One person was killed after a fire broke out late Tuesday night in a mobile home in Hooksett, New Hampshire, according to emergency officials. The Hooksett Fire Department responded to 1 Skyline Avenue just after 11:30 p.m., after getting a report of smoke coming from the home.
Haverhill Police and Fire Ready for Annual Heroes and Helpers Program to Aid Families
Haverhill police and firefighters are preparing once again to take children shopping for the upcoming holidays. The Heroes and Helpers program, hosted by the Haverhill Police Department and Haverhill Firefighters Local 1011, is now in its fourth year. Through the program, School Resource Officers Milady Figueroa, Nicole Donnelly and Gillian Privitera along with their team leader Sgt. Kevin Lynch, identify needy children throughout the community and take them Christmas shopping for their families at the local Target store. Speaking before the City Council earlier this week, Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone said last year’s event provided a $100 shopping spree for 100 children and he is hopeful this year’s program will surpass that.
New development in 1988 killing of 6th grader Melissa Ann Tremblay in Lawrence after DNA matches Alabama man
DNA matching Marvin “Skip” McClendon of Alabama was found under the fingernails of an 11-year-old girl killed in Lawrence, Massachusetts in 1988, a prosecutor said Tuesday. McClendon, who was 41 at that time, was known as an “angry, violent drunk” who frequented strip clubs and had “relations” with...
liveboston617.org
Who is Alberto Polanco – Repeat Offender, Known Gang Member and the Man Charged in the Attempted Murder of a Boston Police Officer
On Monday, September 26th, Boston Police came under attack after a 20-year-old Roxbury man fired multiple rounds into and at an unmarked Boston Police vehicle in the area of 43 Waumbeck Street in Roxbury. According to a copy of the Police report we were able to obtain, the incident was captured on numerous surveillance cameras, and at least ten different officers were able to positively identify the shooter as Alberto Polanco, a well known member of the H-Block street gang. That is where the story only just begins.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
Police investigate shooting in Roslindale that left one person wounded
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Roslindale neighborhood after a victim was reportedly shot in the arm. Officers were called to the area sometime after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found a victim had been shot near 25 Pleasantview Street, off of Cummins Highway.
DA: Woman murdered, concealed body of Newton man who confronted her over forged checks
NEWTON, Mass. — A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a beloved Newton man after investigators say she fatally struck him during an apparent dispute over forged checks. Xiu Fang Ke, 47, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a charge of murder in...
Former police chief in NH accused of submitting false timesheets
CONCORD, N.H. — A former New Hampshire town police chief has been accused of submitting timesheets for hours he didn't work in another town as officer-in-charge. Andrew Wood was indicted by a Cheshire County grand jury on Monday on two theft charges, the attorney general's office said. Wood, who...
NECN
Child Struck While Riding Bike in Peabody
A child was struck while riding a bike Thursday morning in Peabody, Massachusetts, according to authorities. The child was taken to a nearby hospital following the crash, which happened near the corner of Northend Street and Driscoll Street, according to the Peabody Police Department. The severity of their injuries is still unknown.
Man dies after head-on crash with box truck in Hingham
HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on a busy Hingham highway Wednesday afternoon. Hingham Police say they responded to 61 Broad Cove Road (Route 3A) just after 4:00 p.m. for a report of a car crash involving a box truck. Investigators say the car...
WMUR.com
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Hudson crash, police say
HUDSON, N.H. — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Hudson. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday on Derry Road. Police said the motorcycle was heading north when it crashed into a car that was trying to make a left turn.
Police: Father taking son to Everett school threatened to shoot crossing guard
EVERETT, Mass. — A father who was taking his son to school in Everett on Tuesday morning was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot a crossing guard. Officers responding to a report of an altercation near the Parlin Middle School learned the father made the threat and flashed what appeared to be a firearm after exchanging words with the crossing guard, according to the Everett Police Department.
Fundraiser to help family of Matthew Tidman, officer assaulted by inmate at Shirley prison
LEOMINSTER — As a corrections officer beaten by an inmate continues to fight for his life, and as the inmate faces charges, a motorcycle ride benefit is being organized to help the officer’s family. A Tidman Strong Motorcycle Ride Fundraiser is being held Sunday to support Matthew Tidman, an officer at the Massachusetts...
WHAV
Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.https://www.whav.net
Comments / 0