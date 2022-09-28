ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

mychamplainvalley.com

Motorcyclist killed in New Hampshire crash

Bedford, NH — A Merrimack man was killed Wednesday when he was thrown from his motorcycle on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford. Officers said Craig Faulkner, 57, crashed at the Exit 13 off-ramp. Faulkner was taken to a local hospital, where he died from. his injuries. Investigators believe...
BEDFORD, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Merrimack motorcyclist killed in Everett Turnpike crash

BEDFORD, NH – A Merrimack man was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford. On September 28, 2022, at approximately 6:51 p.m., Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks along with fire and medical personnel from the Bedford Fire Department responded to the report of a motorcycle crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike South, Exit 13 off-ramp.
MERRIMACK, NH
WHAV

Haverhill Police and Fire Ready for Annual Heroes and Helpers Program to Aid Families

Haverhill police and firefighters are preparing once again to take children shopping for the upcoming holidays. The Heroes and Helpers program, hosted by the Haverhill Police Department and Haverhill Firefighters Local 1011, is now in its fourth year. Through the program, School Resource Officers Milady Figueroa, Nicole Donnelly and Gillian Privitera along with their team leader Sgt. Kevin Lynch, identify needy children throughout the community and take them Christmas shopping for their families at the local Target store. Speaking before the City Council earlier this week, Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone said last year’s event provided a $100 shopping spree for 100 children and he is hopeful this year’s program will surpass that.
HAVERHILL, MA
liveboston617.org

Who is Alberto Polanco – Repeat Offender, Known Gang Member and the Man Charged in the Attempted Murder of a Boston Police Officer

On Monday, September 26th, Boston Police came under attack after a 20-year-old Roxbury man fired multiple rounds into and at an unmarked Boston Police vehicle in the area of 43 Waumbeck Street in Roxbury. According to a copy of the Police report we were able to obtain, the incident was captured on numerous surveillance cameras, and at least ten different officers were able to positively identify the shooter as Alberto Polanco, a well known member of the H-Block street gang. That is where the story only just begins.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigate shooting in Roslindale that left one person wounded

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Roslindale neighborhood after a victim was reportedly shot in the arm. Officers were called to the area sometime after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found a victim had been shot near 25 Pleasantview Street, off of Cummins Highway.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Child Struck While Riding Bike in Peabody

A child was struck while riding a bike Thursday morning in Peabody, Massachusetts, according to authorities. The child was taken to a nearby hospital following the crash, which happened near the corner of Northend Street and Driscoll Street, according to the Peabody Police Department. The severity of their injuries is still unknown.
PEABODY, MA
WMUR.com

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Hudson crash, police say

HUDSON, N.H. — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Hudson. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday on Derry Road. Police said the motorcycle was heading north when it crashed into a car that was trying to make a left turn.
HUDSON, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Father taking son to Everett school threatened to shoot crossing guard

EVERETT, Mass. — A father who was taking his son to school in Everett on Tuesday morning was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot a crossing guard. Officers responding to a report of an altercation near the Parlin Middle School learned the father made the threat and flashed what appeared to be a firearm after exchanging words with the crossing guard, according to the Everett Police Department.
EVERETT, MA
WHAV

WHAV

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

