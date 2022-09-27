Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Countdown to debate: South Dakota professors weigh in on who could benefit most
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota News Now will host a debate between Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D, S.D.), and libertarian candidate Tracey Quint as they compete for the position of South Dakota Governor. The debate airs Friday, September 30th, at 7:00 pm on...
KELOLAND TV
READ: RFP from Hillsdale professor to revise social studies standards in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is paying retired Hillsdale College professor William Morrisey $200,000 to facilitate a revision of the state’s social studies content standards. Morrisey was selected by the state after submitting an RFP for the contract. The state has not told...
siouxfalls.business
From southeast S.D., family grows business into sheep equipment industry leader
This paid piece is sponsored by the Prairie Family Business Association. John and Doralee Lynch had decided to give it five years. “I told my wife, if we can’t make this go in five years, I guess I’ll have to do something different,” Lynch said. “I always call it cutting the umbilical cord because we were on our own.”
South Dakota’s Minimum Wage Is Going Up
Workers in South Dakota will see a little more in their paychecks in the next few months. The state is raising the minimum wage, effective January 1, 2023. The current rate of $9.95 per hour will increase to $10.80 per hour. That 85 cents per hour bump translates to an extra $6.80 (before taxes) per 8-hour work day, $34 per 5-day work week, $136 per month, and $1,632 per year.
dakotanewsnow.com
Jeff Barth claims opponent’s campaign signs are ‘illegal,’ Nelson disagrees
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County Commissioner Jeff Barth wrote a letter to the Secretary of State Steve Barnett, claiming that the campaign signs displayed by Barth’s opponent, PUC Chairman Chris Nelson, are illegal. Commissioner Barth sent the letter around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, claiming the...
Harrisburg Student Sends Threatening Social Media Message Sunday
Kids and Parents in Harrisburg, South Dakota received a scare on social media on Sunday night that is all too familiar and one that many in the community won't forget for some time. Dakota News Now is reporting that around 6:00 on Sunday night, (September 25) people started to receive...
dakotanewsnow.com
Prayer vigil held in Sioux Falls for Faulkton student
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Families and students from Faulkton as well as surrounding communities gathered outside the Sanford Children’s Hospital tonight to pray for Kayden Hammond. Hammond is a junior at Faulkton High School. He was diagnosed with leukemia in January of 2022. On September 14th Hammond...
KELOLAND TV
Introducing you to KELOLAND’s new meteorologist
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND weather team has been a four-person staff for over twenty years. But with this new hour-long show at four o’clock and our long-standing commitment to weather coverage, we’ve hired a new meteorologist — Meghan Chada. Meghan Chada grew up...
KELOLAND TV
Dead Men Don’t Talk
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 18-year-old Duane McCormick was found dead in his bed in March of 1981 in Sioux Falls. The murder weapon? A hammer. His roommate, 28-year-old Jeffrey Lynn Howard, appeared to be on the run and was arrested in Georgia, charged and later convicted of murder, and sentenced to life in prison.
dakotanewsnow.com
Harrisburg school threat deemed not credible, ends in arrest of student
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An investigation into a perceived threat made against Harrisburg High School was ultimately deemed to be “not credible” by Lincoln County authorities, but not before a scare for students, parents, and staff. Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff Steve Swenson received word...
dakotafreepress.com
Pig City: Add Wholestone Slaughterhouse, and 1 in 10 Wieners Would Come from Sioux Falls
Trevor Mitchell does some math and says doubling Sioux Falls’s slaughterhouses could lead to nearly one tenth of America’s pork coming from Sioux Falls:. If Wholestone Farms’ proposed Sioux Falls plant comes to fruition and reaches its full potential, Sioux Falls could be responsible for nearly 10% of the country’s pork processing by the end of the decade.
dakotanewsnow.com
No threat found at Brookings High School, authorities say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say there is no safety threat at the Brookings High School after receiving a check the well-being call for someone sitting in a car parked in the school’s lot. Brookings police received a call at 11:40 a.m. regarding a person sitting...
Who Says Sioux Falls Bars Are Horrible? We Found The 10 Best
There has been a consistent trend occurring in Sioux Falls and throughout the Sioux Empire. New businesses are moving into town, specifically new bars. There is always something different to try when you visit a bar or a local brewery in town. There could be a specialty drink at one bar and a new beer recipe at the next. It's kind of like a smorgasbord of drinks to taste test. The only problem is deciding which bars are the best bars in Sioux Falls to explore with your family or friends?
KELOLAND TV
Unpaid meal costs concern school officials
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, unpaid student meal debt was a concern in U.S. schools. Now, 2 1/2 years after the pandemic started and now that two years of free student meals have stopped, unpaid meal costs could again increase. The School Nutrition Association reported...
KELOLAND TV
SD regulators want public meeting on Xcel rate hike
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota customers of Xcel Energy will get to air their views at a public meeting regarding the company’s proposal to raise electricity rates. Some customers from Sioux Falls have already made their opposition to the $44.1 million request known through emails and phone calls to the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.
Sioux Falls Is Home to Two of the Most Popular Steakhouse Chains in America
There are only three national steakhouse chains that do more than $1 billion dollars in sales each year and you can find two of them in Sioux Falls. Eat This, Not That is out with a new ranking of the top ten most profitable steakhouse chains in America and each of the top two restaurants has a presence in South Dakota's largest city.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls School District sends alert on threat, arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District sent an alert to parents Monday morning regarding an arrest after a threatening photo was posted to social media. In a message to families and staff members, the SFSD says police in a neighboring school district investigated a threatening photo that did not originate in Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Cresten Capital acquires more of Phillips Avenue
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In just five years, a Sioux Falls investment group has purchased six prime Phillips Avenue properties downtown. It started with the purchase of the historic Beach Pay building in 2017, now Cresten Capital owns the rest of block. “We just closed within the last...
KELOLAND TV
Wife’s crusade to set husband, serving life behind bars, free
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You’ve no doubt heard the old cliché that “everyone in prison is innocent,” or at least they claim to be. Judee Howard says she has no doubt that her husband of 25 years didn’t commit the 1981 crime for which he was convicted of first-degree murder.
gowatertown.net
Group responsible for graffitti in Watertown identified
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown police say several juveniles and one 18 year-old adult have been identified as being responsible for recent graffitti vandalism at Watertown’s skate park and two other locations. Police Captain Kirk Ellis says the juveniles who are first time offenders will be referred into a diversion program...
