Golf: Bartels, Oak Grove win state titles
Avery Bartels got her third career state golf title today at Souris Valley Golf Course.
Individual Scoreboard:
|1. Avery Bartels
|(Kindred)
|142
|2. Ainsley McLain
|(Grafton)
|148
|3. Lauryn Keller
|(Des Lacs-Burlington)
|159
|T4. Elle Nicholas
|(North Star)
|160
|T4. Emma Ketterling
|(Napolean/G-S)
|160
Team Scoreboard:
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
|1. Oak Grove
|713
|2. Heart River
|714
|3. Napoleon-G-S
|716
|4. Kindred
|721
|5. Des Lacs-Burlington
|742
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.
Comments / 0