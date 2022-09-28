ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf: Bartels, Oak Grove win state titles

By Tristan Thomas
 1 day ago

Avery Bartels got her third career state golf title today at Souris Valley Golf Course.

Individual Scoreboard:

1. Avery Bartels (Kindred) 142
2. Ainsley McLain (Grafton) 148
3. Lauryn Keller (Des Lacs-Burlington) 159
T4. Elle Nicholas (North Star) 160
T4. Emma Ketterling (Napolean/G-S) 160

Team Scoreboard:

1. Oak Grove 713
2. Heart River 714
3. Napoleon-G-S 716
4. Kindred 721
5. Des Lacs-Burlington 742
