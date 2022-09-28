After numerous delays and speculation, Nintendo has finally confirmed the release date and name of the sequel to the best game on the Nintendo Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Tears of the Kingdom is scheduled to be released next spring after an extended gameplay trailer was shown at the most recent Nintendo Direct, which shared more details about its new open world. Not much else is known about this latest adventure, but where Breath of the Wild took hero Link across its vast open fields, Tears of the Kingdom looks set to take new heights in...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 HOURS AGO