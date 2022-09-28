Read full article on original website
Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘The Rings of Power’ Face Off for the First Time
The two buzziest genre projects on TV right now are finally having their first viewership battle. HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon” and Amazon Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings” expansion “The Rings of Power” both appeared on Nielsen’s streaming rankings for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4, with “The Rings of Power” coming out on top — taking the No. 1 position with 1.3 billion minutes viewed. “House of the Dragon” was behind it, ranking as No. 5 and being watched for 781 million minutes, 61% less than its rival. (Note: Nielsen measures only U.S....
This documentary uncovers the dark side of ‘Barney & Friends’
In the trailer, Bob West, a Barney performer, recalls his tough experience: ‘They were violent and explicit, death and dismemberment of my family.’ What is the documentary about Barney? Why is Barney so popular?
Mahershala Ali Reportedly Feels 'Frustrated' Over the Making of Blade
The development of the MCU reboot of Blade hit a huge bump yesterday when director Bassam Tariq surprisingly exited the project ahead of its supposed production start date this fall. However, it looks like there's more to the story as more information has now emerged from what looks like a troubled development process of the highly-anticipated film.
Amazon Prime to Stream All 25 Bond Films For a Limited Time
Agent 007 is set to have an official home in the streaming age. It has officially been announced that that all 25 James Bond films will be available to view on Amazon Prime Video. This includes every film between the initial Dr. No, starring the late Sean Connery, to the most recent 2021 release, No Time to Die, which served as a conclusion to Daniel Craig’s run as the ever-popular character. They are planned to release on October 5, though Amazon has stated that the films will be available on the streamer “for a limited time.”
