Haley Noblit’s four goals carry unbeaten Greencastle-Antrim past Boiling Springs
Greencastle-Antrim’s girls soccer team faced one of its toughest tests on Thursday, heading to Bubbletown to take on Boiling Springs. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Jenna Herbster leads Cumberland Valley to Mid-Penn Commonwealth field hockey win over Carlisle
Cumberland Valley used a second-half rally to put Carlisle away in a 4-0 divisional victory Thursday. The Eagles led 1-0 at halftime but rattled off three unanswered in the second half to ice the win. Jenna Harbster paced the Eagles with two goals. Caylin Donlevy and Mckenzie Smith chipped in...
Northern York tops West Perry volleyball in straight sets
Northern York had a solid evening on Thursday, picking up a Colonial Division girls volleyball win over West Perry. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Polar Bears won in straight sets, topping the Mustangs 3-0.
Boiling Springs volleyball tops Bishop McDevitt in five sets
In a thrilling five-set battle, Boiling Springs was able to come out on top against Bishop McDevitt. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Bubblers won the first set 26-24, but then dropped the next two frames 18-25 and 32-34. Down to their last legs, though, they managed to win 25-15 and 16-14.
‘He’s going to score’: Isaac Sines’ three touchdowns lead Cumberland Valley past Chambersburg
MECHANICSBURG— Cumberland Valley played in a game against Harrisburg last Saturday— the team suffered its first loss of the season, 30-14— and knew it would have a much shorter than usual practice week to prepare for Thursday’s matchup against Chambersburg. Head coach Josh Oswalt said the...
Devin Shepherd, David Chase help Central Dauphin dispatch Carlisle with ease, 42-14
CARLISLE – The Central Dauphin football team stared at a 7-0 deficit just two plays and 43 seconds into Thursday night’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division game at Ken Millen Stadium. That didn’t faze the battle-tested Rams in the least. The Central Dauphin offense stepped on to field and methodically...
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley football live stream: Watch here
Most Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchups are big at this time of year, and Thursday’s meeting between Chambersburg and Cumberland Valley fits the bill. The Eagles (4-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, a 30-14 defeat at the hands of Harrisburg last Saturday. They’ll host the Chambersburg Trojans (2-3), who are seeking their first win in Commonwealth play.
Enola chef wins national contest for ‘nightmare’ hot wing
Mager has been the head chef of Center Street Grill for over 10 years. He brought the first-place trophy back to the Midstate from the National Hot Wing Competition in Buffalo for the hottest special wings.
Devil’s Den at Gettysburg National Military Park will reopen Friday
Devil’s Den at Gettysburg National Military Park will reopen to visitors on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The area has been closed since March for a rehabilitation project that the park said “was necessary to address significant erosion along walkways and unauthorized social trails that created safety hazards. The...
Chambersburg Boy Went Missing Over 1 Week Ago: Police
A boy has been missing from his central Pennsylvania home for over a week, police say. Scalino Dieujuste was last seen by his guardians on Sept. 15, according to Chambersburg police. No description or information about his possible whereabouts was released. Anyone with information on Dieujuste's whereabouts is asked to...
mocoshow.com
7 of Top 10 Public High Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo; All MCPS High Schools In Top Half of Rankings, According to Niche
Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 7 of the top 10 public high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Poolesville High School earning the top spot (All MCPS schools listed can be seen below and there are 282 public high schools in the state).
'Heroes' Who Lifted Car Off Pedestrian Sought By Shippensburg Police
A pedestrian was rescued by local "heroes" hit in a crosswalk and crushed by a car in Shippensburg on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities say. The crash happened in the 400 block of East King Street just before 5 p.m., according to a release by the Shippensburg police. "Several people help...
Lancaster Farming
Franklin County's Selina Horst named Pennsylvania Dairy Princess
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Six of the seven finalists were revealed and Selina Horst had yet to hear her name. It was an anxious moment to say the least. After years of dreaming and weeks of preparing, Horst’s hopes of being chosen as the Pennsylvania Dairy Princess hinged on the next few seconds.
Student found with gun in Mechanicsburg’s Elmwood Academy
A student brought a gun to Elmwood Academy in what the Mechanicsburg Area School District superintendent said was “an isolated incident.”. Superintendent Mark Leidy issued a statement saying that late in the day, a student reported that another student was in possession of a firearm at the school that serves fourth and fifth-grade students.
Artfully decorated home with 3-tier terrace in Boiling Springs: Cool Spaces
Located in the neighborhood of White Rock Acres is an impeccably maintained home. An artfully decorated interior provides an open living space that is both updated and stylish. The over 4,000 square feet of living space provide a seamless interaction between the indoor and outdoor living spaces. Just inside the...
Harrisburg School District starts process to reopen Steele Elementary
Harrisburg School District approved contracts Tuesday night to start what is expected to be a two-year project to renovate the abandoned Steele Elementary School in uptown Harrisburg and bring it back into use. The district’s court-appointed receiver moved Tuesday to allocate $21.6 million of the district’s remaining federal stimulus funds...
Harrisburg police sent to city high school after videotaped brawl sends boy to hospital
Harrisburg police sent additional officers and community service aides to the city’s main high school Wednesday after a student was beaten and stomped in the hallway during a large fight Tuesday. Police Lt. Kyle Gautsch said police were coordinating with school administrators to provide an additional presence in and...
abc27.com
Franklin County bank robbed, Pennsylvania State Police investigating
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a bank robbery in Franklin County. Troopers say on Sept. 19 around 10:17 a.m. a woman walked into the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West with a black duffle bag. The woman told the teller to put all the money in the bag, placed her right hand in her right front coat pocket, placed it on the counter and stated to the teller, “don’t make me use what I have in here.”
Harrisburg dad charged after death of 5-year-old girl covered in bruises
Police charged a Harrisburg father after his 5-year-old daughter died Tuesday covered in bruises. Gregory E. Woods, 25, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child after the girl collapsed in his fourth-floor apartment in the Old City Hall apartment building downtown Tuesday morning.
echo-pilot.com
Opening set for Franklin County's new archives facility
The Franklin County Archives building in Chambersburg will open to the public Oct. 3, the county announced. The new facility at 340 N. Second St., completed as part of the ongoing $67.8 million Court Facility Improvement Project, is the place to find historic public records and other information in Franklin County. The 6,500-square-foot remodeled building includes specialized storage space for documents that require a higher level of security, fire suppression and climate control, as well as a public research area.
