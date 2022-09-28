ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle, PA

PennLive.com

Boiling Springs volleyball tops Bishop McDevitt in five sets

In a thrilling five-set battle, Boiling Springs was able to come out on top against Bishop McDevitt. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Bubblers won the first set 26-24, but then dropped the next two frames 18-25 and 32-34. Down to their last legs, though, they managed to win 25-15 and 16-14.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
PennLive.com

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley football live stream: Watch here

Most Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchups are big at this time of year, and Thursday’s meeting between Chambersburg and Cumberland Valley fits the bill. The Eagles (4-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, a 30-14 defeat at the hands of Harrisburg last Saturday. They’ll host the Chambersburg Trojans (2-3), who are seeking their first win in Commonwealth play.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Big Spring#Greencastle Antrim
Daily Voice

Chambersburg Boy Went Missing Over 1 Week Ago: Police

A boy has been missing from his central Pennsylvania home for over a week, police say. Scalino Dieujuste was last seen by his guardians on Sept. 15, according to Chambersburg police. No description or information about his possible whereabouts was released. Anyone with information on Dieujuste's whereabouts is asked to...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
mocoshow.com

7 of Top 10 Public High Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo; All MCPS High Schools In Top Half of Rankings, According to Niche

Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 7 of the top 10 public high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Poolesville High School earning the top spot (All MCPS schools listed can be seen below and there are 282 public high schools in the state).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
PennLive.com

Student found with gun in Mechanicsburg’s Elmwood Academy

A student brought a gun to Elmwood Academy in what the Mechanicsburg Area School District superintendent said was “an isolated incident.”. Superintendent Mark Leidy issued a statement saying that late in the day, a student reported that another student was in possession of a firearm at the school that serves fourth and fifth-grade students.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Franklin County bank robbed, Pennsylvania State Police investigating

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a bank robbery in Franklin County. Troopers say on Sept. 19 around 10:17 a.m. a woman walked into the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West with a black duffle bag. The woman told the teller to put all the money in the bag, placed her right hand in her right front coat pocket, placed it on the counter and stated to the teller, “don’t make me use what I have in here.”
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Opening set for Franklin County's new archives facility

The Franklin County Archives building in Chambersburg will open to the public Oct. 3, the county announced. The new facility at 340 N. Second St., completed as part of the ongoing $67.8 million Court Facility Improvement Project, is the place to find historic public records and other information in Franklin County. The 6,500-square-foot remodeled building includes specialized storage space for documents that require a higher level of security, fire suppression and climate control, as well as a public research area.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
