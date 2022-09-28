Read full article on original website
Jenna Herbster leads Cumberland Valley to Mid-Penn Commonwealth field hockey win over Carlisle
Cumberland Valley used a second-half rally to put Carlisle away in a 4-0 divisional victory Thursday. The Eagles led 1-0 at halftime but rattled off three unanswered in the second half to ice the win. Jenna Harbster paced the Eagles with two goals. Caylin Donlevy and Mckenzie Smith chipped in...
Trinity girls volleyball sweeps Middletown, extends Mid-Penn Colonial lead
Trinity (10-0) kept its superb form with an emphatic 3-0 victory against Middletown Thursday. The Shamrocks now hold a two-match lead in the Mid-Penn Colonial division. Jessica Minnick turned in another strong outing with 28 assists, 4 aces, and 4 kills. Abigail McMullin finished the contest with 5 kills, 3 blocks, and 1 ace, while Jesslyn Ross tallied 14 digs and 5 aces. Jayda Gray accounted for 7 kills and 2 aces and Grace Sullivan tallied 2 aces. Sammi McAuliffe finished with 7 kills, 3 blocks, and 2 aces, while Melissa Zack tallied 7 kills, respectively.
Bishop McDevitt field hockey clips Camp Hill in tightly-contested Mid-Penn Capital clash
Camp Hill (5-5) turned in a solid effort and gave Bishop McDevitt (9-1) all they could handle, but the Crusaders ultimately held on to secure a 1-0 divisional victory Thursday. Nat Barkman’s second-quarter goal proved to make the difference. Maddi Donmoyer picked up the assist on the game-winning tally.
Kyle Port scores four times as West Perry routs Gettysburg
On Thursday, Gettysburg started fast against one of the best Mid-Penn teams in West Perry, scoring a goal seven minutes in. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. But after that, it was all Mustangs, as West Perry scored the next six goals in a...
‘He’s going to score’: Isaac Sines’ three touchdowns lead Cumberland Valley past Chambersburg
MECHANICSBURG— Cumberland Valley played in a game against Harrisburg last Saturday— the team suffered its first loss of the season, 30-14— and knew it would have a much shorter than usual practice week to prepare for Thursday’s matchup against Chambersburg. Head coach Josh Oswalt said the...
Haley Noblit’s four goals carry unbeaten Greencastle-Antrim past Boiling Springs
Greencastle-Antrim’s girls soccer team faced one of its toughest tests on Thursday, heading to Bubbletown to take on Boiling Springs. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Northern York tops West Perry volleyball in straight sets
Northern York had a solid evening on Thursday, picking up a Colonial Division girls volleyball win over West Perry. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Polar Bears won in straight sets, topping the Mustangs 3-0.
Hershey edges Palmyra in big Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey matchup
Every Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey matchup is a battle, and Thursday’s contest between Palmyra and Hershey was no different. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. At home, the Trojans were able to take care of business against a terrific Palmyra team, edging the...
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley football game to live stream on PennLive: Here’s how to watch
Cumberland Valley head coach Josh Oswalt said, following his team’s first loss of the year last Saturday to Harrisburg, that the Eagles wouldn’t have any time to lick their wounds. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. He wasn’t kidding, as the Commonwealth...
Mechanicsburg High School football team to honor veterans at its 'Salute to Service' game
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Mechanicsburg High School football team is set to host its "Salute to Service" game Friday night. They'll be playing the East Pennsboro Township Panthers. Beth Lehr, president of the Mechanicsburg Area Booster Club, joined FOX43 on Sept. 29 to discuss the game, which is aimed at...
Penn State special teams coach Stacy Collins on Nick Singleton, Barney Amor and kicking frustrations
Through four weeks, Penn State’s special teams has had its highs and lows. Barney Amor has been a revelation at punter. After taking over for NFL draft pick Jordan Stout, Amor has continued that line of excellence with nine of his 18 punts landing inside the 10-yard line. His kicks have led to the Nittany Lions winning the field position battle, which has led to short fields and points.
York, September 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in York. The New Oxford High School soccer team will have a game with Central York High School on September 29, 2022, 14:30:00. The Northeastern High School soccer team will have a game with Central York High School on September 29, 2022, 16:00:00.
Penn State’s talented defensive ends face their biggest test to date in Northwestern star Peter Skoronski
Northwestern’s football team will likely struggle to stay out of the Big Ten West cellar. Pat Ryan’s Wildcats are 1-3 and their remaining schedule includes Saturday’s road date at No. 11 Penn State, home games with Wisconsin and Ohio State and future road games with Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota and Purdue.
‘Hey, Jones!’: On Clifford vs. Allar; B1G vs. SEC; and 3 epic Penn State games, all against ... Minnesota
Only three questions are plenty to fill the mailbag, especially the last one about which PSU games could inspire a “30 For 30″ documentary. But first, an intriguing angle on the Penn State quarterback situation... This, from Carole Kirkpatrick: Game experience, prowess, and toughness versus 5-star power, arm...
Police investigate locker room incident involving football players at central Pa. high school
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating whether potential crimes were committed when three older football players confronted a younger player in a locker room at Williams Valley Junior/Senior High School this month. The senior players on the high school football team interacted with a younger player in the boys’ locker room...
James Franklin on Drew Allar’s playing time and Penn State’s push to establish depth
Standing in a makeshift media room adjacent to Ross-Ade Stadium’s visiting locker room, James Franklin was crystal clear about the intent behind playing underclassmen in Penn State’s opener at Purdue: “I am determined to develop depth.”. It was a point he made in the offseason. It was...
Penn State’s James Franklin on the first four games from Manny Diaz and Sean Clifford, more Tuesday takeaways
STATE COLLEGE – Penn State’s arrow continues to trend up with the Nittany Lions a third of the way through their regular season. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions entered September unranked and now 4-0 PSU is No. 11 heading into its Big Ten matchup with 1-3 Northwestern Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State’s James Franklin on Sean Clifford, Coziah Izzard’s availability, more practice takeaways
A few days away from Penn State’s Big Ten home opener, James Franklin met with reporters at Holuba Hall following the Nittany Lions’ Wednesday practice. Here’s what he had to say regarding Sean Clifford, the availability of a couple of players and one nagging issue through four games.
Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. establishing himself as one of the nation’s most respected corners
After each and every pass breakup — and there have been a lot — Penn State’s cornerbacks have celebrated in their own way. Daequan Hardy, who came up with the idea, and his teammates raise their arms, point their hands out and flap their wrists like a plane. It indicates the other team is throwing in a “no fly zone.”
Devil’s Den at Gettysburg National Military Park will reopen Friday
Devil’s Den at Gettysburg National Military Park will reopen to visitors on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The area has been closed since March for a rehabilitation project that the park said “was necessary to address significant erosion along walkways and unauthorized social trails that created safety hazards. The...
