Shippensburg, PA

PennLive.com

Trinity girls volleyball sweeps Middletown, extends Mid-Penn Colonial lead

Trinity (10-0) kept its superb form with an emphatic 3-0 victory against Middletown Thursday. The Shamrocks now hold a two-match lead in the Mid-Penn Colonial division. Jessica Minnick turned in another strong outing with 28 assists, 4 aces, and 4 kills. Abigail McMullin finished the contest with 5 kills, 3 blocks, and 1 ace, while Jesslyn Ross tallied 14 digs and 5 aces. Jayda Gray accounted for 7 kills and 2 aces and Grace Sullivan tallied 2 aces. Sammi McAuliffe finished with 7 kills, 3 blocks, and 2 aces, while Melissa Zack tallied 7 kills, respectively.
PennLive.com

Penn State special teams coach Stacy Collins on Nick Singleton, Barney Amor and kicking frustrations

Through four weeks, Penn State’s special teams has had its highs and lows. Barney Amor has been a revelation at punter. After taking over for NFL draft pick Jordan Stout, Amor has continued that line of excellence with nine of his 18 punts landing inside the 10-yard line. His kicks have led to the Nittany Lions winning the field position battle, which has led to short fields and points.
High School Soccer PRO

York, September 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in York. The New Oxford High School soccer team will have a game with Central York High School on September 29, 2022, 14:30:00. The Northeastern High School soccer team will have a game with Central York High School on September 29, 2022, 16:00:00.
