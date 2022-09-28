Read full article on original website
Jenna Herbster leads Cumberland Valley to Mid-Penn Commonwealth field hockey win over Carlisle
Cumberland Valley used a second-half rally to put Carlisle away in a 4-0 divisional victory Thursday. The Eagles led 1-0 at halftime but rattled off three unanswered in the second half to ice the win. Jenna Harbster paced the Eagles with two goals. Caylin Donlevy and Mckenzie Smith chipped in...
Bishop McDevitt field hockey clips Camp Hill in tightly-contested Mid-Penn Capital clash
Camp Hill (5-5) turned in a solid effort and gave Bishop McDevitt (9-1) all they could handle, but the Crusaders ultimately held on to secure a 1-0 divisional victory Thursday. Nat Barkman’s second-quarter goal proved to make the difference. Maddi Donmoyer picked up the assist on the game-winning tally.
Devin Shepherd, David Chase help Central Dauphin dispatch Carlisle with ease, 42-14
CARLISLE – The Central Dauphin football team stared at a 7-0 deficit just two plays and 43 seconds into Thursday night’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division game at Ken Millen Stadium. That didn’t faze the battle-tested Rams in the least. The Central Dauphin offense stepped on to field and methodically...
Kyle Port scores four times as West Perry routs Gettysburg
On Thursday, Gettysburg started fast against one of the best Mid-Penn teams in West Perry, scoring a goal seven minutes in. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. But after that, it was all Mustangs, as West Perry scored the next six goals in a...
‘He’s going to score’: Isaac Sines’ three touchdowns lead Cumberland Valley past Chambersburg
MECHANICSBURG— Cumberland Valley played in a game against Harrisburg last Saturday— the team suffered its first loss of the season, 30-14— and knew it would have a much shorter than usual practice week to prepare for Thursday’s matchup against Chambersburg. Head coach Josh Oswalt said the...
Trinity girls volleyball sweeps Middletown, extends Mid-Penn Colonial lead
Trinity (10-0) kept its superb form with an emphatic 3-0 victory against Middletown Thursday. The Shamrocks now hold a two-match lead in the Mid-Penn Colonial division. Jessica Minnick turned in another strong outing with 28 assists, 4 aces, and 4 kills. Abigail McMullin finished the contest with 5 kills, 3 blocks, and 1 ace, while Jesslyn Ross tallied 14 digs and 5 aces. Jayda Gray accounted for 7 kills and 2 aces and Grace Sullivan tallied 2 aces. Sammi McAuliffe finished with 7 kills, 3 blocks, and 2 aces, while Melissa Zack tallied 7 kills, respectively.
Hershey edges Palmyra in big Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey matchup
Every Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey matchup is a battle, and Thursday’s contest between Palmyra and Hershey was no different. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. At home, the Trojans were able to take care of business against a terrific Palmyra team, edging the...
Kosta Gianaris’ 3 goals help Bishop McDevitt down Milton Hershey
HARRISBURG - Milton Hershey put together a strong first half to its season, which included a 2-1 upset of Bishop McDevitt, and Thursday the Spartans were going for the sweep of the Crusaders.
Northern York tops West Perry volleyball in straight sets
Northern York had a solid evening on Thursday, picking up a Colonial Division girls volleyball win over West Perry. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Polar Bears won in straight sets, topping the Mustangs 3-0.
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley football live stream: Watch here
Most Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchups are big at this time of year, and Thursday’s meeting between Chambersburg and Cumberland Valley fits the bill. The Eagles (4-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, a 30-14 defeat at the hands of Harrisburg last Saturday. They’ll host the Chambersburg Trojans (2-3), who are seeking their first win in Commonwealth play.
Penn State special teams coach Stacy Collins on Nick Singleton, Barney Amor and kicking frustrations
Through four weeks, Penn State’s special teams has had its highs and lows. Barney Amor has been a revelation at punter. After taking over for NFL draft pick Jordan Stout, Amor has continued that line of excellence with nine of his 18 punts landing inside the 10-yard line. His kicks have led to the Nittany Lions winning the field position battle, which has led to short fields and points.
Police investigate locker room incident involving football players at central Pa. high school
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating whether potential crimes were committed when three older football players confronted a younger player in a locker room at Williams Valley Junior/Senior High School this month. The senior players on the high school football team interacted with a younger player in the boys’ locker room...
Penn State’s talented defensive ends face their biggest test to date in Northwestern star Peter Skoronski
Northwestern’s football team will likely struggle to stay out of the Big Ten West cellar. Pat Ryan’s Wildcats are 1-3 and their remaining schedule includes Saturday’s road date at No. 11 Penn State, home games with Wisconsin and Ohio State and future road games with Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota and Purdue.
‘Hey, Jones!’: On Clifford vs. Allar; B1G vs. SEC; and 3 epic Penn State games, all against ... Minnesota
Only three questions are plenty to fill the mailbag, especially the last one about which PSU games could inspire a “30 For 30″ documentary. But first, an intriguing angle on the Penn State quarterback situation... This, from Carole Kirkpatrick: Game experience, prowess, and toughness versus 5-star power, arm...
Penn State’s James Franklin on Sean Clifford, Coziah Izzard’s availability, more practice takeaways
A few days away from Penn State’s Big Ten home opener, James Franklin met with reporters at Holuba Hall following the Nittany Lions’ Wednesday practice. Here’s what he had to say regarding Sean Clifford, the availability of a couple of players and one nagging issue through four games.
Penn State’s James Franklin on the first four games from Manny Diaz and Sean Clifford, more Tuesday takeaways
STATE COLLEGE – Penn State’s arrow continues to trend up with the Nittany Lions a third of the way through their regular season. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions entered September unranked and now 4-0 PSU is No. 11 heading into its Big Ten matchup with 1-3 Northwestern Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium.
James Franklin on Drew Allar’s playing time and Penn State’s push to establish depth
Standing in a makeshift media room adjacent to Ross-Ade Stadium’s visiting locker room, James Franklin was crystal clear about the intent behind playing underclassmen in Penn State’s opener at Purdue: “I am determined to develop depth.”. It was a point he made in the offseason. It was...
Former Penn State standout Bo Nickal books first fight days after earning UFC contract
Well, it’s not Logan Paul or Khamzat Chimaev, but Bo Nickal has his first fight in the UFC booked. The former three-time national champion Penn State wrestler, who started transitioning to mixed martial arts in 2019, earned a contract with the biggest promotion in the sport after picking up his second finish of the year on Dana White’s Contender Series Tuesday.
Driver in Wildwood pop-up car rally deaths faces additional manslaughter charges
Several more charges have been filed against a 37-year-old driver accused of causing the deaths of two people, including a Carlisle woman, at Saturday’s H2oi car rally in Wildwood. Gerald J. White was charged Thursday with four counts of aggravated manslaughter — two apiece for extreme indifference and eluding...
Mom surprises NASA astronaut during presentation at Milton Hershey from space
An astronaut with ties to central Pennsylvania got a lovely surprise the other day. The astronaut was talking to students at the Milton Hershey School from space when his mom stood up to ask him a question. According to his NASA biography page, Bob Hines—who was born in Fayetteville, N.C....
