Susquehanna, PA

Milton, PA
Susquehanna, PA
Milton, PA
Pennsylvania Sports
Susquehanna, PA
PennLive.com

Trinity girls volleyball sweeps Middletown, extends Mid-Penn Colonial lead

Trinity (10-0) kept its superb form with an emphatic 3-0 victory against Middletown Thursday. The Shamrocks now hold a two-match lead in the Mid-Penn Colonial division. Jessica Minnick turned in another strong outing with 28 assists, 4 aces, and 4 kills. Abigail McMullin finished the contest with 5 kills, 3 blocks, and 1 ace, while Jesslyn Ross tallied 14 digs and 5 aces. Jayda Gray accounted for 7 kills and 2 aces and Grace Sullivan tallied 2 aces. Sammi McAuliffe finished with 7 kills, 3 blocks, and 2 aces, while Melissa Zack tallied 7 kills, respectively.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
Milton Hershey
PennLive.com

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley football live stream: Watch here

Most Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchups are big at this time of year, and Thursday’s meeting between Chambersburg and Cumberland Valley fits the bill. The Eagles (4-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, a 30-14 defeat at the hands of Harrisburg last Saturday. They’ll host the Chambersburg Trojans (2-3), who are seeking their first win in Commonwealth play.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State special teams coach Stacy Collins on Nick Singleton, Barney Amor and kicking frustrations

Through four weeks, Penn State’s special teams has had its highs and lows. Barney Amor has been a revelation at punter. After taking over for NFL draft pick Jordan Stout, Amor has continued that line of excellence with nine of his 18 punts landing inside the 10-yard line. His kicks have led to the Nittany Lions winning the field position battle, which has led to short fields and points.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Former Penn State standout Bo Nickal books first fight days after earning UFC contract

Well, it’s not Logan Paul or Khamzat Chimaev, but Bo Nickal has his first fight in the UFC booked. The former three-time national champion Penn State wrestler, who started transitioning to mixed martial arts in 2019, earned a contract with the biggest promotion in the sport after picking up his second finish of the year on Dana White’s Contender Series Tuesday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
