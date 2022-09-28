Through four weeks, Penn State’s special teams has had its highs and lows. Barney Amor has been a revelation at punter. After taking over for NFL draft pick Jordan Stout, Amor has continued that line of excellence with nine of his 18 punts landing inside the 10-yard line. His kicks have led to the Nittany Lions winning the field position battle, which has led to short fields and points.

