SEGUIN, Texas -- Texas Lutheran volleyball took down Mary Hardin-Baylor, 3-1, 25-21, 25-23, 26-28, 25-16, in the second match of their mid-week home stand at Memorial Gymnasium on Wednesday night. With the win, the Bulldogs break a 23-match losing streak to the Crusaders that dated back to 2010 - with the Bulldogs last win against Mary Hardin-Baylor coming in October of 2009.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO