Complaints mount over cars in yard

A house at 620 Short Spoon Circle in the Northgreen area in the northwestern part of the city with numerous vehicles parked out front became a subject of discussion by the City Council again.

Interim City Manager Peter Varney said Monday during the council’s regular meeting that the municipality has daily for the last number of days been imposing civil penalties.

Varney said he expects by the end of the month, the total amount of penalties that have been imposed would amount to $8,850.

Varney also said there has been no payment of those civil penalties and the next step will be to seek civil action to collect on those penalties. If that does not work, the next step will be to file a lawsuit against the owner of the property, he said.

The subject first came up before the City Council during the public input period of the council’s Sept. 12 regular meeting.

That is when Northgreen area resident David Hill implored the council to act in response to what he said is a residence that appears to have been turned into an automotive repair shop.

During the public input period of the council regular meeting on Monday, Pete Armstrong, who is president of the Northgreen Village Association, approached the speaker’s podium and a group from Northgreen sat in the audience.

Armstrong pleaded for the council to find solutions that can remedy the situation at 620 Short Spoon sooner rather than later.

“And I know that this situation takes time to resolve,” Armstrong said. “But this situation has been going on for months and months — and the people in the house seem to have utter disregard for their neighbors, the golf course, the environment and established regulations.”

Armstrong also said he and his fellow residents have just discovered possible environmental issues due to the sight of oil draining in the driveway and in the yard.

“We also experienced the operation of unlicensed vehicles on the streets and Northgreen, which were actually located at that house,” he said. “We’ve witnessed the operation of vehicles on the golf course.”

He also said that there has been excessive noise coming from that location during the nighttime and weekends.

“The city is rightfully spending lots of time, energy and money on saving and preserving neighborhoods,” Armstrong said. “The situation that I have described can kill a neighborhood as quickly as anything.

“Nobody wants to buy a house near those kinds of activities in a neighborhood — and we even have had people talking about the possibility of moving away because of it,” Armstrong said. “This situation has gone on too long and in fact is actually getting steadily worse.”

Councilman Jabaris “JKelly” Walker, who defeated Armstrong in a July 26 runoff election for the right to succeed retiring Ward 7 Councilwoman Chris Miller on the council, said that while out on the campaign trail he engaged in a lot of conversation with Hill.

“So we’ve been working on this thing since May, before I even won the election,” Walker said.

Walker said after he won the runoff contest, he went to see Varney because he knew this has been a big concern in the ward.

“And we are coming up with something to try to make this a lot better,” Walker said, also telling the Northgreen residents he understands their concerns. “We’re working on it, trying to do our best to make something happen.

“So hopefully, you guys can be patient with me as we can come up with something to make it a lot better for you guys,” he added.

The city has community code inspectors whose job is to enforce the municipality’s minimum housing code and the municipality’s public health, safety and nuisance ordinances.

Varney said Monday during the meeting he and his team in the beginning tried to see whether the activity at 620 Short Spoon violated the community code and concluded the community code was insufficient to correct the problem.

Varney made clear that what he and his team subsequently did was seek to enforce the zoning ordinance and that the location appears to be a business operating in a residential zone.

Councilman Lige Daughtridge made clear the situation at 620 Short Spoon is not the only such issue in Rocky Mount.

“And we need to have some tool in the toolbox, so to speak, to take care of these issues because most people live within the rules and regulations imposed on the citizens of Rocky Mount,” Daughtridge said.

Varney said he has been planning to bring to the next council work session a review of the housing code, which also could be broadened to a discussion about the community code, junk vehicles and debris in yards and things like that.

Varney also said since the publicity in connection with 620 Short Spoon, he has been receiving calls from other neighborhoods and other addresses in other areas about vehicles in yards.

“Some of them are just stored. Some of them are being worked on. Some of them are illegal. Some are OK,” he said. “So yes, we can broaden that and talk about those.”

Councilman Tom Harris made clear he believes the bottom line is, “We have got to start enforcing codes.”

Harris said he hated to say it, but he made clear he believes over 20 years or more, buildings and houses would not have gotten in the shape they are in today if the code had been enforced.

Councilman Reuben Blackwell began by expressing appreciation to Walker and said, “I feel for the folks in the community that have been living with this for years — and I just appreciate the fact that you started quickly. I haven’t heard about that issue for years in that neighborhood, so thank you for bringing that to light.

“What I will also say, however, is that I do feel that — and I fought this fight a long time about businesses in neighborhoods — there are some businesses that can operate out of your home. There are others that cannot be,” Blackwell said.

Blackwell said he read an article noting Charlotte and Raleigh ranked high on a list of cities in the nation with the greatest share of people working primarily from their homes.

“So I hope we don’t go to the extreme and say that there is no legitimate business that can be operated out of neighborhoods,” Blackwell said. “We fought that fight a long time — and we’ve seen where there are certain types of businesses that can operate in friendly cooperation with their neighbors.

“And there are other types of businesses that are absolutely not allowable where people are living as their primary residence. So there is a balance,” he added.

He said from his understanding, the person at 620 Short Spoon has neither come through the appropriate and proper channels to get consideration from the City Council to be licensed to operate a business nor seems to be working cooperatively with neighbors.

“You can’t legislate being neighborly,” he said. “So I hope that we all will learn how to live a little bit better with the folks that we are beside.”

Councilman Andre Knight expressed appreciation to the group from Northgreen coming but also made clear similar situations are in other neighborhoods and some people in those other neighborhoods cannot afford to move.

“But they deal with it — and some are afraid to even say anything about it,” Knight said.

Knight said community code already has a list of properties that need to have the same measure the municipality is taking at 620 Short Spoon.