Edgecombe County, NC

Drug bust snares two at Edgecombe County jail

By By JOHN H. WALKER Staff Writer
 1 day ago

A visitor to the Edgecombe County Detention Center and the inmate he was visiting both wound up in trouble.

Detention center personnel were processing Jaques Wax for admittance on Sunday into the facility, according to a news release from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Per detention center policy, officers are required to scan each person who comes into the facility through a newly acquired body scanner.

When Wax stepped into the scanner, the operator noticed an abnormality in the scanned image and contacted detectives in the Narcotics Division.

After detectives arrived, Wax was confronted and questioned about the abnormalities in the scan and admitted he had both suboxone and marijuana on his person.

Through further investigation, it was discovered that the suboxone was intended to be delivered to another inmate, Elijah Alston.

Wax was arrested and charged with conspire to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Scheduled III controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance in a detention facility.

Wax is being held under a $35,000 bond in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

Alston was charged with conspire to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance. He is being held under a $25,000 bond in the detention center.

Rocky Mount, NC
The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

