Drug bust snares two at Edgecombe County jail

A visitor to the Edgecombe County Detention Center and the inmate he was visiting both wound up in trouble.

Detention center personnel were processing Jaques Wax for admittance on Sunday into the facility, according to a news release from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Per detention center policy, officers are required to scan each person who comes into the facility through a newly acquired body scanner.

When Wax stepped into the scanner, the operator noticed an abnormality in the scanned image and contacted detectives in the Narcotics Division.

After detectives arrived, Wax was confronted and questioned about the abnormalities in the scan and admitted he had both suboxone and marijuana on his person.

Through further investigation, it was discovered that the suboxone was intended to be delivered to another inmate, Elijah Alston.

Wax was arrested and charged with conspire to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Scheduled III controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance in a detention facility.

Wax is being held under a $35,000 bond in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

Alston was charged with conspire to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance. He is being held under a $25,000 bond in the detention center.