Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl’s to make major multi-million dollar changes to stores – how your shopping will change
RETAILERS such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl's are making major multi-million dollar changes to stores, which could affect your shopping. These changes are a major increase in investment and will improve customer service, like shelves being restocked quicker at Walmart and improved pickup services. Amazon is among the biggest...
Checkout Experience Decisive in Turning Deal-Seekers into Loyal Customers
When is a great deal not great enough? When a consumer’s preferred merchant offers a seamless checkout experience that’s too satisfying and reliable to give up for $5 off. That’s a key learning from PYMNTS research into consumer behavior when checkout experience goes toe to toe with discounting, and even as inflation rages, experience tends to win.
Grocers, Retailers Drawn to Speed, Proximity of in-Store Micro-Fulfillment
As grocers and retailers work to improve the speed and ease of their order fulfillment capabilities, many are looking to boost their tech and handling capabilities with in-store micro-fulfillment rather than at giant remote warehouses. According to Israel-based startup Get Fabric, the trend of localizing fulfillment is seeing more customers...
Grocers Split on Self-Checkout Amid Mixed Shopper Reactions
As grocers look for more profitable ways to run their stores, some are going all-in on self-service checkout, while others are finding that the drawbacks of these technologies outweigh the benefits. On the pro-self-service side, Kroger, the United States’ leading pure-play grocer, has been expanding its offerings both for online...
I’m a former Walmart worker – there’s one item shoppers should not buy and it all comes down to quality
A FORMER Walmart worker has revealed the one item shoppers should avoid buying from the retailer. Rousseau Vestal, a former Walmart cashier, told BestLife that Walmart bed sheets should be avoided because of their quality. "You won't want to get anything less than the greatest bed linens given that you...
Walmart hit with massive backlash after leaked memo revealed why customers will soon be paying more for products
WALMART has plans to start charging shoppers for substitutions they receive when an item in an online pickup or delivery order contains an out-of-stock item and customers are not happy. Originally, customers have been charged the same price for the item they initially ordered, even if the substituted item was...
I’m an ex-Kroger employee – there’s a major mistake shoppers are making at self-checkout and it will get them in trouble
AN ex-Kroger employee has revealed the major mistake shoppers are making at self-checkouts. The former worker took to Reddit to reveal what shoppers are doing wrong and how it could get them in trouble. After a customer complained about being stopped at a Kroger's exit for the sixth time, the...
The Best 7 Products to Buy at Costco
These seven products are must-buys at Costco. Buying certain products in bulk at Costco is well worth the trip. Costco's high-quality food products like its rotisserie chicken and hot dog haven't changed prices in years. Other staples such as toilet paper, bacon, and coffee are the same quality and cheaper...
Macy's: America's Worst Big Retailer
It is hard to imagine that any retailer, other than those already ruined (such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Gap), could still have a share price down more than 40% this year. Even Target, which posted horrible results and said there was more to come, has dropped 30%. Its slide has leveled off, perhaps because of holiday season optimism. The loser among the nation’s larger retailers is Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M). Its stock has dropped about 40% this year and continues to slide.
It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon
Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
Supermarket named number one for inflation-busting prices – and it’s not Walmart, Aldi or Kroger
ONE supermarket chain has beaten discount giants like Aldi and Dollar General when it comes to serving shoppers in tough times. As inflation remains high, Market Basket was crowned the top grocer. The Dunnhumby RPI Special Inflation Edition 2022 report found the best retailers helping customers save money are those...
5 Home Items You Should Never, Ever Buy At Walmart
Walmart has gained a reputation for being a one-stop shop for everything for the home. However, there are some home items you should never, ever buy there.
Huge Walmart changes are leaked in memo and it could mean price rises for millions even when it’s the store’s fault
MILLIONS of Walmart customers who shop online could face paying more, according to a leaked memo. A document, seen by Business Insider, has suggested shoppers may have to pay for substitute groceries they receive when a particular product is unavailable. Walmart customers were previously shielded if their item wasn’t available....
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
7 Walmart Brand Items That Are Just as Good as Name Brands
Store brands are gaining popularity among consumers. They reached a record $199 billion in sales across all major retail channels in 2021, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association....
Retailers Like Target Drop Fresh Fashion for Fall
Retailers hope new fashion will entice shoppers to spend despite the reality that everything’s a little more expensive right now. Still, new launches are brightening up store (and digital) shelves as the holiday season is just about in full swing. Target to launch second Fall Designer Collection The second edition of Target’s limited-time Fall Designer Collection will be available on the retailer’s website and in some stores starting on Oct. 9. The collection featuring Kika Vargas, La Ligne and Sergio Hudson includes more than 100 apparel and accessories items ranging in price from $8 to $70, with most options at under...
Kroger introduces brand new way to use self checkout but warns shoppers what they need to do to avoid any extra drama
KROGER has introduced a new tool that changes how shoppers use the self-checkout. The major retailer first piloted the KroGo cart in the fall of 2020 – a buggy that comes with in-built technology. Customers scan and put the items in the cart as they go up and down...
1 Shocking Number That Could Spell Trouble for Walmart Stock
Demand could be underwhelming this holiday shopping season.
Sears and JCPenney Not Forgotten
Much of the retail industry has become its own worst enemy. Though inflation and a recession have only just begun to harm them, there were other earlier warnings to many brick-and-mortar companies that have suffered financially through the past few quarters. Sears and JCPenney share three things in common. Each...
