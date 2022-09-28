ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

The US Sun

Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl’s to make major multi-million dollar changes to stores – how your shopping will change

RETAILERS such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl's are making major multi-million dollar changes to stores, which could affect your shopping. These changes are a major increase in investment and will improve customer service, like shelves being restocked quicker at Walmart and improved pickup services. Amazon is among the biggest...
pymnts

Checkout Experience Decisive in Turning Deal-Seekers into Loyal Customers

When is a great deal not great enough? When a consumer’s preferred merchant offers a seamless checkout experience that’s too satisfying and reliable to give up for $5 off. That’s a key learning from PYMNTS research into consumer behavior when checkout experience goes toe to toe with discounting, and even as inflation rages, experience tends to win.
pymnts

Grocers Split on Self-Checkout Amid Mixed Shopper Reactions

As grocers look for more profitable ways to run their stores, some are going all-in on self-service checkout, while others are finding that the drawbacks of these technologies outweigh the benefits. On the pro-self-service side, Kroger, the United States’ leading pure-play grocer, has been expanding its offerings both for online...
The Motley Fool

The Best 7 Products to Buy at Costco

These seven products are must-buys at Costco. Buying certain products in bulk at Costco is well worth the trip. Costco's high-quality food products like its rotisserie chicken and hot dog haven't changed prices in years. Other staples such as toilet paper, bacon, and coffee are the same quality and cheaper...
24/7 Wall St.

Macy's: America's Worst Big Retailer

It is hard to imagine that any retailer, other than those already ruined (such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Gap), could still have a share price down more than 40% this year. Even Target, which posted horrible results and said there was more to come, has dropped 30%. Its slide has leveled off, perhaps because of holiday season optimism. The loser among the nation’s larger retailers is Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M). Its stock has dropped about 40% this year and continues to slide.
freightwaves.com

It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
The US Sun

Huge Walmart changes are leaked in memo and it could mean price rises for millions even when it’s the store’s fault

MILLIONS of Walmart customers who shop online could face paying more, according to a leaked memo. A document, seen by Business Insider, has suggested shoppers may have to pay for substitute groceries they receive when a particular product is unavailable. Walmart customers were previously shielded if their item wasn’t available....
Sourcing Journal

Retailers Like Target Drop Fresh Fashion for Fall

Retailers hope new fashion will entice shoppers to spend despite the reality that everything’s a little more expensive right now. Still, new launches are brightening up store (and digital) shelves as the holiday season is just about in full swing. Target to launch second Fall Designer Collection The second edition of Target’s limited-time Fall Designer Collection will be available on the retailer’s website and in some stores starting on Oct. 9. The collection featuring Kika Vargas, La Ligne and Sergio Hudson includes more than 100 apparel and accessories items ranging in price from $8 to $70, with most options at under...
24/7 Wall St.

Sears and JCPenney Not Forgotten

Much of the retail industry has become its own worst enemy. Though inflation and a recession have only just begun to harm them, there were other earlier warnings to many brick-and-mortar companies that have suffered financially through the past few quarters. Sears and JCPenney share three things in common. Each...
