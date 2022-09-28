Boys soccer: Wisconsin Dells pushes past Lakeside Lutheran 7-2

Ryan Sabey netted a hat trick and Yair Perez Ruiz had a brace for Wisconsin Dells in a 7-2 road Capitol Conference win over the Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The conference co-leading and seventh-ranked Chiefs jumped ahead 3-0 on a 15th minute goal by Perez Ruiz. Sabey scored in the eighth, 73rd and 77th minutes.

The Warriors (7-4-3, 3-2-1 in conference) pulled within 3-1 on a penalty kick by Easton Wolfram in the 35th and trailed 3-2 after Dominic Schleef scored off Ethan Schuetz’s assist in the 63rd. The Chiefs, on a score by Perez Ruiz in the 68th, quickly reclaimed a two-goal advantage.

“The Dells put together a complete game,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “Their play was extremely fast and in minimum touches on the ball. I was very impressed with their ball movement and anticipation.

“Besides some mistakes with individual defense and missed opportunities, our guys really did not play terribly. We just played slower than the Dells. Credit to them. This was a good team for our guys to play and see. If we can get ourselves to that speed, we could be just as dominating."

WISCONSIN DELLS 7, LAKESIDE 2

Wisconsin Dells 3 4—7

Lakeside 1 1—2

First half: WD—Sandoval, 7:00; Sabey (Bautista), 8:00; Perez Ruiz (Rivas), 15:00; LL—Wolfram, 35:00 (PK).

Second half: WD—Benipal (Perez Ruiz), 46:00; LL—Schleef (Schuetz), 63:00; WD—Perez Ruiz (Marchena), 68:00; Sabey, 73:00; Sabey, 77:00 (PK).

Shots on goal: WD 13, LL 5.

Saves: WD (Rivas) 3; LL (Probasco) 6.