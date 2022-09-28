ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Short Film Recalls Once-Thriving Black Neighborhood in Akron

Once upon a time, Akron, like Cleveland (and many other cities), had a bustling, thriving Black business district on Howard Street. From 1930-50 it was a regular stopping point for jazz acts traveling between New York and Chicago, and at one point supposedly had 60-70 jazz clubs, along with countless other businesses. As with many other Rust Belt cities, the decline of industry took its toll, and freeways slashing through Black neighborhoods did the rest.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

MetroHealth Foundation honors Glicks, other donors

On Sept. 24, the MetroHealth Foundation held its first Gifts of Hope award ceremony and dinner at the new Glick Center, which will formally open its doors next month. The Gifts of Hope Award is given to MetroHealth Foundation supporters whose passions align with the system’s mission of improving the community’s health and whose generosity and commitment inspire the Northeast Ohio community into action, according to the foundation’s website.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This local chain offers great soul food, including delectable fried chicken. If you like your fried chicken a little sweet, check out the honey-glazed fried chicken. If you're looking for a little heat, check out the jerk wings, which are deep-fried and marinated in a jerk sauce. You also can't go wrong with the chicken and waffles, which includes two pieces of crispy fried chicken, Belgian waffles, and buttered grits.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Best of Cleveland: Cleveland Sandwich Co., Downtown Sandwich Spot

This reliable new staple puts a chef-driven twist on Cleveland's favorite sandwiches. Sandwiches define great cities like Philadelphia, Chicago and Detroit (if a hot dog counts). Cleveland is no exception. Yet, other than that corned beef on its outskirts, our downtown has lacked a great sanguine lately. Maybe an outsider...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, et cetera?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you're downtown, you should visit this bakery, which serves great baked goods made from scratch. Patrons highly recommend the cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting, croissants with layers upon layers of buttery flaky goodness, scones that come in flavors like blackberry Earl Grey and espresso chocolate chip pecan, glazed donut coffeecake, and more. If you're looking for more savory options, you can't go wrong with their hand-rolled bagels with cream cheese spreads that are made in house, focaccia, and chicken salad sandwiches.
AKRON, OH

