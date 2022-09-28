Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
Cleveland Approves Stimulus Checks
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City Address
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron Area
Myles Garrett Issued Citation in Car Accident, Ohio State Highway Patrol Reports.
Robert Fripp of King Crimson heads to Cleveland with a lot to say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Robert Fripp’s memories of Cleveland go back to the early days of King Crimson. When the legendary guitarist’s band set off on its first tours of the United States in the late 1960s and early 1970s, it could count on one radio station giving the British prog-rock act heavy airplay: WMMS in Cleveland.
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 29-Oct. 2)
Ms. Pat comes to Hilarities and Dinosaur Jr. rocks the Agora
First Look: Jaja, Opening at Intro in Ohio City on Wednesday, Oct. 12
The restaurant is billed as a shared-plate steakhouse with a free-spirited vibe
coolcleveland.com
Short Film Recalls Once-Thriving Black Neighborhood in Akron
Once upon a time, Akron, like Cleveland (and many other cities), had a bustling, thriving Black business district on Howard Street. From 1930-50 it was a regular stopping point for jazz acts traveling between New York and Chicago, and at one point supposedly had 60-70 jazz clubs, along with countless other businesses. As with many other Rust Belt cities, the decline of industry took its toll, and freeways slashing through Black neighborhoods did the rest.
Check out these things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Sept. 30 - Oct. 2
September is coming to an end which means fall activities are in full swing. Here are a few activities to help you get out and explore Cleveland this weekend.
howafrica.com
All About Cory United Methodist Church, Where MLK And Malcolm X Made History In Cleveland
The Cory United Methodist Church formerly the Cleveland Jewish Center was purchased for $135,000. But, the historical role its platform has played in the civil rights movement in the United States is priceless. It was meant to be a worship center for African Americans in Cleveland, but its roles transcended...
‘Blade’ filming in Cleveland delayed after director leaves Marvel project
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Marvel still intends to film part of “Blade” in Cleveland, just not when the studio originally planned. The news is a result of director Bassam Tariq’s abrupt exit from the project. “Not indefinitely, but more than a few days,” a film industry source with...
wxhc.com
John Mellencamp taking part in opening of permanent Rock Hall exhibit devoted to him
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland will host a special John Mellencamp Fan Day this Thursday, September 29, that will celebrate the opening of a permanent exhibit dubbed "Legends of Rock: John Mellencamp." Mellencamp, who was inducted into the Rock Hall in 2008, will be on hand...
Historic Tremont church transformed into luxury event space: The Elliot
CLEVELAND — Wedding and engagement season is in full swing, and one of the most important elements of a big day is the venue. A brand new destination to celebrate just opened in Tremont: The Elliot, owned and operated by former event coordinator Stephanie Ridgely. "In August of 2020,...
Cleveland Jewish News
MetroHealth Foundation honors Glicks, other donors
On Sept. 24, the MetroHealth Foundation held its first Gifts of Hope award ceremony and dinner at the new Glick Center, which will formally open its doors next month. The Gifts of Hope Award is given to MetroHealth Foundation supporters whose passions align with the system’s mission of improving the community’s health and whose generosity and commitment inspire the Northeast Ohio community into action, according to the foundation’s website.
FOX 8 anchors honored in Best of Cleveland poll
FOX 8 News is humbled to be among those chosen as your favorite newscasters in Northeast Ohio.
Broken windows, black mold and live wires unsettle Grace’s childhood: Cleveland’s promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I pull up to Grace’s house on a chilly, late winter afternoon. She’s waiting just behind the iron security gates of the front door, holding her beloved cat Ella in one arm and giving me an eager wave with the other. She’s been asking me...
Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opens in Middleburg Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Adnane Ouarzazi is opening a new Great Greek Mediterranean Grill on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights. The 43-seat, fast-casual restaurant is the second location of the franchise restaurant in the Cleveland area. Both are owned and operated by Ouarzasi, an avid traveler and food enthusiast. The other...
New service announced out of Cleveland Hopkins
An airline is offering a new service out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This local chain offers great soul food, including delectable fried chicken. If you like your fried chicken a little sweet, check out the honey-glazed fried chicken. If you're looking for a little heat, check out the jerk wings, which are deep-fried and marinated in a jerk sauce. You also can't go wrong with the chicken and waffles, which includes two pieces of crispy fried chicken, Belgian waffles, and buttered grits.
clevelandmagazine.com
Best of Cleveland: Cleveland Sandwich Co., Downtown Sandwich Spot
This reliable new staple puts a chef-driven twist on Cleveland's favorite sandwiches. Sandwiches define great cities like Philadelphia, Chicago and Detroit (if a hot dog counts). Cleveland is no exception. Yet, other than that corned beef on its outskirts, our downtown has lacked a great sanguine lately. Maybe an outsider...
'Major air service announcement' revealed: Aer Lingus to offer nonstop flights from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Dublin, Ireland
CLEVELAND — It's official!. Aer Lingus is coming to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in 2023 with nonstop flights being offered to Dublin, Ireland. The news was confirmed during a "major air service announcement" held at CLE during a 12:30 p.m. press conference Wednesday. The new flights are scheduled to...
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, et cetera?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you're downtown, you should visit this bakery, which serves great baked goods made from scratch. Patrons highly recommend the cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting, croissants with layers upon layers of buttery flaky goodness, scones that come in flavors like blackberry Earl Grey and espresso chocolate chip pecan, glazed donut coffeecake, and more. If you're looking for more savory options, you can't go wrong with their hand-rolled bagels with cream cheese spreads that are made in house, focaccia, and chicken salad sandwiches.
She ‘ruled the roost’: Cleveland zoo lion euthanized
An 18-year-old female African lion named Nala at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has been euthanized due to her deteriorating health, the zoo announced Thursday on its Facebook page.
Cleveland Hopkins $2B 20-year master plan awaits FAA green light
The announcement of non-stop air service between Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and Dublin, Ireland speaks to the future of travel from the airport as numbers return to pre-pandemic levels.
