Guitar World Magazine
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47
Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
operawire.com
San Francisco Opera to Live Stream ‘Eugene Onegin’
(Cory Weaver/San Francisco Opera) San Francisco Opera’s Centennial Season continues with Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin,” which the company will live stream on Oct. 1, 2022. The opera, which opened on Sept. 25 and runs through Oct. 14, will be conducted Vassilis Christopoulos making his American debut leading...
operawire.com
San Francisco Opera Honors Ferruccio Furlanetto with Opera Medal
The San Francisco Opera honored bass Ferruccio Furlanetto with the Opera Medal following the Sept. 25 performance of “Eugene Onegin.”. San Francisco Opera Tad and Dianne Taube General Director Matthew Shilvock bestowed the honor on the Italian artist, stating, “In your artistry, you carry forward the tradition of the most wonderfully resonant basses like Cesare Siepi, whom you once called ‘the most luminous model to follow.”
operawire.com
Semperoper Dresden Announces Cast Change for ‘La Traviata’
The Semperoper Dresden has announced a cast change for its production of Verdi’s “La Traviata.”. The company announced that soprano Nina Minasyan will sing the role of Violetta Valéry in the new Semperoper production of “La Traviata.” Minasyan will replace Adela Zaharia, who, to her and the Semperoper’s great regret, is forced to cancel her Dresden debut due to illness. The production is scheduled to open on Oct 2, 2022.
operawire.com
Metropolitan Opera General Manager Position Gets Name Change
The Metropolitan Opera’s General Manager has a new title. The company announced that Peter Gelb’s title will now be Maria Manetti Shrem General Manager. Manetti Shrem is a successful business person who has played a major role in establishing Gucci as a truly global force and she is a philanthropist who works in the fields of fine arts, education, science, and music. She has been a Met supporter for years as a member of the International Council, and in 2019, she launched the Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Great Singers Fund. This year she upped the fund gift to 1.5 million as she believes singers “must be supported not just financially but also emotionally, given their long stretches on the road, far from loved ones.”
The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison
Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
operawire.com
Aleksandra Kurzak & Angela Gheorghiu Lead Metropolitan Opera’s ‘Tosca’ Revival
(Credit: Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera) The Metropolitan Opera is set to revive Puccini’s “Tosca” for 15 performances. The production by Sir. David McVicar, which is set to open on Oct. 5 and run through April 15, 2023, will star Aleksandra Kurzak in the first run of performances alongside Michael Fabiano and Roberto Alagna. They will be joined by John Lundgren in his Met debut. Of Kurzak’s “Tosca” OperaWire noted that the soprano “shined” in the title role.
operawire.com
Metropolitan Opera 2022-23 Review: Medea
Sondra Radvanovsky Reigns Supreme in Cherubini’s Masterwork Tragedy. The Metropolitan Opera opened its 2022-23 season with the company’s first-ever performance of Cherubini’s “Medea.”. The opera, which premiered in a French version back in 1797, was a major hit throughout the 19th century (with numerous translations, including...
operawire.com
Finnish National Opera Proposes New Artistic Director
The Board of the Finnish National Opera and Ballet Foundation has announced it is recommending Thomas de Mallet Burgess as the next Artistic Director for the company. “As an Artistic Director, Thomas brings a combination of experience and creativity that would boldly develop the future of opera at the Finnish National Opera,” said General Director Gita Kadambi.
operawire.com
Tapestry Opera Announces 2022-23 Season
Tapestry Opera has revealed its plans for the 2022-23 season. The season opens with “Tapestry Briefs: Les Shorts qui chanting” as led by director Tim Albery. The showcase features bilingual sketches, shorts, and scenes created by Canadian composers and librettists. The showcase will take place at the Alliance de Francaise de Toronto’s Spadina Theatre.
operawire.com
Michael Fabiano’s ArtSmart to Launch Online Art Auction
Tenor Michael Fabiano’s ArtSmart will launch an art auction starting on Nov. 29, 2022 to support the organization’s mission of providing under-resourced communities with tuition-free music lessons and mentorship. The auction will be online with artists from London to Los Angeles donating works of art to support the...
operawire.com
Royal Choral Society Announces 150th Anniversary Season
The Royal Choral Society is set to celebrate its 150th anniversary with a season that reflects its illustrious history and its connection with some of the most significant names in the musical world. The season will include works by Charles Gounod, Giuseppe Verdi, Antonin Dvorák, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Edward Elgar, Ethel...
operawire.com
Semyon Bychov Extends Contract with Czech Philharmonic
Semyon Bychov has signed a new contract with the Czech Philharmonic extending his stay with the organization until 2028. The news was announced prior to the opening of the Czech Philharmonic 127th season by Chief Executive David Mareček. Bychov has been with the orchestra since 2018 as its Chief...
operawire.com
Asia Society of NY to Celebrate Beijing Music Festival’s 25th Anniversary
The Beijing Music Festival will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a three-week event. In anticipation of the celebration, the company will present an event at the Asia Society in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Audiences will hear from music critic Ken Smith as he discusses the festival’s impact...
operawire.com
On Site Opera Unveils 10th Anniversary Gala
On Site Opera will celebrate its 10 anniversary with a special gala on Oct. 19, 2022. The event, which will take place at the Museum of the City of New York, will honor Founding President Emerita Jan A. Gross while also featuring numerous pop-up performances. Audiences will be invited to...
operawire.com
Jacaranda to Present Concert Premiere of Cuban Missile Crisis Opera ‘Arkhipov’
On October 21, 2022, Jacaranda will present the concert premiere of “Arkhipov,” a new opera by Peter Knell and Stephanie Fleischmann. This new work, which won Opera America’s 2022 Campbell Librettist Prize, is based on the story of Soviet Naval Officer Vasili Arkhipov, who played a key role in diffusing nuclear war during a tipping point in the Cuban Missile Crisis. Presented in partnership with the Wende Museum of the Cold War, the work will features ten singers joined by the 18-member Jacaranda Chamber Ensemble, under the baton of Daniela Candillari making her debut with the concert series.
operawire.com
Enigma Chamber Opera to Present ‘The Prodigal Son’
The Boston and U.K.-based Enigma Chamber Opera will continue its exploration of chamber works by Benjamin Britten with two performances of “The Prodigal Son.”. The work is the third of Britten’s three Parables for Church Performance and will be directed by Artistic Director Kirsten Z. Cairns. “The Prodigal...
operawire.com
Bayerische Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘La Cenerentola’
The Bayerische Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its production of “La Cenerentola.”. The company said that Teresa Iverolino will perform the title role replacing Vasilisa Berzhanskaya. Iverolino has performed at the Teatro San Carlo di Napoli, Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, Staatsoper Dresden Teatro La Fenice, Oper Frankfurt,...
operawire.com
Opéra de Dijon Announces Associate Conductor
The Opéra de Dijon has announced Débora Waldman as the Associate Conductor. The company announced that Waldman will conduct one opera with the company a year and will begin with a production of “Stiffelio” in November 2022. In a statement, the Dijon Opera said, “Music director...
operawire.com
Castle of our Skins & Soprano Louise Toppin to Perform at Philadelphia Chamber Music Society
The Philadelphia Chamber Music Society is set to present Castle of our Skins and coloratura soprano Louise Toppin in performance on May 17, 2023. The ensemble, which is dedicated to celebrating Black artistry through music, will present “Time is an Impatient Thing.”. The performance will feature Perry’s “The Hidden...
