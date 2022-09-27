Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goxavier.com
Women's Soccer Moves to 3-0 in BIG EAST Play with Win at Villanova
VILLANOVA, Pa. - Xavier women's soccer moved to 3-0 in BIG EAST play following a 1-0 win at Villanova on Thursday afternoon. Fueled by a Molly McLaughlin first-half goal and a shutout for the Musketeer defense, Xavier picked up a fifth-straight win and moved to 9-2-1 overall. Xavier opened up...
goxavier.com
Women's Soccer Heads to Villanova to Face the Wildcats on Thursday Afternoon
CINCINNATI - Xavier women's soccer (8-2-1; 2-0-0 BIG EAST) heads to Pennsylvania for its midweek match-up, facing the Villanova Wildcats on Thursday, September 29. The match with VU is set for a 2:00 p.m. start on the BEDN on FloSports. at Villanova. Thursday, September 29 - 1:00 PM. Higgins Soccer...
goxavier.com
Swimming Heads to Louisville for First Dual of 2022-23
CINCINNATI - Xavier men's and women's swimming will travel to Louisville to compete in the first dual meet of the season, facing the Cardinals on Friday, September 30 at the Ralph Wright Natatorium. Events are scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. The meet with the Cardinals will be live streamed...
goxavier.com
Xavier Drops Three-Set Match at No. 21 Creighton
OMAHA, Neb. - Xavier volleyball dropped a three-set match (9-25, 17-25, 16-25) at No. 21 Creighton on Wednesday night. Xavier moved to to 9-4 (2-1 BIG EAST), while Creighton improved to 11-3 (3-0 BIG EAST). NOTABLES. • Brooklyn Cink led the Musketeers with seven kills. The graduate outside hitter also...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
goxavier.com
Xavier Finishes Tied for Fifth at Golfweek Red Sky Classic
WOLCOTT, Colo. - Xavier women's golf placed tied for fifth at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic on Wednesday evening. The three-day tournament was held at Red Sky Golf Club in Wolcott, Colo. The Musketeers posted their best round of golf on Wednesday with a score of 287 (-1). Xavier finished...
goxavier.com
Musketeer Madness is Set for Friday, Oct. 21 at Cintas Center
CINCINNATI - Xavier University Athletics' popular annual basketball tip-off event, Musketeer Madness presented by Heartland Bank, will be Friday, Oct. 21 at Cintas Center. This free event is Xavier Nation's chance to get a first-look preview of the 2022-23 men's and women's basketball teams. Musketeer Madness opens with a Fan...
Comments / 0