Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
After slamming Florida, Hurricane Ian heads toward South Carolina
By Elizabeth Wolfe, Travis Caldwell, Kelly McCleary, Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Maureen Chowdhury, Elise Hammond and Seán Federico O’Murchú, CNN. ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Idaho8.com
Blown roofs, cars ‘smashed up in the street’: The unimaginable destruction of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian shredded the roof of a Port Charlotte intensive care unit, flooding the hospital ward and turning a stairwell into a waterfall. In Fort Myers, a 10-foot storm surge tossed cars around like bath toys and left them “smashed up in the street.”. The catastrophic hurricane turned cities...
Comments / 0