Read full article on original website
Related
EA quickly learns it has no idea what console generation we're in
Wild Hearts is a "gen 5" game, which doesn't mean anything, but it especially doesn't mean what EA thinks it means
decrypt.co
Solana NFT Game Star Atlas Launches Playable Demo on Epic Games Store
Star Atlas just rolled out its first playable demo, plus its developer released tools to help other studios bring games to Solana. Upcoming Solana-based game Star Atlas just released a playable demo via the Epic Games Store for NFT owners. Developer ATMTA also released a toolkit that lets other studios...
TechRadar
Amazon is turning your Alexa smart speaker into a Wi-Fi extender
Amazon has announced that its new Alexa-powered Echo smart speakers will help to boost your home's Wi-Fi signal strength. A couple of its older Echo models will also get the feature. At its September 2022 Amazon Launch Event, the retail and device giant unveiled a new feature called Eero in...
ComicBook
OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft
Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Intel Raptor Lake CPUs will launch October 20 with prices largely to match 12th Gen
Intel's Core i9 13900K will square off against AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X next month.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE leak makes me think it'll be the best tablet this year
It makes sense that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 would get a budget 'FE' successor later in the year – it would follow tradition, after all – but the total lack of leaks about it made us completely forget about any prospect of a new cheap tablet from Samsung. However, a new leak does pique our interest for one big reason.
CNET
Save $800 on This Asus ROG Gaming Desktop
If having a serious gaming desktop was a game in itself, you'd be ahead of your competition with this Asus ROG Gaming desktop, now on sale at Best Buy. You can get $800 off this $2,100 desktop, making it just $1,300. This deal only lasts for today, so hurry and grab it while you can.
TechRadar
Canceled: Netflix axes big-budget Grendel before show is even finished
Netflix executives have canceled Grendel, a new big-budget adaptation of the hit Dark Horse comicbook series, before the show has even finished production. Despite the fact that the show, which was given an eight-episode order in September of 2021, had completed the bulk of its filming, Netflix's executives have pulled the plug on the show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PS4 Getting 2022 Xbox Sleeper Hit
A surprise sleeper hit that launched on Xbox consoles only a few short months ago has now been confirmed to release on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in the near future. In a general sense, it's never too surprising to see a game launch on one console and later come to all other platforms. However, in the case of this 2022 title, it's perhaps a bit surprising how much Nintendo and PlayStation fans have been requesting the game to come to their own dedicated platforms.
Sackboy: A Big Adventure is the next PlayStation game headed to PC
After originally launching on PS5 and PS4, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is coming to PC in October 2022.
TechRadar
Does Intel Raptor Lake have a secret weapon 34-core CPU?
Intel’s 13th-gen flagship tops out at 24-cores, but a 34-core processor has been spotted from the Raptor Lake family in an odd turn of events. That could prompt you to immediately speculate that Intel has some kind of monster processor hidden up its sleeve, ready to spring as a surprise on AMD (and the rest of us, for that matter), but this is not, in fact, the case.
TechRadar
Intel 13th gen CPUs launch with big boosts – should AMD be worried?
After months of leaks and speculation, Intel has officially announced its 13th generation Intel Core desktop processors, and given us (and its rival AMD) a glimpse of what to expect. Formerly known as ‘Raptor Lake’, Intel’s 13th generation of processors will once again make use of Intel’s hybrid design, with...
Nvidia RTX 40 Series graphics cards now look an even better buy
Nvidia's latest information disproves the most worrying rumours about consumption and compatibility
TechRadar
64-core Ryzen 7000 Threadripper monster caught in the wild
It’s been only a few days since AMD rolled out its Ryzen 7000 processors with up to 16 Zen 4 cores and there are already rumblings of its next big CPU announcement. What appears to be the follow-up to the world’s fastest x86 processor - the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX - has appeared in a popular scientific computing project, einstein@home (opens in new tab), as reported by prolific CPU chaser Benchleaks (opens in new tab) (via Tom'sHardware (opens in new tab)).
TechRadar
Asus RT-AX55 review
- Parental controls aren't extensive. The Asus RT-AX55 fits the bill nicely if you’re looking for an affordable router to provide a good Wi-Fi 6 upgrade for your home Wi-Fi. Its top speed of 1.8Gbps is relatively modest compared to some of the more expensive Wi-Fi 6 routers that are now available. However, it will still be more than fast enough to handle most home broadband services and able to provide fast, reliable wi-fi for web browsing, streaming music and video, and some casual gaming.
TechRadar
She-Hulk episode 7 characters explained: who are Man-Bull, El Aguila, Saracen, and Porcupine?
Potential spoilers for She-Hulk episode 7 follow. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 7 – The Retreat – has smashed its way onto Disney Plus. And, while viewers are still waiting for Daredevil's arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – it's coming, we promise – we were introduced to some new and unusual characters in the Marvel TV show's latest entry.
ComicBook
Google Didn't Tell Game Developers About Stadia Shut Down
Today, Google officially announced an end to its Stadia streaming service. While the writing was on the wall for quite some time, there were still multiple games in development for the platform, including Tangle Tower. The game was set to release on the service in just two days and Tom Vian of SFB Games didn't find out until the news broke online. Vian shared his disappointment about the news on Twitter, where he called it "pretty upsetting." Old Skuul CEO Rebecca Heineman replied to Vian's Tweet, revealing that she was also unaware, and her studio had a game set to release on Stadia on November 1st.
TechRadar
Why Intel Raptor Lake’s disappointing laptop CPU benchmarks don’t add up
Intel’s Raptor Lake processors for laptops have been spotted in some leaked benchmarks, giving us a potential idea of their performance – and at first glance, it seems seriously disappointing, but there’s more to this than meets the eye, as we’ll discuss shortly. First off, let’s...
Digital Trends
Get this 17-inch HP laptop with Windows 11 for $320 today
If you’re looking for an affordable computer that you can rely on for your daily tasks, but most laptop deals that you see are still beyond your budget, you should turn your attention to HP’s offer for the HP 17 Laptop. The device is yours for just $320, after a $170 discount to its original price of $490. A lot of shoppers are searching for a cheap but dependable laptop, so before everyone beats you to the punch, you should hurry up and take advantage of this bargain.
TechRadar
Linux running slowly? This one simple tweak could fix it for you
Researchers have discovered a remarkably easy way to make your Linux machines run faster. Many Linux devices have been plagued by Windows-centric hardware management since 2002, but this could be about to change. Sophisticated interfaces between a machine’s operating system and its hardware, such as the chips that have been slowing down your Linux machine, have long been required in order to ensure that processors with billions of transistors maintain efficiency.
Comments / 0