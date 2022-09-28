Read full article on original website
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
Cat Brings Home Kitten He Found Outside in Heartwarming Video: 'New Daddy'
A cat has melted hearts online after "adopting" a stray kitten he found on the streets, taking care of him as its own. In a video shared on TikTok earlier in August by the cat's owner, Arnold.little, the white cat cuddles a grey kitten he found outside. The pair seem very comfortable together.
Is It Legal to Eat a Dog or Cat in New York?
***WARNING: This Article is For Entertainment Purposes Only and Is Not for the Squeamish***. Dogs are considered Man's Best Friend, but can they be Man's Best TASTING Friend? And what about cats? Can you cook up Whiskers with some watercress and white rice next time he shoots you the stink eye?
Alabama pet owner welcomes rare green puppy
All puppies are cute. But a green one? Now that’s really something. A French bulldog owned by an Alabama dog owner recently gave birth to a green puppy. Mark Ruffin, of Helena, the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies, told WBRC the mother dog was supposed to have a C-section but instead gave birth naturally. There were two puppies, and one was green.
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Winston
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Winston!. Meet Winston! Winston is his name, but all his friends call him “Winnie.”. This sweet hunk of Doodle was found wandering with his buddy and was surrendered to a local shelter. Winston is about 1 to...
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) - Adoptable Pets - September 8, 2022
Rocky is a senior boy looking for 1 thing in life: a comfy lap to lay on. His foster home says that he was a little shy at first but was stealing laps left and right after a few hours. He is a sweetheart and like a lot of Chihuahuas he can be a little skittish and prefers you get down on his level to pick him up rather than tower over him. Rocky ignores the two cats in his foster home and does well with the two small dogs. He does growl at the big dog and isn't interested in being friends, but they can coexist. He's great in the car and great on a leash!
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - September 22, 2022
I am Claire. I am a very sweet, beautiful girl who will never turn down some good pets and lovin'. I am super energetic and absolutely cannot get enough of going outside for walks. If I sound like a dream to you, come meet me today at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!
Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week Dot
Dot is brand new to rescue and ISO her forever home. She is a laid-back, 6-year-old, tri-colored beagle girl who loves to hang out with her humans. She hopes to be her human’s one and only four-legged companion. She has enjoyed going for walks and does great on a leash.We think she would enjoy a […]
Border Collie vs Australian Cattle Dog – We Put the Breeds to the Test
PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. With an abundance of intelligence and energy, the border collie and the Australian cattle dog are two phenomenal herding dogs. In the right hands, they can also make wonderful family pets. However, both breeds also need plenty of exercises and mental stimulation to keep them on the right track.
10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds In The World
Cats are popularly adopted as pets all over the world, coming in second to dogs as animals that have a high percentage of being found in homes. Cats are known to have a long relationship with humans. The record of human relationships with cats goes as far back as over 4,000 years ago with the domestication of cats by Ancient Egyptians.
Kitten Climbs a Kennel Door at Shelter, Now Has Other Cats and a Kind Person to Help Him Live a Full Life
A kitten who climbed a kennel door at the shelter, now has other cats and a kind person to help him live a full life. A 10-week-old kitten was brought into a shelter with injuries to his hindquarters. He was just skin and bones and desperately needed rescue. The kitten (named Indy Scoots) required much more care than the shelter could provide.
The 10 Most Unique-Looking Cat Breeds
While every cat is unique in personality and beautiful in his or her own way, most of them have pretty similar features. They may be different colors and patterns, but most have fur, four legs, and a tail! That said, about 5% of cats in the world are purebred – and some of them have some pretty unique features! Here are 10 of the most unique-looking cat breeds:
Conjoined Cats Win Comedy Pet Photo Awards
The Comedy Pet Photo Awards has announced the winners of the 2022 competition with top honors going to Kenichi Morinaga with his photo of two cats sitting on a fence that makes them appear as if they are headlessly conjoined. The competition says the photo, titled Boom! Boom! and depicts...
Cat Warms Up to a Dog When She Realizes They Can Co-parent Her Kittens Together
A cat warmed up to a dog when she realized they could co-parent her kittens together. A one-year-old cat was brought into an animal shelter along with her six kittens. Laura, a foster volunteer, welcomed the feline family into her care, so the mother cat could start healing and have a comfy place to raise her litter.
