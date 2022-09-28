ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Cardinals try to close out 2-game series win against the Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals (90-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-72, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (6-6, 3.03 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (12-4, 3.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 173 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -144, Cardinals +123; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Tigers rest Eric Haase on Tuesday

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. Haase will sit on the bench after Tucker Barnhart was named Tuesday's catcher for Joey Wentz. Per Baseball Savant on 214 batted balls this season, Haase has recorded a 7.9% barrel rate and a...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Houston, TX
Sports
FOX Sports

Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Harold Castro in Detroit dugout Wednesday

Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. Jeimer Candelario will replace Castro on third base and bat eighth. Candelario is averaging 7.2 FanDuel points per game this season. Per our MLB Heat Map, the Tigers’...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Berkman
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Zach Davies
Person
Phil Maton
Person
George Springer
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Jeff Bagwell
Person
Homer
Person
Daulton Varsho
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Arizona D-backs vs. Houston Astros Live on September 27

On September 27 at 8:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros will play the Arizona D-backs. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Bally Sports Arizona. TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Bally Sports Arizona. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbi#Rattlers
The Crawfish Boxes

Astros Crawfish Boil: September 28th, 2022

The rout was on last night as the Astros walloped the D-backs 10-2 to win their 102nd game of the season (Astros.com) Highlights here (MLB Video) David Hensley mashed his first big league tater last night as well, and here he is talking about it after the game (Twitter - Brian McTaggart)
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Miguel Cabrera hits 507th homer, Tigers beat Royals 2-1

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 507th home run, Detroit got nine innings from its bullpen and the Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory. MJ Melendez led off the game with a home run for Kansas City, and Cabrera...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
numberfire.com

Jesus Aguilar absent for Orioles Thursday afternoon

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Ryan Mountcastle will move to first base and the cleanup spot in place of Aguilar. Anthony Santander will work as the Orioles' designated hitter and No. 3 batter. Kyle Stowers will replace Aguilar in the order to play left field and bat eighth.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy