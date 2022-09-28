Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath Lee
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
Related
Astros Look to Clinch Top Seed in Short Series with Diamondbacks
With a magic number at two, the Houston Astros could clinch the No. 1 seed in the American League as soon as Tuesday.
FOX Sports
Cardinals try to close out 2-game series win against the Brewers
St. Louis Cardinals (90-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-72, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (6-6, 3.03 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (12-4, 3.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 173 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -144, Cardinals +123; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com
Tigers rest Eric Haase on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. Haase will sit on the bench after Tucker Barnhart was named Tuesday's catcher for Joey Wentz. Per Baseball Savant on 214 batted balls this season, Haase has recorded a 7.9% barrel rate and a...
'This just doesn't happen': ABC13, Houston Chronicle discuss Astros' Justin Verlander's season
Dive into the biggest stories and questions in Houston sports with ABC13's Jonathan Bruce and Houston Chronicle Columnist Brian T. Smith.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series
St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
Houston Astros won’t give Phillies, Rays a break in final games
The Houston Astros have all but clinched the top seed in the American League postseason, but manager Dusty Baker isn’t planning to let up on the gas as the 2022 regular season winds down. Houston Astros playing “for the integrity of the game” in final six games of season...
Zack Greinke tosses best outing of the year, but Royals lose 4-3 to Tigers in 10 innings
Royals right-hander turned in his longest outing of the season, while Royals hitters get to local product Wentz.
numberfire.com
Harold Castro in Detroit dugout Wednesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. Jeimer Candelario will replace Castro on third base and bat eighth. Candelario is averaging 7.2 FanDuel points per game this season. Per our MLB Heat Map, the Tigers’...
RELATED PEOPLE
Astros' McCullers Scratched from Tuesday Start with Illness
After originally scheduled to start against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Lance McCullers Jr. was scratched and replaced by Luis García.
How to Watch Astros vs. Diamondbacks Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Houston Astros can clinch the top seed in the American League on Wednesday night with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Astros' ALDS Tickets On Sale Now
Get your tickets today to get in on all the ALDS action.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Arizona D-backs vs. Houston Astros Live on September 27
On September 27 at 8:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros will play the Arizona D-backs. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Bally Sports Arizona. TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Bally Sports Arizona. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: MLB Network Creates Montage of All of Pujols' 700 Home Runs
MLB Network tweeted a video montage Monday night of every single one of Albert Pujols' 700 home runs over his 22-year career. Pujols hit his 700th home run of his career Friday night off Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Phil Bickford.
MLB・
The Crawfish Boxes
Astros Crawfish Boil: September 28th, 2022
The rout was on last night as the Astros walloped the D-backs 10-2 to win their 102nd game of the season (Astros.com) Highlights here (MLB Video) David Hensley mashed his first big league tater last night as well, and here he is talking about it after the game (Twitter - Brian McTaggart)
Astros manager Dusty Baker says Aaron Judge is 'unanimous' MVP: 'He's a bad boy'
Astros manager Dusty Baker joined the R2C2 podcast and said Aaron Judge is his “unanimous” MVP considering his hitting and power numbers this season.
FOX Sports
Miguel Cabrera hits 507th homer, Tigers beat Royals 2-1
DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 507th home run, Detroit got nine innings from its bullpen and the Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory. MJ Melendez led off the game with a home run for Kansas City, and Cabrera...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Jesus Aguilar absent for Orioles Thursday afternoon
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Ryan Mountcastle will move to first base and the cleanup spot in place of Aguilar. Anthony Santander will work as the Orioles' designated hitter and No. 3 batter. Kyle Stowers will replace Aguilar in the order to play left field and bat eighth.
Comments / 0