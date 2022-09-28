ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Time running out for those seeking shelter against Hurricane Ian

By Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com
 1 day ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With Hurricane Ian less than 24 hours away from making landfall, officials have announced a number of shelters opening in Orange County.

Those will be especially important to those living in low-lying areas in Orange County.

Residents in need of shelter are encouraged to get their bags packed tonight.

The National Weather Service is projecting 12-18 inches of rain.

Orange County Fire Rescue crews will be out at mobile homes on Wednesday warning people.

County emergency management officials said those seeking shelter should plan for five to seven days to have everything they need, including pet food, medication and bedding.

Apopka High School’s shelter will open at 8 a.m. tomorrow, and the other shelters will open at 9 a.m.

There will be two special-needs shelters: one at Olympia High School and one at University High School.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

