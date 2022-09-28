Luke & Mike's in Aspinwall gets new culinary team

There’s a new culinary team at Luke & Mike’s Frontporch in Aspinwall.

The newest face customers will see there is Scott Baker, of Pittsburgh’s North Side. Baker, 31, will serve as executive kitchen supervisor.

He was born in Charleston, S.C.

After graduating high school, Baker began working as a cook. He said his grandmother inspired him to pursue a career in the culinary industry.

Most recently, he handled kitchen operations at Lincoln Avenue Brewery in Bellevue.

Baker’s prior experience includes working in Pittsburgh-area kitchens at Round Corner Cantina, Kaleidoscope Cafe, Cafe on Main, Sausalidoand Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar.

“I’ve learned different techniques from each chef I’ve worked with. I’m very excited to bring all of these flavors to Luke & Mike’s Frontporch,” Baker said.

Kitchen manager Zachary Bell, of Aspinwall, has a degree in sports management and has cooked at Luke & Mike’s for a decade.

Blakely Aluise recently quit as executive chef after seven years, citing personal reasons.

“We will miss her greatly,” Co-owner Sheri Rice said. “She’s graciously offered to stay on board to transition the kitchen supervisor into his new position,” Rice said.

Aluise said on Sept. 26 she was looking forward to spending more time with family and friends.

“I absolutely loved being the chef at Luke & Mike’s Frontporch. I got to meet and become friends with so many people in the community and work with different groups getting food to people in need and really nurture my passion for food,” she said.

Luke & Mike’s opened in 2011 and is housed in a former historic train station, nestled in the heart of Aspinwall, specializing in freshly-sourced American fare, with an emphasis on seafood.

The seasonal menu will remain and its popular soup and meal delivery season isn’t going anywhere, Rice said.

“We’re all excited to bring on the new fall menu including new small bites and some heartier fall favorites, like herb rubbed pork tenderloin,” Rice said.

Beginning in October look for Fall beer and drink flights.