Aspinwall, PA

Luke & Mike's in Aspinwall gets new culinary team

By Joyce Hanz
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 1 day ago
There’s a new culinary team at Luke & Mike’s Frontporch in Aspinwall.

The newest face customers will see there is Scott Baker, of Pittsburgh’s North Side. Baker, 31, will serve as executive kitchen supervisor.

He was born in Charleston, S.C.

After graduating high school, Baker began working as a cook. He said his grandmother inspired him to pursue a career in the culinary industry.

Most recently, he handled kitchen operations at Lincoln Avenue Brewery in Bellevue.

Baker’s prior experience includes working in Pittsburgh-area kitchens at Round Corner Cantina, Kaleidoscope Cafe, Cafe on Main, Sausalidoand Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar.

“I’ve learned different techniques from each chef I’ve worked with. I’m very excited to bring all of these flavors to Luke & Mike’s Frontporch,” Baker said.

Kitchen manager Zachary Bell, of Aspinwall, has a degree in sports management and has cooked at Luke & Mike’s for a decade.

Blakely Aluise recently quit as executive chef after seven years, citing personal reasons.

“We will miss her greatly,” Co-owner Sheri Rice said. “She’s graciously offered to stay on board to transition the kitchen supervisor into his new position,” Rice said.

Aluise said on Sept. 26 she was looking forward to spending more time with family and friends.

“I absolutely loved being the chef at Luke & Mike’s Frontporch. I got to meet and become friends with so many people in the community and work with different groups getting food to people in need and really nurture my passion for food,” she said.

Luke & Mike’s opened in 2011 and is housed in a former historic train station, nestled in the heart of Aspinwall, specializing in freshly-sourced American fare, with an emphasis on seafood.

The seasonal menu will remain and its popular soup and meal delivery season isn’t going anywhere, Rice said.

“We’re all excited to bring on the new fall menu including new small bites and some heartier fall favorites, like herb rubbed pork tenderloin,” Rice said.

Beginning in October look for Fall beer and drink flights.

National Coffee Day deals — free and discounted java love

With the weather turning cooler, nothing sounds as comforting as a hot cup of coffee. So what better time for National Coffee Day to show up than Thursday. And, apparently, Pittsburgh is one of the best cities in the country to celebrate the day. Wallethub has the Steel City ranked as the 7th best spot to feed your coffee addiction. We’re better than Cincinnati (No. 17), Buffalo (No. 43) and Baltimore (No. 63). And we’re way better than Cleveland (No. 79).
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Square One announces closure in Regent Square

PITTSBURGH — Square One, which opened in Regent Square as a secondary location to the Square Cafe in East Liberty at the start of April 2022, has closed. The announcement of the closure, which was made on Square One’s Facebook and Instagram pages, comes after just short of six months of operation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Kings Family Restaurant in Plum closes to make way for new Sheetz

After 48 years in business, another Pittsburgh-area Kings Family Restaurant has closed. Kings district manager George Brown confirmed that the Kings in Presque Isle Plaza in Plum’s Holiday Park neighborhood closed its doors Monday. “The plaza has been sold, and the new owner had different plans,” Brown said. “We’re...
PLUM, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park a perfect place to live

Joe Koeppl said he had the "perfect childhood" and the primary reason for that, he added, was he is a Bethel Park native. “Bethel Park is a great community to grow up in,” he said. “There is a sense of community living here.”. Though he now lives in...
BETHEL PARK, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Best of Pittsburgh 2022: Goods and Services winners

1404 Lincoln Highway, North Versailles. 429 Fourth Ave., Downtown. 5775 Baum Blvd., Bloomfield and 5446 Penn Ave., East Liberty. 2906 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont. 703 S. Negley Ave., Shadyside. 2nd:. The Inn on the Mexican War Streets. 3rd: Brownsville Road House: Bed & Breakfast. Best Beer Distributor. Duffy's Beer &...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

10 great Pittsburgh sandwiches (without fries) you need to try

Hey, it could happen; I’ve had a few. I went from a typical picky eater as a child to someone who will eat absolutely anything because of sandwiches. Just about everything — any unusual condiment or protein or vegetable — tastes delicious between two pieces of good bread. I don’t make the rules.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Penn Brewery’s New Owner Looks Toward The Future While Preserving The Past

Stefan Wolfgang Nitsch was rockin’ lederhosen long before he bought Penn Brewery. A native of Austria, the 41-year-old has donned the traditional garb and hoisted a stein at Oktoberfest in Munich, where, thanks to 16th century Bavarian Reinheitsgebot purity laws, beer ingredients are limited to water, barley, hops and yeast.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Best Antique Shop: The Lincoln Highway Hub

We’ve all had the experience of going to an antique store that feels exactly like your grandmother’s basement: stuffy, overcrowded, and requiring real fortitude to sort the gold from the garbage. Sorting through grandma’s basement may have its own appeal, but sometimes you simply don’t want to work hard, especially when participating in America’s top form of recreation: shopping.
PITTSBURGH, PA
