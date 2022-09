The San Francisco Opera honored bass Ferruccio Furlanetto with the Opera Medal following the Sept. 25 performance of “Eugene Onegin.”. San Francisco Opera Tad and Dianne Taube General Director Matthew Shilvock bestowed the honor on the Italian artist, stating, “In your artistry, you carry forward the tradition of the most wonderfully resonant basses like Cesare Siepi, whom you once called ‘the most luminous model to follow.”

