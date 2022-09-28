Read full article on original website
The English Concert Announces 2022-23 Season
The English Concert has announced its 2022-23 season. In a statement Alfonso Leal de Ojo, chief executive of The English Concert, said, “The English Concert is deeply invested in bringing Handel’s music to audiences across the UK and the rest of the world. Following our performance of Solomon at the BBC Proms, we are delighted to be bringing this lavish oratorio to Europe and North America. This year will also see our debut at Paris Opera with the mesmerizing Ariodante, under the baton of Harry Bicket and the artistic direction of Robert Carsen.”
Tapestry Opera Announces 2022-23 Season
Tapestry Opera has revealed its plans for the 2022-23 season. The season opens with “Tapestry Briefs: Les Shorts qui chanting” as led by director Tim Albery. The showcase features bilingual sketches, shorts, and scenes created by Canadian composers and librettists. The showcase will take place at the Alliance de Francaise de Toronto’s Spadina Theatre.
Semperoper Dresden Announces Cast Change for ‘La Traviata’
The Semperoper Dresden has announced a cast change for its production of Verdi’s “La Traviata.”. The company announced that soprano Nina Minasyan will sing the role of Violetta Valéry in the new Semperoper production of “La Traviata.” Minasyan will replace Adela Zaharia, who, to her and the Semperoper’s great regret, is forced to cancel her Dresden debut due to illness. The production is scheduled to open on Oct 2, 2022.
Asia Society of NY to Celebrate Beijing Music Festival’s 25th Anniversary
The Beijing Music Festival will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a three-week event. In anticipation of the celebration, the company will present an event at the Asia Society in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Audiences will hear from music critic Ken Smith as he discusses the festival’s impact...
Oper Frankfurt Wins ‘Opera House of the Year’
Opernwelt Magazine has called Oper Frankfurt the “Opera House of the Year” for the sixth time. The magazine said that Oper Frankfurt is innovative and courageously plans seasons with outstanding productions. The magazine particularly noted Christof Loy’s production of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s rarely performed “Die Nacht vor Weihnachten / The Night before Christmas” which was later released on DVD by Naxos.
When Frank Zappa Pulled Out the Baton for Final Stage Appearance
There were many Frank Zappas: guitar virtuoso, studio tinkerer, writer of raunchy rock songs. But at his core, he was a legitimate composer, with ideas often too massive for a typical band format. Fittingly, Zappa made his final formal stage appearance as a conductor, leading the 25-piece Ensemble Modern during...
On Site Opera Unveils 10th Anniversary Gala
On Site Opera will celebrate its 10 anniversary with a special gala on Oct. 19, 2022. The event, which will take place at the Museum of the City of New York, will honor Founding President Emerita Jan A. Gross while also featuring numerous pop-up performances. Audiences will be invited to...
San Francisco Opera Honors Ferruccio Furlanetto with Opera Medal
The San Francisco Opera honored bass Ferruccio Furlanetto with the Opera Medal following the Sept. 25 performance of “Eugene Onegin.”. San Francisco Opera Tad and Dianne Taube General Director Matthew Shilvock bestowed the honor on the Italian artist, stating, “In your artistry, you carry forward the tradition of the most wonderfully resonant basses like Cesare Siepi, whom you once called ‘the most luminous model to follow.”
Fresh Squeezed Opera Announces Final Vocal Lab Concert
Fresh Squeezed Opera will present the world premiere of four new works by Daniel Aaron Ramírez, Afarin Mansouri, Kendra Harder and Claudia Álvarez, on Sept. 30 as part of the. final concert of Fresh Squeezed Vocal Lab. Audiences can watch the showcase online via the company’s official website....
Metropolitan Opera 2022-23 Review: Medea
Sondra Radvanovsky Reigns Supreme in Cherubini’s Masterwork Tragedy. The Metropolitan Opera opened its 2022-23 season with the company’s first-ever performance of Cherubini’s “Medea.”. The opera, which premiered in a French version back in 1797, was a major hit throughout the 19th century (with numerous translations, including...
Dessoff Choirs to Present North American Premiere of ‘Duruflé and Lusitano’
(Credit: Stephanie Berger) The Dessoff Choirs will open its 2022-23 season with the North American premiere of “Duruflé and Lusitano.”. The concert will feature music by the first known Black composer to be published, Vicente Lusitano (1520-61), and the last Impressionist composer, Maurice Duruflé (1902-86). Dessoff’s Music Director Malcolm J. Merriweather will conduct the choirs along with soloists mezzo-soprano Lucia Bradford and organist David Enlow.
Bayerische Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘La Cenerentola’
The Bayerische Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its production of “La Cenerentola.”. The company said that Teresa Iverolino will perform the title role replacing Vasilisa Berzhanskaya. Iverolino has performed at the Teatro San Carlo di Napoli, Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, Staatsoper Dresden Teatro La Fenice, Oper Frankfurt,...
Royal Choral Society Announces 150th Anniversary Season
The Royal Choral Society is set to celebrate its 150th anniversary with a season that reflects its illustrious history and its connection with some of the most significant names in the musical world. The season will include works by Charles Gounod, Giuseppe Verdi, Antonin Dvorák, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Edward Elgar, Ethel...
San Francisco Opera to Live Stream ‘Eugene Onegin’
(Cory Weaver/San Francisco Opera) San Francisco Opera’s Centennial Season continues with Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin,” which the company will live stream on Oct. 1, 2022. The opera, which opened on Sept. 25 and runs through Oct. 14, will be conducted Vassilis Christopoulos making his American debut leading...
Jacaranda to Present Concert Premiere of Cuban Missile Crisis Opera ‘Arkhipov’
On October 21, 2022, Jacaranda will present the concert premiere of “Arkhipov,” a new opera by Peter Knell and Stephanie Fleischmann. This new work, which won Opera America’s 2022 Campbell Librettist Prize, is based on the story of Soviet Naval Officer Vasili Arkhipov, who played a key role in diffusing nuclear war during a tipping point in the Cuban Missile Crisis. Presented in partnership with the Wende Museum of the Cold War, the work will features ten singers joined by the 18-member Jacaranda Chamber Ensemble, under the baton of Daniela Candillari making her debut with the concert series.
Castle of our Skins & Soprano Louise Toppin to Perform at Philadelphia Chamber Music Society
The Philadelphia Chamber Music Society is set to present Castle of our Skins and coloratura soprano Louise Toppin in performance on May 17, 2023. The ensemble, which is dedicated to celebrating Black artistry through music, will present “Time is an Impatient Thing.”. The performance will feature Perry’s “The Hidden...
Anna Netrebko to Celebrate Maria Callas’s Centenary at Teatro San Carlo
(Credit: Julian Hargreaves) The Teatro San Carlo di Napoli is set to open its 2022-23 season with a special gala celebrating Maria Callas’ Centenary. The concert, which is set to be performed on Oct. 8, 2022, will mark the first of many concerts celebrating the great diva. Anna Netrebko will perform a program of music that includes excerpts from “Anna Bolena,” “Nabucco,” “Madama Butterfly” “Samson et Dalila,” “Roméo et Juliette,” “Pique Dame,” and “Tristan und Isolde.” Jader Bignamini conducts the Orchestra of Teatro di San Carlo.
Reeperbahn Festival Closes as Anchor Award Goes to UK Band Cassia
HAMBURG — The four-day long Reeperbahn Festival, the annual conference and concert event that this year focused on the U.S., closed Saturday night with the Anchor Award ceremony. For the last seven years, the prize for up-and-coming acts has spotlighted six finalists that perform for a live audience, one...
Where are the Black musicians in the country's largest orchestras?
In 2014, a study found that only 1.4% of orchestra musicians were Black. In 2022, it's hard to know if that number is better or worse.
Semyon Bychov Extends Contract with Czech Philharmonic
Semyon Bychov has signed a new contract with the Czech Philharmonic extending his stay with the organization until 2028. The news was announced prior to the opening of the Czech Philharmonic 127th season by Chief Executive David Mareček. Bychov has been with the orchestra since 2018 as its Chief...
