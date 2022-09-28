The English Concert has announced its 2022-23 season. In a statement Alfonso Leal de Ojo, chief executive of The English Concert, said, “The English Concert is deeply invested in bringing Handel’s music to audiences across the UK and the rest of the world. Following our performance of Solomon at the BBC Proms, we are delighted to be bringing this lavish oratorio to Europe and North America. This year will also see our debut at Paris Opera with the mesmerizing Ariodante, under the baton of Harry Bicket and the artistic direction of Robert Carsen.”

