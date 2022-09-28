Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
operawire.com
Finnish National Opera Proposes New Artistic Director
The Board of the Finnish National Opera and Ballet Foundation has announced it is recommending Thomas de Mallet Burgess as the next Artistic Director for the company. “As an Artistic Director, Thomas brings a combination of experience and creativity that would boldly develop the future of opera at the Finnish National Opera,” said General Director Gita Kadambi.
operawire.com
Dessoff Choirs to Present North American Premiere of ‘Duruflé and Lusitano’
(Credit: Stephanie Berger) The Dessoff Choirs will open its 2022-23 season with the North American premiere of “Duruflé and Lusitano.”. The concert will feature music by the first known Black composer to be published, Vicente Lusitano (1520-61), and the last Impressionist composer, Maurice Duruflé (1902-86). Dessoff’s Music Director Malcolm J. Merriweather will conduct the choirs along with soloists mezzo-soprano Lucia Bradford and organist David Enlow.
operawire.com
Royal Choral Society Announces 150th Anniversary Season
The Royal Choral Society is set to celebrate its 150th anniversary with a season that reflects its illustrious history and its connection with some of the most significant names in the musical world. The season will include works by Charles Gounod, Giuseppe Verdi, Antonin Dvorák, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Edward Elgar, Ethel...
operawire.com
Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk’
The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its opening night of “Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk.”. The company said that Irina Rindzuner would sing the role of the Convict making her Met debut. She will replace Marcy Stonikas. Rindzuner is an American dramatic soprano who is well known...
Mosquito
Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
operawire.com
Semperoper Dresden Announces Cast Change for ‘La Traviata’
The Semperoper Dresden has announced a cast change for its production of Verdi’s “La Traviata.”. The company announced that soprano Nina Minasyan will sing the role of Violetta Valéry in the new Semperoper production of “La Traviata.” Minasyan will replace Adela Zaharia, who, to her and the Semperoper’s great regret, is forced to cancel her Dresden debut due to illness. The production is scheduled to open on Oct 2, 2022.
NME
Metallica announce special concert featuring only ‘Kill ‘Em All’ and ‘Ride The Lightning’ songs
Metallica have announced a special tribute concert to a late couple who originally signed the band. The metal veterans will honour Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the couple that signed the quartet to their Megaforce Records label, the imprint that put out both 1983 debut ‘Kill ‘Em All’ and its 1984 follow-up, ‘Ride The Lightning’, with a show at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on November 6.
operawire.com
San Francisco Opera Honors Ferruccio Furlanetto with Opera Medal
The San Francisco Opera honored bass Ferruccio Furlanetto with the Opera Medal following the Sept. 25 performance of “Eugene Onegin.”. San Francisco Opera Tad and Dianne Taube General Director Matthew Shilvock bestowed the honor on the Italian artist, stating, “In your artistry, you carry forward the tradition of the most wonderfully resonant basses like Cesare Siepi, whom you once called ‘the most luminous model to follow.”
operawire.com
Asia Society of NY to Celebrate Beijing Music Festival’s 25th Anniversary
The Beijing Music Festival will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a three-week event. In anticipation of the celebration, the company will present an event at the Asia Society in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Audiences will hear from music critic Ken Smith as he discusses the festival’s impact...
operawire.com
Kaleidoscope Vocal Ensemble to Present ‘Five Borough Songbook, Volume III’ Premieres
Five Boroughs Music Festival has announced its fall 2022 season. The season will revolve around performances of the “Five Borough Songbook, Volume III” with separate Queens, Manhattan, and Bronx premieres. First up is the Queens Premiere, which will take place at Flushing Town Hall on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
operawire.com
Jacaranda to Present Concert Premiere of Cuban Missile Crisis Opera ‘Arkhipov’
On October 21, 2022, Jacaranda will present the concert premiere of “Arkhipov,” a new opera by Peter Knell and Stephanie Fleischmann. This new work, which won Opera America’s 2022 Campbell Librettist Prize, is based on the story of Soviet Naval Officer Vasili Arkhipov, who played a key role in diffusing nuclear war during a tipping point in the Cuban Missile Crisis. Presented in partnership with the Wende Museum of the Cold War, the work will features ten singers joined by the 18-member Jacaranda Chamber Ensemble, under the baton of Daniela Candillari making her debut with the concert series.
operawire.com
Bayerische Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘La Cenerentola’
The Bayerische Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its production of “La Cenerentola.”. The company said that Teresa Iverolino will perform the title role replacing Vasilisa Berzhanskaya. Iverolino has performed at the Teatro San Carlo di Napoli, Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, Staatsoper Dresden Teatro La Fenice, Oper Frankfurt,...
NME
Paramore announce new album ‘This Is Why’ and share title track
Have announced details of their long-awaited sixth album – it’s called ‘This Is Why’ and you can watch the video for its title track below. The follow-up to 2017’s ‘After Laughter’ will come out on February 10, 2023 via Atlantic, with the band returning to the stage this weekend (October 2) to begin a run of intimate North American gigs.
operawire.com
Michael Fabiano’s ArtSmart to Launch Online Art Auction
Tenor Michael Fabiano’s ArtSmart will launch an art auction starting on Nov. 29, 2022 to support the organization’s mission of providing under-resourced communities with tuition-free music lessons and mentorship. The auction will be online with artists from London to Los Angeles donating works of art to support the...
operawire.com
Enigma Chamber Opera to Present ‘The Prodigal Son’
The Boston and U.K.-based Enigma Chamber Opera will continue its exploration of chamber works by Benjamin Britten with two performances of “The Prodigal Son.”. The work is the third of Britten’s three Parables for Church Performance and will be directed by Artistic Director Kirsten Z. Cairns. “The Prodigal...
operawire.com
San Francisco Opera to Live Stream ‘Eugene Onegin’
(Cory Weaver/San Francisco Opera) San Francisco Opera’s Centennial Season continues with Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin,” which the company will live stream on Oct. 1, 2022. The opera, which opened on Sept. 25 and runs through Oct. 14, will be conducted Vassilis Christopoulos making his American debut leading...
operawire.com
Cleveland Orchestra Gifted Manuscript of Mahler’s Second Symphony
The Cleveland Orchestra received an autographed manuscript of Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection.”. The gift was made by philanthropist Herbert G. Kloiber, who is one of the Trustees of the organization. The 232-page historic document will be preserved in collaboration with the Cleveland Museum of Art where it will be available for public viewing.
The Weeknd Announces Rescheduled Los Angeles Tour Dates
'RESCHEDULED LOS ANGELES SHOW PLUS ONE MORE!'
operawire.com
Metropolitan Opera 2022-23 Review: Medea
Sondra Radvanovsky Reigns Supreme in Cherubini’s Masterwork Tragedy. The Metropolitan Opera opened its 2022-23 season with the company’s first-ever performance of Cherubini’s “Medea.”. The opera, which premiered in a French version back in 1797, was a major hit throughout the 19th century (with numerous translations, including...
