There are many examples of memorable logos associated with various applications in the tech-sphere, one of which is the penguin image, most notably associated with Linux, a well-known open-source operating system. There is usually a number of reasons why a company would choose a certain emblem to represent its brand, as well as the services it offers. Quite often, the symbol signifies something important to the individual or group that started the enterprise.
AI and machine learning revolutionized the way we solve everyday problems. Now, scientists are exploring ways AI can help us understand what animals are saying.
Amazon is back with another IoT device, this one designed to track your sleep habits to (hopefully) help you get better sleep quality in the future.
As expected, today Amazon announced a new additional to the Kindle family, and this time it has a stylus that turns the Kindle into a digital notebook.
