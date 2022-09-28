ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitemarsh Island, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Savannah, GA
Sports
City
Savannah, GA
WSAV News 3

LIST: School closures due to Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Hurricane Ian’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29th and Friday, Sept. 30th. Long County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29th and Friday, […]
WJCL

Ian latest track and impacts to Coastal Georgia and Lowcountry

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Today will be a nice fall day with cooler temperatures than yesterday. The clouds will thicken up throughout the afternoon. Highs are going to be pleasantly in the low to mid-80s. Tracking Hurricane Ian:. Ian will impact the weather by late Thursday through Saturday. The latest track...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball Players#Hardwood#Balloons#Islands High School#St Vincent#Academy#Syracuse
WJCL

Impacts from Ian today through Friday. Tropical wind gusts likely

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Ian will track our way today. The wind will pick up throughout the day with winds at times gusting over 40 mph. Showers are going to develop along the coast throughout the morning. The latest track takes Ian east of Savannah and Lowcountry by Friday afternoon. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

Dolphins open new digs with wild win over Whale Branch

The new digs were stunning, the stands were packed, and the band was on point. But the question hanging over a festive renovated stadium at Battery Creek High School on Friday was whether the football team was ready to meet the moment. The Dolphins answered more resoundingly than their renowned...
BEAUFORT, SC
WYFF4.com

Ian's track changes; storm's impact on South Carolina, Georgia, NC revised

Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a powerful near-Category 5 storm, is expected to slowly plow across central Florida and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Some major changes in the storm's speed and track have revised the forecast, especially for the weekend. (Latest video forecast above)
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
blufftontoday.com

Severe weather threat prompts schools to change athletic schedules

School officials have announced changes in their athletic schedules due to the threat of severe weather that could be associated with Hurricane Ian. John Paul II Catholic School in Ridgeland's homecoming football game, and all halftime festivities, have been moved up to Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 6:30 p.m. rather than Friday, Sept. 30. John Paul II Catholic School will face Cardinal Newman in the matchup.
RIDGELAND, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy