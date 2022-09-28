Read full article on original website
WJCL
Schedule change, Bulldogs set to host Sea Pines College Tournament in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. — Originally scheduled to be hosted in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, the University of Georgia women's tennis program announced on Wednesday evening that the Sea Pines College Tournament (Sept. 30 – Oct. 2) will now be hosted in Athens, Georgia, due to inclement weather. Further...
WJCL
Hurricane Ian forces Tormenta FC to postpone first match in new stadium
STATESBORO, Ga. — Due to inclement weather caused by Hurricane Ian in the South Georgia region, South Georgia Tormenta FC, USL League One and the Richmond Kickers announced on Wednesday that the club’s match against the Richmond Kickers, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET, has been postponed.
WJCL
Hurricane Ian: Professional & college sports schedule changes in Southeast Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — WJCL 22 News is tracking changes to college sports schedules caused by Hurricane Ian this week. Here are the latest changes to college sports schedules:. -Tormenta vs. Richmond pushed back to Sunday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. in Statesboro. The match was originally set for Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
WJCL
Georgia Southern to face Coastal Carolina Saturday night despite efforts to reschedule
STATESBORO, Ga. — Despite Tropical Storm Ian possibly gaining strength and once again becoming a hurricane, Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina will play a football game Saturday in Conway, South Carolina. The start time for the contest has been moved to 7 p.m. from the original scheduled kickoff time...
State College
Home, Sweet Home: Joe and Heidi’s Excellent Adventure Comes to an End (with Plenty of Help from Penn Staters)
Joe and Heidi’s Excellent Wandering Adventure has finally come to an end. We had our official closing Thursday on our new home in Bluffton, South Carolina. It was a beautiful sunny day, albeit a 90-degree day, but it was well worth the wait after moving from our Happy Valley home on June 30.
LIST: School closures due to Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Hurricane Ian’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29th and Friday, Sept. 30th. Long County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29th and Friday, […]
WJCL
Power outages reported in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian advances
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your latest forecast. Update 8:49 p.m.: The vast majority of outages have been restored in Chatham County. Beaufort and Jasper County outages remain under three dozen. Initial report:. As Hurricane Ian moves past our area, power outages are being reported in both Coastal Georgia...
WJCL
Ian latest track and impacts to Coastal Georgia and Lowcountry
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Today will be a nice fall day with cooler temperatures than yesterday. The clouds will thicken up throughout the afternoon. Highs are going to be pleasantly in the low to mid-80s. Tracking Hurricane Ian:. Ian will impact the weather by late Thursday through Saturday. The latest track...
WJCL
Impacts from Ian today through Friday. Tropical wind gusts likely
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Ian will track our way today. The wind will pick up throughout the day with winds at times gusting over 40 mph. Showers are going to develop along the coast throughout the morning. The latest track takes Ian east of Savannah and Lowcountry by Friday afternoon. The...
WJCL
Walmart announces several stores in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry to close ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: A Savannah Walmart seen empty Thursday evening. Walmart locations across Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are set to close ahead of Tropical Storm Ian's arrival to the area. The following stores will close starting at 5 p.m. Thursday and will reopen when it's safe to...
yourislandnews.com
Dolphins open new digs with wild win over Whale Branch
The new digs were stunning, the stands were packed, and the band was on point. But the question hanging over a festive renovated stadium at Battery Creek High School on Friday was whether the football team was ready to meet the moment. The Dolphins answered more resoundingly than their renowned...
WYFF4.com
Ian's track changes; storm's impact on South Carolina, Georgia, NC revised
Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a powerful near-Category 5 storm, is expected to slowly plow across central Florida and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Some major changes in the storm's speed and track have revised the forecast, especially for the weekend. (Latest video forecast above)
WJCL
Hurricane Ian Closings & Cancellations: Events impacted in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — In anticipation of severe weather associated with Hurricane Ian, several closings and cancellations in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry have been announced. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to share info on your event? Email us at news@wjcl.com. The Coastal Health District...
Tracker for Hurricane Ian
Follow the latest forecast for the path of Hurricane Ian, including warnings and potential flooding....
wtoc.com
Tropical Storm Watch issued for coastal communities in Georgia, South Carolina
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The start of our week will be dry ahead of moisture from Hurricane Ian moving in during the middle and end of the week, impacting us as a tropical storm. Ian made landfall over Western Cuba this morning and will continue to strengthen today and tomorrow.
blufftontoday.com
Severe weather threat prompts schools to change athletic schedules
School officials have announced changes in their athletic schedules due to the threat of severe weather that could be associated with Hurricane Ian. John Paul II Catholic School in Ridgeland's homecoming football game, and all halftime festivities, have been moved up to Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 6:30 p.m. rather than Friday, Sept. 30. John Paul II Catholic School will face Cardinal Newman in the matchup.
WJCL
SCORE Savannah's Biz Pitch application closing soon, how you can still apply
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Elbi Elm is the owner of theCulturist Union coffee shop in Savannah. She's also a 2019 winner of Biz Pitch Savannah. She opened the first Black-female-owned coffee shop in the Hostess City. “Biz Pitch was a launching-off point for the Culturist Union," Elm said. Three...
I-75 Express lanes are running Northbound only due to Hurricane Ian
As Florida residents and some Georgia residents evacuate due to Hurricane Ian’s approach, the Georgia Department of Transportation has announced that the I-75 express lanes will run Northbound only until the storm passes. The lanes were changed to Northbound only at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Early this morning Hurricane Ian...
WJCL
GDOT: Sidney Lanier Bridge to close ahead of Tropical Storm Ian's arrival, Talmadge remains open
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Strong winds from Hurricane Ian hit Punta Gorda, Florida. Update 8:45 a.m. Thursday: The Georgia Department of Transportation will no longer close the Talmadge Bridge. Other closures remain the same. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
WJCL
Red Cross opening emergency shelter in Savannah ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The American Red Cross is opening a shelter at Compassion Christian Church to support those in need from Tropical Storm Ian. The Salvation Army will provide meals. Pets are not allowed. Chatham Area Transit is offering free transportation to the shelter. Residents can gather to the...
