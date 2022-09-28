Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Dabo and his dogs: Clemson coach's canine companions are part of the Swinney family
CLEMSON – Near the end of a press conference to preview the opener with Georgia Tech, Dabo Swinney snapped his fingers to mark the passing of time. Just like that, it seemed, two decades as a coach at Clemson had flown by. He thought of his boys, two on...
clemsonsportstalk.com
Swinney on external factors: 'That cannot be the fire. The fire must come from within.'
TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. 📺 Click here to watch all the interviews ahead of Clemson's matchup with NC State! 📺. “We are in a good spot. We will put out an available list on Saturday and get ready to play.”. On...
clemsonsportstalk.com
Overnight Sensation: Davis Allen
Welcome to a warm boutique experience in the heart of downtown Clemson. At The Shepherd Hotel, every room is curated for comfort, every event features a backdrop of spectacular views, and every guest is invited to experience the heartfelt hospitality of our team. Despite a stressful double-overtime game against Wake...
Swinney's Wednesday night injury update
During his post-practice availability via Zoom on Wednesday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked if the Tigers have gotten through the last few practices without any new injuries. "We're in a (...)
WYFF4.com
Clemson University students react to possibility of 'Gameday' during Hurricane Ian
CLEMSON, S.C. — College GameDay will return to Clemson on Oct. 1 when ESPN’s acclaimed pregame show will broadcast live from 9 a.m. to noon in advance of Clemson’s prime-time matchup with NC State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. For many current students at Clemson, this will...
Sporting News
Clemson vs. NC State odds, prediction, betting trends for Week 5 matchup
NC State (4-0) is looking to beat the Tigers for the second consecutive season. Quarterback Devin Leary continues to lead the offense, but a top-10 scoring defense also has emerged under coach Dave Doeren. The Wolfpack were considered a preseason College Football Playoff sleeper. This is the chance to prove that.
Wednesday Notebook: Swinney Excited for 'Extra Juice Saturday Night
The No. 5 Clemson Tigers will take on the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack Saturday night (7:30 pm, ABC), and while the fans and the media are looking forward to the 'extra juice' that a top-ten game, ESPN's College Gameday and a nationally televised game, the Tigers also believe this is the biggest game of the season--because it is the next one.
clemsonsportstalk.com
Doeren: 'You just got to handle your business, if you want to control your own destiny'
TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. 📺 Click here to watch all the interviews ahead of Clemson's matchup with NC State! 📺. No. 10 N.C. State will travel to Death Valley on Saturday with a 4-0 record and ranked in the top 10 for the first time in 20 years.
Dabo Swinney on NC State, Injuries
The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
packinsider.com
NC State vs. Clemson Kickoff Date/Time Remains Set Despite Other Games Being Shifted Due to Hurricane Ian
At this point, there is no denying that Hurricane Ian will impact the Top-10 matchup between #10 NC State and #5 Clemson. The question is what will the impact be. We’ve already seen games in the path of Ian move their games. South Carolina vs. South Carolina State has been moved to Thursday night.
Raleigh News & Observer
Could Hurricane Ian affect Clemson-NC State game or College GameDay? What we know
Clemson is closely monitoring the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Saturday night’s home football game against N.C. State, the school said Monday. Meanwhile, ESPN’s “College GameDay” program is planning for a normal broadcast from Clemson’s campus on Saturday morning but will “be prepared to adjust accordingly” based on forecasts, a representative said.
Wolves keep close at Anderson
ANDERSON — The Newberry College women’s volleyball team (6-7, 1-4 SAC) returned to Anderson University on September 20 to take on the Trojans in another South Atlantic Conference (SAC) matchup. The Wolves competed in three competitive sets with the Trojans, but fell to Anderson in all three. The...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools, districts announce football schedule changes due to Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Football changes due to Hurricane Ian will be updated here:. Greenville County Schools have moved their remaining Week 6 high school football games that were still scheduled for Friday to Thursday night, with the option to kickoff at either 6:30 or 7 p.m. This article will continue to be updated as we work to learn kickoff times.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Saluda songwriter scores number one hit on national charts
Well-known singer-songwriter James Metcalf of Saluda, a descendant of some of Polk County’s earliest pioneers, and no stranger to the area’s music scene, scored a number one hit on the Bluegrass Today National Bluegrass Gospel Charts in early September. His composition, ”The Devil’s Not Afraid of a Dust...
country1037fm.com
Blind and Autistic Zac Brown Band Fan Blows Everyone Away At Charlotte Concert
Zac Brown promised his show in Charlotte would be something incredibly special and it sure was, in many ways. Zac brought on stage a very special young lady with talent to burn. Her name is Brianna Shirley, she is from Spartanburg, and she blew everyone away with her version of “Colder Weather”. Brianna was born legally blind and autistic, she was also born with an incredible gift for music.
SC schools announce changes due to Tropical Storm Ian
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina schools announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Tropical Storm Ian. SPARTANBURG COUNTY All Spartanburg School Districts said their schools will hold an eLearning day. Students are not required to log on for live instruction. […]
WYFF4.com
Event changes, cancellations in South Carolina, North Carolina due to Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — We are hearing about several event changes or cancellations due to the impacts of Ian. (Video above: Upstate man with Alzheimer's shares story with others after being inspired by Geoff Hart) We will continue to add to this list as we learn more. Walk to End...
Smoky Mountain News
WCU student worker fired following union creation
Aiás Magitas, a 20-year-old forensic anthropology student from Charlotte, had been working the guest services desk at Western Carolina University’s A.K. Hinds University Center for nearly two years when he got a “vague” text from his boss around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. He wanted Magitas to come in and talk, and Magitas was pretty sure he knew what it was about.
ourstate.com
Tea & Toasts in Hendersonville
Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Decked...
gsabusiness.com
Greer wants to be a destination spot — here’s how
Greer has rebranded its parks and recreation department with the addition of a tourism division to capitalize on its rising popularity and to draw more visitors. The Parks & Recreation Department is now the Parks, Recreation, & Tourism Department, and a new website — DiscoverGreer.com — serves as a one-stop shop for tourism information and for promoting Greer as a destination spot.
