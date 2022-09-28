ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

clemsonsportstalk.com

Overnight Sensation: Davis Allen

Welcome to a warm boutique experience in the heart of downtown Clemson. At The Shepherd Hotel, every room is curated for comfort, every event features a backdrop of spectacular views, and every guest is invited to experience the heartfelt hospitality of our team. Despite a stressful double-overtime game against Wake...
CLEMSON, SC
Sporting News

Clemson vs. NC State odds, prediction, betting trends for Week 5 matchup

NC State (4-0) is looking to beat the Tigers for the second consecutive season. Quarterback Devin Leary continues to lead the offense, but a top-10 scoring defense also has emerged under coach Dave Doeren. The Wolfpack were considered a preseason College Football Playoff sleeper. This is the chance to prove that.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Wednesday Notebook: Swinney Excited for 'Extra Juice Saturday Night

The No. 5 Clemson Tigers will take on the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack Saturday night (7:30 pm, ABC), and while the fans and the media are looking forward to the 'extra juice' that a top-ten game, ESPN's College Gameday and a nationally televised game, the Tigers also believe this is the biggest game of the season--because it is the next one.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney on NC State, Injuries

The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
CLEMSON, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

Could Hurricane Ian affect Clemson-NC State game or College GameDay? What we know

Clemson is closely monitoring the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Saturday night’s home football game against N.C. State, the school said Monday. Meanwhile, ESPN’s “College GameDay” program is planning for a normal broadcast from Clemson’s campus on Saturday morning but will “be prepared to adjust accordingly” based on forecasts, a representative said.
CLEMSON, SC
Newberry Observer

Wolves keep close at Anderson

ANDERSON — The Newberry College women’s volleyball team (6-7, 1-4 SAC) returned to Anderson University on September 20 to take on the Trojans in another South Atlantic Conference (SAC) matchup. The Wolves competed in three competitive sets with the Trojans, but fell to Anderson in all three. The...
ANDERSON, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Saluda songwriter scores number one hit on national charts

Well-known singer-songwriter James Metcalf of Saluda, a descendant of some of Polk County’s earliest pioneers, and no stranger to the area’s music scene, scored a number one hit on the Bluegrass Today National Bluegrass Gospel Charts in early September. His composition, ”The Devil’s Not Afraid of a Dust...
POLK COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Blind and Autistic Zac Brown Band Fan Blows Everyone Away At Charlotte Concert

Zac Brown promised his show in Charlotte would be something incredibly special and it sure was, in many ways. Zac brought on stage a very special young lady with talent to burn. Her name is Brianna Shirley, she is from Spartanburg, and she blew everyone away with her version of “Colder Weather”. Brianna was born legally blind and autistic, she was also born with an incredible gift for music.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSPA 7News

SC schools announce changes due to Tropical Storm Ian

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina schools announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Tropical Storm Ian. SPARTANBURG COUNTY All Spartanburg School Districts said their schools will hold an eLearning day. Students are not required to log on for live instruction. […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
Smoky Mountain News

WCU student worker fired following union creation

Aiás Magitas, a 20-year-old forensic anthropology student from Charlotte, had been working the guest services desk at Western Carolina University’s A.K. Hinds University Center for nearly two years when he got a “vague” text from his boss around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. He wanted Magitas to come in and talk, and Magitas was pretty sure he knew what it was about.
CULLOWHEE, NC
ourstate.com

Tea & Toasts in Hendersonville

Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Decked...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
gsabusiness.com

Greer wants to be a destination spot — here’s how

Greer has rebranded its parks and recreation department with the addition of a tourism division to capitalize on its rising popularity and to draw more visitors. The Parks & Recreation Department is now the Parks, Recreation, & Tourism Department, and a new website — DiscoverGreer.com — serves as a one-stop shop for tourism information and for promoting Greer as a destination spot.
GREER, SC

