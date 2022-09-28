Read full article on original website
USGS is forecasting Ian could cause significant coastal change in South Carolina, Georgia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A new U.S. Geological Survey coastal change forecast released on Sept. 29 indicates sandy beaches and dunes along South Carolina and Georgia coasts are likely to see significant effects from Ian, which is expected to make landfall in South Carolina on Sept. 30 as a hurricane.
Ian upgraded to CAT 1 Hurricane, Tropical Storm Warning issued for SC Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — 5PM Update: Ian strengthens to a Category 1 Hurricane back over the open Atlantic waters. Gusty winds will continue for Thursday evening, but the bulk of our bigger impacts will show up on Friday. Behind the system we'll stay on the unsettled side of things...
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Water rescues in Florida caught on camera
NAPLES , Fla. (WPEC) — Water rescues are happening across Naples as Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Naples Fire Rescue Department narrated the dramatic incident on Facebook. Crews walked a person to the fire department in water up above their waists. The fire station...
McMaster, state officials updates public on Tropical Storm Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Gov. McMaster was joined by state officials for a briefing Thursday at 4 p.m.to update the public on Tropical Storm Ian’s potential impact on South Carolina. McMaster, state officials updates public on Tropical Storm Ian. The National Hurricane Center recently issued a hurricane warning...
Midlands blood center looking for donors due to damage from Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Blood Connection, a community blood center, is urgently looking for blood donors throughout the southeast due to hits/possible direct hits from Hurricane Ian. Officials say the Blood connection has been forced to close down three donation centers and multiple blood drives due to unsafe...
"We're ready": Red Cross sending volunteers across the Southeast, saving resources for Ian
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- As Hurricane Ian trudges through the Southeast, the Red Cross is ready. "Just protect yourself. Be smart," said Rod Tolbert, CEO of the Red Cross South Carolina branch. As Hurricane Ian is expected to have some impact on South Carolina, resources are on the move. "Right...
Governor McMaster and public officials give Hurricane Ian briefing
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Late Tuesday, The Governor and state emergency officials said everyone needs to be ready for the impact Hurricane Ian could have on South Carolina. "It's important for all of us to have emergency plans in place for whatever disaster situation we might encounter", said State Emergency Management Division Director, Kim Stenson. "We all need to be our own emergency managers.
World Rabies Day: DHEC supports global initiative to reach 0 human rabies deaths by 2030
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In observance of World Rabies Day on Sept. 28, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reminds South Carolinians of the steps they can take to protect people and pets against one of the world’s most-fatal diseases. Recognized annually by the...
Joe Cunningham accepts South Carolina Education Association Endorsement in Governor's Race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Joe Cunningham announced Tuesday that he has accepted the endorsement of the South Carolina Education Association. At a press conference in Columbia, Cunningham spoke about his plan to improve South Carolina's education system. “It’s past time for South Carolina to have an education governor,” Cunningham...
SCDHHS and U of SC, partner to establish School Behavioral Health Academy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It’s a crisis in the classroom, and many of our children are struggling with mental issues. The Covid-19 pandemic brought it the forefront but, experts say it’s been going on for more than 20 years. That’s why the University of South Carolina has...
SC law enforcement officials, governor propose major criminal justice reform
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Enough is enough. That’s the cry from dozens of law enforcement officials across the state – about what they call a flawed catch and release system for criminals. It now has the governor pushing for an overhaul of the criminal justice system in South Carolina.
