Florida State

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Water rescues in Florida caught on camera

NAPLES , Fla. (WPEC) — Water rescues are happening across Naples as Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Naples Fire Rescue Department narrated the dramatic incident on Facebook. Crews walked a person to the fire department in water up above their waists. The fire station...
NAPLES, FL
McMaster, state officials updates public on Tropical Storm Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Gov. McMaster was joined by state officials for a briefing Thursday at 4 p.m.to update the public on Tropical Storm Ian’s potential impact on South Carolina. McMaster, state officials updates public on Tropical Storm Ian. The National Hurricane Center recently issued a hurricane warning...
Midlands blood center looking for donors due to damage from Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Blood Connection, a community blood center, is urgently looking for blood donors throughout the southeast due to hits/possible direct hits from Hurricane Ian. Officials say the Blood connection has been forced to close down three donation centers and multiple blood drives due to unsafe...
FLORIDA STATE
Governor McMaster and public officials give Hurricane Ian briefing

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Late Tuesday, The Governor and state emergency officials said everyone needs to be ready for the impact Hurricane Ian could have on South Carolina. "It's important for all of us to have emergency plans in place for whatever disaster situation we might encounter", said State Emergency Management Division Director, Kim Stenson. "We all need to be our own emergency managers.
ENVIRONMENT
