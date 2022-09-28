Read full article on original website
Study: What it takes to afford a 2-bedroom apartment in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The amount of money people make is continuing to be outpaced by the cost of housing, according to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Their yearly report titled Out of Reach looked at the average amount one would have to make in each state in the United States to afford housing, based on the idea that housing should only take about 30% of one’s income.
