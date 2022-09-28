ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Study: What it takes to afford a 2-bedroom apartment in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The amount of money people make is continuing to be outpaced by the cost of housing, according to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Their yearly report titled Out of Reach looked at the average amount one would have to make in each state in the United States to afford housing, based on the idea that housing should only take about 30% of one’s income.
Fact Check: Mark Ronchetti’s ad on fentanyl and released prisoners

*Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to clarify that Omar Manzanilla was released two days ahead of his previously scheduled release date. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s latest ad highlights a federal drug bust as a key example of New Mexico crime. He broadly connects the drugs and suspects named in […]
New Mexico prisons facing low staff, increased inmate drug use

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Across the state, correctional facilities are experiencing staff shortages, with some facilities seeing over 100 officer vacancies, according to a recent report by a legislative committee. On top of that, the report shows an increase in drug use among inmates. In New Mexico, there are 10 correctional facilities located throughout the […]
DEA: Fentanyl is ‘number one threat’ in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s common these days to hear stories about fentanyl seizures, arrests and busts in New Mexico. In fact, the largest fentanyl bust in the FBI’s bureau history was just made in Albuquerque earlier this month. But just how problematic is the drug for the New Mexico community? Where is it coming from? […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless concerns, Alarming CYFD report, Mountain storms, Roads needing repair, Glamping experience

Wednesday’s Top Stories Socorro family files lawsuit after son dies doing TikTok challenge Suspect in deadly Lotaburger shooting charged in four armed robberies Former Volcano Vista star Natalia Chavez inks NIL deal with national brand Fact Check: Mark Ronchetti’s ad on fentanyl and released prisoners KRQE En Español: Martes 27 de Septiembre 2022 Multiple Clovis […]
State looks to update guidance on COVID reporting for businesses

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  The New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau wants to change the rules for businesses when it comes to reporting COVID positive cases. Under the current rules, businesses have to report cases within four hours of discovery. They’re now asking the Environment Department to require them to only report COVID hospitalizations and fatalities […]
Report finds CYFD repeat maltreatment of kids among worst in nation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new Legislative Finance Committee report finds repeat cases of abuse or neglect of children in New Mexico are among the worst in the nation. It finds more than 40% of children who sustained a serious injury had involvement with CYFD in the previous 12 months. The report also finds notable maltreatment of […]
Mountain storms for central and northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is clear and cool across the state. We will be warm by the afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s. Isolated storms will develop in the central, western and northern mountains this afternoon. Most rain will stay over the high terrain, and dissipate as storms move off of the […]
Animal welfare groups join to host adoption special

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Northern New Mexico Adoption Extravaganza is taking place Saturday, October 1 at the Santa Fe Place mall. The adoption event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features a $25 adoption fee for all pets. Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Felines & Friends are teaming up to put on […]
Florida man convicted in fatal crash on the Laguna Pueblo

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Alexis Riego, 50, of Florida was convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. According to court documents, Riego was driving a commercial vehicle in September 2019 on I-40 on the Laguna Pueblo when he crashed into a group of cars that were […]
New Mexico state park opens new glamping experience

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s camping in the woods but with more comfort and warmth. You can soon reserve a yurt in a New Mexico state park. It’s the ultimate camping experience. An opportunity to enjoy a nice space indoors while enjoying the great outdoors. “They’re warmer than a tent and more secure than a tent, but you feel like you’re still camping,” said Hyde Memorial State Park Superintendent Mark Komadina.
Scattered mountain storms, dry across rest of state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure continues to nudge west into New Mexico today, bringing drier air, warmer temperatures, and quieter conditions across the south and east. Temperatures across the northeast may even be 5-7 degrees above normal for this time of year. Plenty of sunshine is expected to the south and east. The plume of […]
Drier skies, this weekend sees scattered storms

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet, dry and cool across New Mexico. High clouds will draw north into the state throughout the day, and skies will stay dry. Only the far northeast highlands near Raton may see an afternoon shower or storm. Friday will be dry as well, aside from a couple of spot showers in the southwest and northwest corners of the state.
