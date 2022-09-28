ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
yourbasin.com

Ian threatens Florida’s already unstable insurance market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s property insurance market was already in peril. Now comes Hurricane Ian. The massive storm that barreled into southwest Florida delivering catastrophic winds, rain and flooding is likely to further damage the insurance market in the state, which has strained under billion-dollar losses, insolvencies and skyrocketing premiums.
FLORIDA STATE
yourbasin.com

Texas governor’s debate: Watch in Spanish on Estrella TV

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)) — Texans across the Basin can watch the governor candidate debate between Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Beto O’Rourke (D) in Spanish Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. on Estrella TV, 24.2, and yourbasin.com. This is the only scheduled debate between the candidates ahead of election...
TEXAS STATE
yourbasin.com

Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting...
FLORIDA STATE
yourbasin.com

Officials seek possible starter of Idaho’s largest wildfire

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are searching for whoever left an unextinguished campfire they say led to the largest wildfire in Idaho this year that has drawn hundreds of firefighters, three of whom died. Wildfire officials said Wednesday that the 200-square-mile (520-square-kilometer) Moose Fire in east-central Idaho near the...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Oregon State
yourbasin.com

TxDOT issues traffic alert for W Loop 338

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Transportation has issued the following traffic alert:. Lane closures will be needed the rest of the week as crews clean debris from the West Loop 338 overpass at West University (FM 2020). Drivers are asked to slow down and expect lane closures...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy