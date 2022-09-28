Read full article on original website
Ian threatens Florida’s already unstable insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s property insurance market was already in peril. Now comes Hurricane Ian. The massive storm that barreled into southwest Florida delivering catastrophic winds, rain and flooding is likely to further damage the insurance market in the state, which has strained under billion-dollar losses, insolvencies and skyrocketing premiums.
Texas governor’s debate: Watch in Spanish on Estrella TV
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)) — Texans across the Basin can watch the governor candidate debate between Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Beto O’Rourke (D) in Spanish Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. on Estrella TV, 24.2, and yourbasin.com. This is the only scheduled debate between the candidates ahead of election...
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting...
Officials seek possible starter of Idaho’s largest wildfire
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are searching for whoever left an unextinguished campfire they say led to the largest wildfire in Idaho this year that has drawn hundreds of firefighters, three of whom died. Wildfire officials said Wednesday that the 200-square-mile (520-square-kilometer) Moose Fire in east-central Idaho near the...
TxDOT issues traffic alert for W Loop 338
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Transportation has issued the following traffic alert:. Lane closures will be needed the rest of the week as crews clean debris from the West Loop 338 overpass at West University (FM 2020). Drivers are asked to slow down and expect lane closures...
