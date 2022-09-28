Read full article on original website
RFK assassin Sirhan asks to go home to live ‘in peace’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The lawyer for Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, on Wednesday asked a judge to free him and played a recording of her client saying he is now dedicated to nonviolence and wants only to “return home to my brother and live the rest of our days in peace.”
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting...
These are the top California high schools for 2023, study says
(NEXSTAR) – After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in California for 2023. On Tuesday,...
Local Red Cross volunteers deployed to Hurricane Ian
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Several Red Cross Central California volunteers were sent to Florida to offer additional relief as Hurricane Ian threatens to impact the entire Sunshine State. Red Cross Central California officials posted on the organization’s Twitter account that Ray, Michael, Oscar, and Dave were some of...
Candy corn recalled over allergy alert
AUBURN, Mass. (WXIN) — Those who like candy corn should be on the lookout for a recall due to an allergy alert. Arcade Snacks is recalling its 15-ounce packages of candy corn because egg is not listed as an allergen. People who have egg allergies run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they eat the candy.
