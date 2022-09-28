Bartlesville recording studio works to bring music to more people

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A unique recording studio in Bartlesville is trying to bring music to more people in the area.

The Grey Dog Listening Room is a space where people aren’t allowed to speak while the artist is performing. They just have to listen, and the idea is that they can really hear the music.

Rushad Eggleston — or Rushadicus — is a grammy nominated artist who plays the cello and kazoo. He’s also known as “The Cello Goblin.”

“I’ve always been a goblin. You know, it’s just kind of fun, mischievous kind of like an imp or a sprite,” Eggleston told FOX23.

He performed at the Grey Dog Listening Room in Bartlesville recently.

The venue opened back in April, and Eggleston said he likes the intimate setting.

“It’s very enjoyable for me,” he explained. “People can really see your face and your facial expressions. It’s a different thing that happens in a small venue.”

The listening room is next door to the Red Cat Recording Studio. Bridget Wood runs both locations.

She told FOX23 she wanted to create a very small concert space, and only 40 people are allowed inside the listening room at once.

“That expectation that people aren’t going to talk, and that they’re actually there to hear the show,” she said. “It just changes everything. It really allows people to connect with the artist and they can have their conversations later,” Wood said.

The studio can also record the artists while they play, and Eggleston improvised all his work. So he said live recording is great for him.

“I wish every studio had listening rooms. Then I could go to all of them, play forever and then I’d have hundreds of albums,” he said.

Wood said she hopes the listening room will help musicians and introduce more people in Bartlesville to different types of music.

“The whole goal of everything we’re doing is to allow people the opportunity to get all of that creativity out and express it and share it with the world,” she explained.

Wood also said she hopes the listening room and recording studio will encourage more young people to get into music.

“Something that we like to do is work with kids or teenagers and help them record,” Wood explained. "

If you are interested in going to the next show, you can contact the Grey Dog Listening Room on their Facebook page.

©2022 Cox Media Group