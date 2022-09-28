ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Bartlesville recording studio works to bring music to more people

By Alex Cash, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1fPi_0iD2f45x00

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A unique recording studio in Bartlesville is trying to bring music to more people in the area.

The Grey Dog Listening Room is a space where people aren’t allowed to speak while the artist is performing. They just have to listen, and the idea is that they can really hear the music.

Rushad Eggleston — or Rushadicus — is a grammy nominated artist who plays the cello and kazoo. He’s also known as “The Cello Goblin.”

“I’ve always been a goblin. You know, it’s just kind of fun, mischievous kind of like an imp or a sprite,” Eggleston told FOX23.

He performed at the Grey Dog Listening Room in Bartlesville recently.

The venue opened back in April, and Eggleston said he likes the intimate setting.

“It’s very enjoyable for me,” he explained. “People can really see your face and your facial expressions. It’s a different thing that happens in a small venue.”

The listening room is next door to the Red Cat Recording Studio. Bridget Wood runs both locations.

She told FOX23 she wanted to create a very small concert space, and only 40 people are allowed inside the listening room at once.

“That expectation that people aren’t going to talk, and that they’re actually there to hear the show,” she said. “It just changes everything. It really allows people to connect with the artist and they can have their conversations later,” Wood said.

The studio can also record the artists while they play, and Eggleston improvised all his work. So he said live recording is great for him.

“I wish every studio had listening rooms. Then I could go to all of them, play forever and then I’d have hundreds of albums,” he said.

Wood said she hopes the listening room will help musicians and introduce more people in Bartlesville to different types of music.

“The whole goal of everything we’re doing is to allow people the opportunity to get all of that creativity out and express it and share it with the world,” she explained.

Wood also said she hopes the listening room and recording studio will encourage more young people to get into music.

“Something that we like to do is work with kids or teenagers and help them record,” Wood explained. "

If you are interested in going to the next show, you can contact the Grey Dog Listening Room on their Facebook page.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Broken Arrow provides more details about canceled BBQ festival

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow doubled down that it was not at fault for a canceled BBQ festival that was supposed to happen on Sept. 24. The city provided a detailed timeline of events leading up to the day of Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival at the Broken Arrow Events Park, on a Facebook post Tuesday.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, Park Officials announce one-of-a-kind playground

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Park Officials have announced a one-of-a-kind playground is coming to Tulsa. Speaking Thursday morning at Whiteside Park near East 41st Street and South Yale Avenue, Mayor Bynum says the city is building a $1.2 million playground that will be accessible to children of all ages and abilities.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Six people displaced following overnight fire in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire overnight at a home in midtown. Firefighters responded to a home on 3rd and Utica. Flames were seen when firefighters arrived. Firefighters said the home was vacant but the fire spread to a neighbor’s house.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartlesville, OK
Bartlesville, OK
Entertainment
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
KRMG

Roof collapses in a south Tulsa home in fire, TFD investigating

TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa home near South Yale Avenue and East 111th Street South had recently finished renovations. In the early evening on Sept. 29, a fire started upstairs. A friend of the homeowners called 911 and reported the fire. The Tulsa Fire Department [TFD] responded and...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TCSO's ‘no-nonsense’ security at the 2022 Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is upping security techniques for this year’s Tulsa State Fair. More than one million people are expected to attend over the next 11 days. Sheriff Vic Regalado said his deputies are ready to keep everyone safe. He adds the...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Semi hauling food catches fire in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A semitruck full of food caught fire on Interstate 44 near the Riverside Drive exit Tuesday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said around 1:50 a.m. the semi’s brakes caught fire and spread. Part of the trailer melted in the fire. Vegetable pulp burned, which is used...
KRMG

East Tulsa apartment building evacuated after fire

TULSA, Okla. — An east Tulsa apartment building was evacuated after a fire started Wednesday morning. Firefighters said around 12 people were evacuated from a building at the Crossings at Oakbrook near East 11th Street and South Garnett Road. The fire was called in around 10:20 a.m. The fire...
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rushad Eggleston
KRMG

ORU student-athlete killed in south Tulsa car accident

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE 9/29/22 11:00 a.m.: Oral Roberts University said the victim of a car crash in south Tulsa was ORU student-athlete, Eugene Quaynor. The university posted the following statement on its ORU Athletics Facebook page. “We mourn the loss of ORU Men’s Soccer student-athlete, Eugene Quaynor. Eugene...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Crash on 71st and Yale leaves one person dead

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a deadly accident at the intersection of East 71st Street and South Yale Avenue Wednesday night. TPD said a sedan was stopped at a red light on 71st heading eastbound when a large SUV struck the car from behind at a high rate of speed. It pushed the victim’s vehicle into the intersection.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TCSO hosts self-defense class for female realtors at the Tulsa County Jail

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office [TCSO] hosted a self-defense class for female realtors at the Tulsa County Jail Training Room on Sept. 29. Recently representatives from HomeSmart TuCasa Realty reached to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office to request self-defense training for the ladies who work in their Tulsa area office. The agency says 80 percent of their agents are females who often have to meet with potential clients while they are alone.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Arrest made in east Tulsa fatal hit-and-run

TULSA, Okla. — An arrest was made in a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month in east Tulsa, police said. Porfirio Mejia-Murcia, 45, was arrested after police say he hit a person near 11th and Garnett and drove away on Sept. 11, according to an arrest report. Police say he...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Creativity#The Listening Room#Musicians#Grammy#Rushadicus
KRMG

Tulsa Health Department offers flu shots

The Tulsa Health Department will begin offering seasonal flu vaccinations October 3. Health officials remind residents that getting vaccinated yearly is the single best was to prevent getting the flu. The health department suggests all individuals over the age of 6 months be vaccinated against the flu this year. THD...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

FOX23 Investigates: How to protect yourselves from mailbox thieves

TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 continues to investigate thefts at United States Postal Service boxes across Green Country. The ongoing thefts have forced postmasters to close some blue collection bins at 51st and Sheridan, 91st and Sheridan and 71st and Lewis. FOX23 went back to check, and all of those previously closed mailboxes are now open. Thieves had been prying open these boxes to steal checks and fraudulently cash them.
OWASSO, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
KRMG

Jenks man dead after Tulsa County crash

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 51-year-old man from Jenks is dead after a crash in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened Tuesday afternoon on East 181st St South, about 1 mile south of Bixby. A Toyota Corolla departed the road the...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KRMG

40-year-old Inola man dead after Rogers County crash

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a 40-year-old man is dead after a crash on NS 4200 Rd, about 2 miles south of Inola in Rogers County. OHP said the crash took place Tuesday night around 8:00 p.m. Martin Rios of Inola, was driving a 2015...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
93K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy