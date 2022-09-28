Read full article on original website
cardinalnews.org
Former Tech quarterback now a Heisman contender at Tennessee
In a rare event, the Virginia and Virginia Tech football teams find themselves in the same boat after the fourth week of the season. They aren’t anywhere near college football’s top 10 and the Sagarin Rankings published by USA Today has them at No. 75 (UVa) and No. 98 (Virginia Tech) after the first four games.
Tony Bennett in 'Tier 1' of The Athletic's College Basketball Coaches
The Athletic included UVA's Tony Bennett as one of the top eight coaches in college basketball
WSET
Weather forces most Football Friday games to Thursday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the effects of Hurricane Ian expected to hit Central and South Virginia late Friday and running through the weekend, a majority of high school football teams have moved their games to Thursday night, to beat any potential problems associated with the weather. ABC-13 will...
WSLS
VMI’s highest honor to be awarded to General Peay, former superintendent of 17 years
LEXINGTON, Va. – A man has been chosen by VMI to receive their highest honor for a life of dedication and leadership. Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III won all of the Virginia Military Institute Board of Visitors’ votes, and was chosen to be awarded the school’s highest honor, the New Market Medal, VMI said.
NBC 29 News
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together through its new exhibit, The Cleopatra Project. The exhibition is focused on providing information about the poisonous and venomous animals found in Virginia. “We have seen many accidents in the world. people will...
Augusta Free Press
The yurt life: Young Waynesboro couple lives simply, naturally, in 430 square feet
Maitlyn of Waynesboro just made a big change in her life. Well, there was the change she and boyfriend, Austin, made in January to live in a 430-square-foot yurt. But, a few weeks ago, she quit her full-time job providing international sales and market research for a health and wellness company based in Charlottesville.
wina.com
Two shot in 10th & Page neighborhood
On 9/28/22 at approximately 2:40PM, Charlottesville Police officers responded to a shots fired report at the 900th block of Anderson St. The incident involved 2 male victims, both appearing to be in stable condition. They are currently being transported to UVA hospital for further examination and treatment. This is an ongoing investigation; when additional information is available, a subsequent update will be published.
wfirnews.com
Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia
A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
Washington Examiner
Woke Montpelier leaders envision massive land grab in Virginia
The left-wing cabal that engineered a hostile takeover of James Madison’s Montpelier estate is officially planning a massive “heritage area and trail” that encompasses an area 70% of the size of Rhode Island. The person hired to plan this unprecedented project also will be tasked with an...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Schools discuss name changes for two elementary schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools are once again looking at the names of schools, and discussing where they plan to make changes. Clark Elementary and Venable Elementary are the first schools being reviewed. The renaming process was started in October 2021, but was paused due to the search...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Food Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Evermade Foods, a Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private label at grocery stores and through meal subscription services, will invest $110,000 to expand in Fauquier County. To support increased customer demand, the company will increase manufacturing capacity at its operation located at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton and introduce a new product line of shelf-stable, grab-and-go products. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and Texas for the project, which will create 46 new jobs.
tvtechnology.com
Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV Signals in Roanoke-Lynchburg
ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, Va.—NextGen TV broadcasts have come to the Roanoke-Lynchburg market where WSET-TV, WDBJ, WWCW, WSLS and WZBJ have launched NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0 signals. As part of the launch, WZBJ, which is owned by Gray Television, Inc., has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WZBJ is broadcasting its own...
C-Ville Weekly
‘It’s scary’
Charlottesville City Schools may have to change its transgender student policy, which allows students to be referred to by their preferred name and pronouns, and participate in activities and use facilities that align with their gender identity, if Gov. Glenn Youngkin has his way. Photo: Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly.
WSLS
Local weekend events canceled ahead of Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian heads closer to our area, a few local weekend events have been called off. Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain and high winds to Southwest and Central Virginia. Canceled events include:. ‘Get Downtown’ Lynchburg. October’s First Saturday Outing. ‘Day at The Point’ Fall...
Two people from Richmond killed on I-95 in Spotsylvania
Two people from Richmond were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County on Monday.
WSLS
Rockbridge County son reunited with late father’s classic car
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – For as long as J.D. Goad can remember, his life has revolved around cars. “My dad was a car guy, from the time he was born,” said Goad. His dad, W.D. Goad, started Goad’s Body Shop in Lexington. As a kid, J.D. was always right beside him.
‘Oh no, you didn’t!’: Friend of Virginia Lottery jackpot winner couldn’t believe it
Katherine Moore was sitting in the passenger seat of her friend's car when she alerted her friend to the news, saying, "I think I just won the jackpot!"
cbs19news
One debate declined, another set to take place as planned
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger and Republican Yesli Vega will not be facing off in a debate in Fredericksburg. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Vega, a member of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, declined to participate in a debate that would have been held at the University of Mary Washington.
cbs19news
Charlottesville man killed in weekend motorcycle crash in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Richmond Police Department says a man from Charlottesville was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of East Broad Rock Road and East 35th Street around 5:50 p.m. Police say the motorcyclist, identified as 31-year-old...
schillingshow.com
Whiteout: Charlottesville High School group demands exclusive space for “students of color”
A note (full text below) posted on an entry door at Charlottesville High School (CHS) this week is making waves. Distributed by a group called “Voice for Students of Color,” (VSC) the flyer offers positions on evolving issues at CHS. Regarding the recent shooting-hoax school lockdown, the group...
