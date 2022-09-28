ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cardinalnews.org

Former Tech quarterback now a Heisman contender at Tennessee

In a rare event, the Virginia and Virginia Tech football teams find themselves in the same boat after the fourth week of the season. They aren’t anywhere near college football’s top 10 and the Sagarin Rankings published by USA Today has them at No. 75 (UVa) and No. 98 (Virginia Tech) after the first four games.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSET

Weather forces most Football Friday games to Thursday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the effects of Hurricane Ian expected to hit Central and South Virginia late Friday and running through the weekend, a majority of high school football teams have moved their games to Thursday night, to beat any potential problems associated with the weather. ABC-13 will...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wina.com

Two shot in 10th & Page neighborhood

On 9/28/22 at approximately 2:40PM, Charlottesville Police officers responded to a shots fired report at the 900th block of Anderson St. The incident involved 2 male victims, both appearing to be in stable condition. They are currently being transported to UVA hospital for further examination and treatment. This is an ongoing investigation; when additional information is available, a subsequent update will be published.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia

A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
ROANOKE, VA
Washington Examiner

Woke Montpelier leaders envision massive land grab in Virginia

The left-wing cabal that engineered a hostile takeover of James Madison’s Montpelier estate is officially planning a massive “heritage area and trail” that encompasses an area 70% of the size of Rhode Island. The person hired to plan this unprecedented project also will be tasked with an...
VIRGINIA STATE
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Food Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Evermade Foods, a Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private label at grocery stores and through meal subscription services, will invest $110,000 to expand in Fauquier County. To support increased customer demand, the company will increase manufacturing capacity at its operation located at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton and introduce a new product line of shelf-stable, grab-and-go products. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and Texas for the project, which will create 46 new jobs.
tvtechnology.com

Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV Signals in Roanoke-Lynchburg

ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, Va.—NextGen TV broadcasts have come to the Roanoke-Lynchburg market where WSET-TV, WDBJ, WWCW, WSLS and WZBJ have launched NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0 signals. As part of the launch, WZBJ, which is owned by Gray Television, Inc., has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WZBJ is broadcasting its own...
ROANOKE, VA
C-Ville Weekly

‘It’s scary’

Charlottesville City Schools may have to change its transgender student policy, which allows students to be referred to by their preferred name and pronouns, and participate in activities and use facilities that align with their gender identity, if Gov. Glenn Youngkin has his way. Photo: Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Local weekend events canceled ahead of Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian heads closer to our area, a few local weekend events have been called off. Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain and high winds to Southwest and Central Virginia. Canceled events include:. ‘Get Downtown’ Lynchburg. October’s First Saturday Outing. ‘Day at The Point’ Fall...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

One debate declined, another set to take place as planned

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger and Republican Yesli Vega will not be facing off in a debate in Fredericksburg. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Vega, a member of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, declined to participate in a debate that would have been held at the University of Mary Washington.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville man killed in weekend motorcycle crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Richmond Police Department says a man from Charlottesville was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of East Broad Rock Road and East 35th Street around 5:50 p.m. Police say the motorcyclist, identified as 31-year-old...
RICHMOND, VA

